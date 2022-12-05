Read full article on original website
Gary W. Wright III ’22PHD: ‘Scientific Knowledge is a Powerful Tool, and It Can Be Used to Uplift and Liberate People’
When Gary Wright ’18MED, ’22PHD approached his advisor with his decision to explore gender and sexual diversity for his dissertation, he was worried how it would perceived. Instead, he received overwhelming support and encouragement, which eventually led him to be honored with the first place prize in the education category of NC State’s 15th Annual Graduate Student Research Symposium. Now, he hopes his research will improve science education instruction and help ensure all students have a space to learn in ways he wished were available to him growing up.
Rachel Monteverdi ’22PHD: ‘I Hope to be a Leader, Practitioner and Trail Blazer in Facilitating Impactful and Effective Leadership Development Programs’
Rachel Monteverdi believes in the power of leadership, and at the NC State College of Education, she engaged in research that showed her the impact she can make in the field of leadership development. Now that she runs her own company and collaborates with other leadership consultants, she is able...
