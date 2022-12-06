Read full article on original website
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
What Meghan And Harry Will Reportedly Do With King Charles' Christmas Invite
Earlier this year, prior to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, reports emerged that the long-reigning monarch had reached out to royal defectors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to invite them to spend some time with her in Balmoral. The U.S. Sun cited a royal insider, who claimed: "Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet." They added: "They are preparing for the Sussexes."
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Will King Charles Mention Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Christmas Speech?
King Charles III must decide whether to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a Christmas olive branch after Queen Elizabeth II left them out of her speech.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
Meet the Al-Fayeds, the family on 'The Crown' who bought Harrods and The Ritz Paris and were close with Princess Diana
The family amassed significant wealth before hobnobbing with royals. Questions about the family's background weighed down their efforts to rise in British society.
Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward
In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Despairing’ and Prince Philip Was ‘Apoplectic’ After Viewing Princess Diana’s BBC Interview, Biographer Says
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, had strong feelings about the interview Princess Diana gave the BBC in 1995, according to a royal biographer.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
King Charles May Strip Harry and Meghan of ‘Princely’ Status After Netflix Doc
King Charles could strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their princely titles if they continue to make incendiary allegations against the royal family, but is essentially powerless to remove their duke and duchess honorifics, a well-placed source told The Daily Beast Wednesday, as temperatures rose ahead of the launch of the couple’s Netflix series on Thursday.The monarch is understood to have the power to stop Harry from using the title “prince,” meaning Meghan would also lose her status as a princess (although given Meghan rarely uses her “princess” style this would not be much of a punishment).The model for...
Prince William's Godmother Steps Down From Royal Post After Racist Comments to Buckingham Palace Guest
A member of King Charles III's royal staff has stepped down after racist comments she made to a Black guest, Ngozi Fulani, who was visiting on behalf of the non-profit group Sistah Space. Lady Susan Hussey, who is one of Prince William's godmothers, resigned from her post hours after Fulani tweeted about her experience visiting the Palace on Tuesday.
Westminster Hall floors damaged by 250,000 mourners of Queen Elizabeth
The historic original floors in London’s Westminster Hall are showing signs of damage, just over two months after a quarter-million mourners filed in to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, officials said. “As a consequence of the high-level continuous footfall through Westminster Hall during the lying-in-state some delamination to the Yorkstone floor has occurred,” a House of Lords spokesperson confirmed Monday to the Telegraph, referring to the 250,000 members of the public who lined up to see Queen Elizabeth lie in state following her death on Sept. 8. Delamination, or discoloring of stone, occurs when the outer surface is split...
All About Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana's Love Interest at the Time of Their Deaths
Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's brief romance is being explored on The Crown. In season 5 of the Netflix series, actor Khalid Abdalla joins the cast as the Egyptian billionaire scion who was romantically involved with Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) in her final months. The couple dated for a...
Prince Harry on Why He Fought in British Army: 'There's Still Scars Left Open from My Mom's Awesomeness'
Prince Harry talks about his decade in the military and how he is still inspired by his mom, Princess Diana, in his new Netflix docuseries Prince Harry is reflecting on his time serving in the British Army — and how his mother, Princess Diana, inspired his service. In the third episode of his new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opens up about his 10 years in the military, saying it "gave me the lived experience that other members of my family wouldn't have had." "Two...
Everything Prince William and Prince Harry Have Said About Princess Diana’s ‘Panorama’ Interview
Supporting their mother. Prince William and Prince Harry were just children when the late Princess Diana gave her famous interview to Panorama, but they haven't been shy about sharing their thoughts on the controversial conversation as adults. The late Princess of Wales sat down for the explosive tell-all in 1995 and opened up about her […]
Robbie Williams to play large Sandringham Estate concert
Robbie Williams will headline the first large-scale live music event to be held at the Sandringham royal estate. The pop star, 48, will be joined by a number of special guests at the outdoor concert in Norfolk on 26 August. Williams has just finished an eight-stop arena tour in October,...
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Anne Sacoolas was handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday, for causing the death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn in 2019.
