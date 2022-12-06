ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite

Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
The List

Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
suggest.com

King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward

In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
TheDailyBeast

King Charles May Strip Harry and Meghan of ‘Princely’ Status After Netflix Doc

King Charles could strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their princely titles if they continue to make incendiary allegations against the royal family, but is essentially powerless to remove their duke and duchess honorifics, a well-placed source told The Daily Beast Wednesday, as temperatures rose ahead of the launch of the couple’s Netflix series on Thursday.The monarch is understood to have the power to stop Harry from using the title “prince,” meaning Meghan would also lose her status as a princess (although given Meghan rarely uses her “princess” style this would not be much of a punishment).The model for...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Westminster Hall floors damaged by 250,000 mourners of Queen Elizabeth

The historic original floors in London’s Westminster Hall are showing signs of damage, just over two months after a quarter-million mourners filed in to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, officials said. “As a consequence of the high-level continuous footfall through Westminster Hall during the lying-in-state some delamination to the Yorkstone floor has occurred,” a House of Lords spokesperson confirmed Monday to the Telegraph, referring to the 250,000 members of the public who lined up to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state following her death on Sept. 8.  Delamination, or discoloring of stone, occurs when the outer surface is split...
People

Prince Harry on Why He Fought in British Army: 'There's Still Scars Left Open from My Mom's Awesomeness'

Prince Harry talks about his decade in the military and how he is still inspired by his mom, Princess Diana, in his new Netflix docuseries Prince Harry is reflecting on his time serving in the British Army — and how his mother, Princess Diana, inspired his service. In the third episode of his new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opens up about his 10 years in the military, saying it "gave me the lived experience that other members of my family wouldn't have had." "Two...
NEW JERSEY STATE
BBC

Robbie Williams to play large Sandringham Estate concert

Robbie Williams will headline the first large-scale live music event to be held at the Sandringham royal estate. The pop star, 48, will be joined by a number of special guests at the outdoor concert in Norfolk on 26 August. Williams has just finished an eight-stop arena tour in October,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy