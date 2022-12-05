When Gary Wright ’18MED, ’22PHD approached his advisor with his decision to explore gender and sexual diversity for his dissertation, he was worried how it would perceived. Instead, he received overwhelming support and encouragement, which eventually led him to be honored with the first place prize in the education category of NC State’s 15th Annual Graduate Student Research Symposium. Now, he hopes his research will improve science education instruction and help ensure all students have a space to learn in ways he wished were available to him growing up.

