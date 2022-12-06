ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective

Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Al Sharpton denies he told Tawana Brawley to lie

NEW YORK - Rev. Al Sharpton is defending his role in the Tawana Brawley case that captivated New York 35 years ago. Brawley was found covered with feces and wrapped in garbage bags outside condos in Wappingers Falls, New York. Brawley had told authorities that she had been held against...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County general services commissioner to become Putnam County deputy county executive

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive-elect Kevin Byrne has tapped Orange County General Services Commissioner James Burpoe to be his deputy county executive effective in January. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, meanwhile, has named Samantha Sweikata the acting general services commissioner. She has been serving as deputy commissioner. Byrne said...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall

Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta names key sheriff’s office appointments

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff-elect Paul Arteta has named two top leadership positions for his incoming administration. Wilfredo Garcia, who has been serving as chief criminal investigator for the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, will become undersheriff and Evelyn Mallard will take on the role of assistant undersheriff. Shew current holds the position of superintendent of Ulster County Corrections.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

'Peace Can Begin At Home': This Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Has Ties To East Fishkill

One nomination for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize is bringing attention to the work of a pair of Hudson Valley lawyers. The nomination, given to the International Association of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), an organization that gives divorcing couples an alternative to litigation called "Collaborative Practice", puts a spotlight on Dutchess County lawyers who are active within the association, according to Burns Patterson, a spokesman for the lawyers.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Nancy on Norwalk

Oak Hills Park Authority poised to boot another restaurant operator

NORWALK, Conn. — The Oak Hills Park Authority is once again unhappy with its restaurant operator. OHPA will not renew its lease with Dry Dock Smokin’ Aces operator Don Mastronardi unless Mastronardi agrees to operate the restaurant with predictable hours, OHPA member Alan Dutton said to the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) on Monday. Mastronardi is also behind on rent payments and has been asked to provide a golfer’s menu.
NORWALK, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Hospital Board of Trustees welcomes new members

The Greenwich Hospital Board of Trustees recently elected five new members at its annual meeting as W. Robert Berkley, Jr, the board’s chairman, called the institution a “unique and extraordinary model for a community hospital” due to its strong relationship with Yale New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine.
GREENWICH, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess woman accused of stealing more than $700,000 from former employer

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced a 1,330-count indictment against 55-year-old Suzanne Whitman of Poughkeepsie. Whitman is accused of stealing nearly $715,000 from her employer, Fishkill Auto Body, while she was employed as the company’s bookkeeper. The District Attorney’s Office said that...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

NYU Law drops off of U.S. News rankings

Following the lead of many other top law schools, New York University has decided to withdraw from the famous U.S. News & World Reports law school rating. As of mid-November, both Yale and Harvard’s law schools had withdrawn, prompting a domino effect of withdrawals from other illustrious universities. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

