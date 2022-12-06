Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Currently At WWE Tryout
When Triple H gained control of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon back in July, the policy regarding WWE signings was also softened. In the last year of the McMahon regime, WWE opted against signing independent wrestling stars, instead targeting college athletes. The change in regime has once...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says William Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE When He Returns
William Regal seems set to return to WWE at the beginning of the new year. Regal recently requested to not have his contract renewed by the company due to wanting to return to WWE. Tony Khan stated that Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in the company,...
AEW Dynamite (12/7) Preview: MJF Speaks, Moxley Appears, Two Title Bouts, More
It's Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, even though the focus is on Ring of Honor this weekend, AEW hits the state of Texas for a special episode of Dynamite. MJF, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and more are scheduled to appear and there will be two championship belts on the line.
Renee Paquette Says She Has Three-Year Talent And Producer Contracts With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
Athena: The Girls Can Hit Just As Hard As The Guys; If I Were A Man, There Would Be No Backlash
Athena addresses criticism of her new style. Over the past month, Athena has shifted her in-ring style, working more aggressively and hard-hitting, effectively turning heel in the process. The change started to happen on AEW Dark when she would wrestle local talent and then came to television when she faced Madison Rayne and then attacked Aubrey Edwards.
Solo Sikoa: I Feel Like There Were Plans For Me In NXT, But It All Worked Out
Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/6): Athena, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage And More In Action
AEW Dark (12/6) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
The Miz Reflects On WWE Wanting To Sign Him As A Commentator, Taking A Paycut To Join WWE
The Miz wasn't originally seen as a WWE Superstar. The Miz competed on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough, and though he was ultimately defeated by Daniel Puder, he earned a developmental contract with the company. Since signing with WWE following Tough Enough, Miz has become one of the most decorated and reliable wrestlers in the company.
Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14
'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned
Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Anthony Bowens Didn’t Ask For Permission To Scream ‘Scissor Me Daddy Ass’
The catchphrase took the world by storm when Anthony Bowens began screaming it after announcing the arrival of The Acclaimed and getting the crowd to chant "ass boys" at Austin & Colten Gunn. It's now become one of the many catchphrases used by The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Bowens) as they hold the AEW Tag Team Championships with the management of Billy Gunn.
MJF Files To Trademark 'Reign Of Terror'
On December 1, MJF filed to trademark "Reign of Terror" for merchandise purposes. MJF used the term during his first promo as AEW World Champion on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To
Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Opens Up On Some Of His Backstage Duties In AEW
During the latest edition of his “Ask Tony Anything” podcast on AdFreeShows, AEW commenter Tony Schiavone opened up on some of the work he does backstage in All Elite Wrestling, including times where he tries to defuse potential conflicts among coaches or talent. You can check out some...
AEW Dynamite Records Decrease In Viewership, But Uptick In Demo Rating On 12/7/22
Viewership numbers for the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 840,000 viewers on December 7. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 870,000 viewers. For several Spectrum customers, there were audio and visual issues throughout the duration of the show, potentially affecting overall viewership.
Triple H Meets With Bad Bunny, Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) Returning To MLW, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 8, 2022. - Triple H met with Bad Bunny for lunch and Benito arrived in grand fashion. - Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) will be returning to MLW at Blood & Thunder 2023. From MLW:. Major League Wrestling today announced Johnny Fusion...
Braun Strowman: The Monster Might Have To Be The Guy To Take The Titles Off Roman Reigns
Braun Strowman has his sights set on Roman Reigns. Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion and famously repeated that he was not finished with Roman Reigns. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Strowman returned to the company in September after being released in June 2021. Since...
itrwrestling.com
Sasha Banks Set To Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks has once again shocked the wrestling world as it has been revealed ‘The Boss’ will be at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January 2023!. Sasha Banks will reportedly be a part of Wrestle Kingdom 17. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, multiple sources have indicated to him that Banks will be at the NJPW show, which will be taking place on January 4th and January 21st 2023 – although it must be noted sources are unsure at this time as to the nature of Banks’ attendance at the event and it is unknown if she will appear in front of the crowd or if she will simply be backstage at the iconic event.
Crews And Breakker Go Fishing, D'Angelo Returns To The Ring | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 6, 2022:. - NXT Champion Bron Breakker took a fishing trip ahead of NXT Deadline, and he was joined by Apollo Crews, his challenger on Saturday. Crews discussed Breakker's run with the gold and noted that if Breakker is so tired of the grind, he should hand over the title. Breakker declined, and both men agreed that their match will be a banger.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Discusses William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Booker T discussed William Regal’s future in wrestling during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Regal, who was let go by WWE earlier this year, joined AEW in March, where he was an on-screen manager. It’s been reported that Regal’s AEW deal expires this month, and he is returning to WWE next month where he will work in a backstage role.
