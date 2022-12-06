Read full article on original website
Edna McLaughlin
Edna Jane McLaughlin, 80, of Medora, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born October 23, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Herring) Vandalia. Edna married James Craig McLaughlin in West Covina, California, on June 20,...
Alexander Maguire
Born Oct. 30, 2000 in Alton, he was a son of Adam Maguire and Alison (Brown) Maguire. Alex loved fishing and hunting. An accomplished high school wrestler, he placed second in the State of Illinois at 152 pounds. He will be remembered as a loving, compassionate young man who left a positive impact on everyone he met.
Jimmy Tungett
After a short illness and with a lonely spirit, Jimmy Allen Tungett passed away surrounded by his family. He was born December 10, 1936 on Edsall Street, in Alton, Illinois to Earl Eugene and Alfretta Lucille (Camp) Tungett. He was a very hard-working man with an amazing poetic wit and one of his biggest prides was his family. Fresh out of high school, Jim spent two years stationed in Germany while serving in the Army. He retired after working 30 years working at Laclede Steele as a pipefitter Foreman and then went to work at Cope Plastics, Inc.
Socks for Tots skating party Dec. 17
An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of an annual skating party. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. She says their skating party will be held Saturday, December 17 at Skateway in Granite City. Brown tells The Big Z...
Lilie Hartzel
Lilie Eugene Hartzel, 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 5:32 a.m. Thurs. Dec. 8, 2022 at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville, IL. He was born Dec. 19, 1938 in Alto Pass, IL to the late George & Anna (Cripps) Hartzel. Lile was a hot rod car enthusiast...
Vasil Klyasheff
Vasil “Bill” Paul Klyasheff, 99, of Valley Park, MO died on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Cape Albeon Assisted Living in Valley Park, MO. He was born on November 3, 1923 in Granite City, IL to Paul and Milka (Savoff) Klyasheff. Bill married Ethel Snodell in St. Louis,...
Lonald Fox
Lonald D. “Lonnie” Fox, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born Aug. 5, 1942 in Belleview, IL, he was a son of Eurbane and Carlene (Martin) Fox. The U.S. Army veteran was a proud member of the 101st Airborne Division. He worked as...
Dagan Hampton
Dagan John Hampton, 44, died at 11:02 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home in Elsah, IL. Born December 22, 1977, in Alton, IL, he was the son of John Frederich and Janet Sue (Poe) Hampton of Grafton, IL. Along with his parents, he is survived by a son, Colton John Hampton and co-parent, Amy Lewis of Crestwood, MO, a brother, Greg Hampton (Tarah) of Godfrey, and a sister, Lisa Viviano (Tim) of Godfrey. In addition, he is survived by four nieces, Lylah, Amelia, Maria, and Eliana and one nephew, Leo, and many close friends.
Contract employee dies at Wood River Refinery
One person is dead and another injured after an accident this morning at the Wood River Refinery. The deceased has been identified by the Madison County Coroner’s Office as 47-year-old Chad L. Crabtree of Owensboro, Kentucky. He was on the job site as the project manager. According to information...
Virgil Edmiston
Virgil Franklin Edmiston, 78, died at 9:31 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center in Jerseyville. He was born Haypress, Greene County, Illinois on February 22, 1944, and was the son of the late Robert and Mary (Sprowell) Edmiston. He began his employment with...
Pauline Lange
Pauline V. Lange, 84, passed away at 8am on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born on May 13, 1938, in Alton, the daughter of the late William and Ruby (Saylor) Harpole. Survivors include a son and his fiancé: Kevin (Mary Williams) Boswell of Alton, two grandchildren: Josh Morris, Jesse Taylor, three great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
Richard White
Richard Lee White, 76, died at 6:10 p.m. Monday, December 5, 202 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born June 16, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of Archie B. and Viola (Hayes) White. Mr. White served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25. He retired as a machinist for Olin Brass after 41 ½ years of service. On May 18, 1991 he married the former Roberta K. Wallace in Godfrey. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Justin R. White (Christy) of Godfrey and Jeremy White of Edwardsville, and two grandchildren, Gabe and James White. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
Selfie City in Alton
Your browser does not support the audio element. We visit with Lindsay Schmidt from Selfie City in Alton and talk about the new attraction for all ages!
Raymond Westerhold
Raymond E. Westerhold, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Eden Village Care Center. Born Feb. 13, 1937 in Wood River Township, he was a son of Charles Frederick and Lillie Caroline (Krauskopf) Westerhold. A U.S. Army veteran, Ray was a farmer and union carpenter. He was a proud...
Tonya Fester
Tonya L. Fester, 37, of Bowling Green, MO, passed away on November 29, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, after a hard fought battle with cancer. She loved cooking, writing, playing video games, and spending time with her family and friends. She had a heart of gold and will be sadly missed.
Martha Plunk
Martha C. Plunk, 62, passed away at 9:16 pm on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Martha married Richard Plunk November 23, 1979 at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton. He survives. Martha was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alton. She managed...
Santa schedules breakfast in Wood River Saturday
When Santa is in Wood River, he eats breakfast at the Round House. Children can visit and take pictures and enjoy free pancakes and sausage at an event Saturday morning in Central Park. The event this Saturday Dec. 10 is from 8am-10am. Jason Woody is the director of Parks and...
Amphitheater Commission picks promoter
The Alton Amphitheater Commission has chosen its concert promoter moving forward. After listening to the pitches from two different entities, the board has decided to stick with Eventiv, which has held the contract there for production for the past several years. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z...
Citizen's Police Academy returns in January
The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the next Edwardsville Citizen's Police Academy. The Academy gives participants a chance to learn certain aspects of law enforcement through hands on learning. The first class will be January 17. The Academy is a 10-week course held on Tuesday nights from 6-9....
