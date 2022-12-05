ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lebanon-Express

Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams.
Lebanon-Express

Eagles, Vikings, Chiefs can clinch playoffs in Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to clinch playoff spots in Week 14. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The NFC East-leading Eagles (11-1) will lock up a spot with a win or...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Lebanon-Express

Brittney Griner back home; helping Ukraine isn't charity; Rams snap losing streak | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):. » Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release

Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
Lebanon-Express

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:25 p.m. EST

UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital. UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Haiti says close to 60% of the capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have forced thousands to flee their homes. She adds that has left nearly 20,000 people facing “catastrophic famine-like conditions” for the first time as a cholera outbreak spreads through Haiti. Ulrika Richardson painted a grim picture Thursday of a country in a downward spiral, with half its population in urgent need of food assistance and the number of cholera deaths rising to 283. She says close to 12,000 people have been hospitalized with the disease since Oct. 2 and there are now more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases.
TENNESSEE STATE

