Since announcing that it would be offering Ford dealers a choice to either opt in to one of two levels of EV certification – Model e Certified or Model e Certified Elite – or continue selling ICE vehicles only, FoMoCo has faced its fair share of backlash from dealers, dealer associations, and lawmakers alike. Regardless, after extending the deadline for Ford dealers to make that decision, last Friday’s cut off date came and went without another extension, and the majority of those U.S.-based dealers – 65 percent, or 1,920 of roughly 3,000 – ultimately decided to opt in to one of the two. Now, we also know that most of those U.S. Ford dealers that opted into the Model e Certified program chose the higher-tier Elite option, according to Automotive News.

1 DAY AGO