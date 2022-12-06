Read full article on original website
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
Herald Community Newspapers
Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective
Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00. Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count. indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a. half years, from the...
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
fox5ny.com
Al Sharpton denies he told Tawana Brawley to lie
NEW YORK - Rev. Al Sharpton is defending his role in the Tawana Brawley case that captivated New York 35 years ago. Brawley was found covered with feces and wrapped in garbage bags outside condos in Wappingers Falls, New York. Brawley had told authorities that she had been held against...
The Jewish Press
Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31
The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County general services commissioner to become Putnam County deputy county executive
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has tapped Orange County General Services Commissioner James Burpoe to be his deputy county executive effective in January. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, meanwhile, has named Samantha Sweikata the acting general services commissioner. She has been serving as deputy commissioner. Byrne said...
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arteta names key sheriff’s office appointments
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff-elect Paul Arteta has named two top leadership positions for his incoming administration. Wilfredo Garcia, who has been serving as chief criminal investigator for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, will become undersheriff and Evelyn Mallard will take on the role of assistant undersheriff. Shew current holds the position of superintendent of Ulster County Corrections.
'Peace Can Begin At Home': This Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Has Ties To East Fishkill
One nomination for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize is bringing attention to the work of a pair of Hudson Valley lawyers. The nomination, given to the International Association of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), an organization that gives divorcing couples an alternative to litigation called "Collaborative Practice", puts a spotlight on Dutchess County lawyers who are active within the association, according to Burns Patterson, a spokesman for the lawyers.
Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator
NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Hospital Board of Trustees welcomes new members
The Greenwich Hospital Board of Trustees recently elected five new members at its annual meeting as W. Robert Berkley, Jr, the board’s chairman, called the institution a “unique and extraordinary model for a community hospital” due to its strong relationship with Yale New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess woman accused of stealing more than $700,000 from former employer
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced a 1,330-count indictment against 55-year-old Suzanne Whitman of Poughkeepsie. Whitman is accused of stealing nearly $715,000 from her employer, Fishkill Auto Body, while she was employed as the company’s bookkeeper. The District Attorney’s Office said that...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Several giant warehouses on the way for Chester--Dec. 7 hearing postponed for additional 166,000 sf warehouse
Sugar Loaf Industrial Park, one of Chester’s three industrial parks, is undergoing several major additions in the form of new and upcoming warehouse projects, in different phases of development. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming:. First is the Westervelt Warehouse, originally submitted by Ryan Westervelt in early...
fox5ny.com
How much New York's minimum wage will increase on Dec. 31, 2022
NEW YORK - The New York minimum wage in areas outside the New York City area is set to increase on the last day of the year. The state-wide New York minimum wage will rise to $14.20 per hour on Dec. 31, 2022. Currently, the minimum wage in New York is $13.20 an hour.
Parents Group Treasurer From Mahwah Grade School Charged With Theft
The now-former treasurer of a Mahwah grade school parents group is accused of pocketing funds raised by the organization.Kerry Stumbo, 50, is charged with theft by unlawful taking from the Lenape Meadows Elementary School's Home School Organization (HSO) while she was treasurer.Stumbo "used the org…
theeastcountygazette.com
NYU Law drops off of U.S. News rankings
Following the lead of many other top law schools, New York University has decided to withdraw from the famous U.S. News & World Reports law school rating. As of mid-November, both Yale and Harvard’s law schools had withdrawn, prompting a domino effect of withdrawals from other illustrious universities. It...
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
