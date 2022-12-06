Richard Lee White, 76, died at 6:10 p.m. Monday, December 5, 202 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born June 16, 1946 in Alton, he was the son of Archie B. and Viola (Hayes) White. Mr. White served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25. He retired as a machinist for Olin Brass after 41 ½ years of service. On May 18, 1991 he married the former Roberta K. Wallace in Godfrey. She survives. Also surviving are two sons, Justin R. White (Christy) of Godfrey and Jeremy White of Edwardsville, and two grandchildren, Gabe and James White. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

