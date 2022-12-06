Sasha Banks has once again shocked the wrestling world as it has been revealed ‘The Boss’ will be at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January 2023!. Sasha Banks will reportedly be a part of Wrestle Kingdom 17. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, multiple sources have indicated to him that Banks will be at the NJPW show, which will be taking place on January 4th and January 21st 2023 – although it must be noted sources are unsure at this time as to the nature of Banks’ attendance at the event and it is unknown if she will appear in front of the crowd or if she will simply be backstage at the iconic event.

