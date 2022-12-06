Read full article on original website
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
witzamfm.com
Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville
Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
14news.com
Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer. They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to Rucker Rd. One for house fire in Henderson
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash involving vehicle, dump truck on SR 64. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape.
wevv.com
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
wevv.com
Crash involving FedEx truck and semi closes Highway 60 East in Daviess County
Authorities say a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi has completely blocked part of Highway 60 East in Daviess County, Kentucky. Officials with Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said at 1:17 p.m. that crews were responding to the crash in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East. We're told...
14news.com
Fire reported in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
wevv.com
One dead after car crashes into building in Warrick County
Authorities were at the scene of a structure fire that broke out after a building was hit by a car in Warrick County, Indiana on Tuesday. Warrick County Central Dispatch says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of IN-662 and Stacer Road after the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
14news.com
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
14news.com
House catches fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that fire we told you about in Henderson County. It broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Rucker Road 1 near Zion Larue Road. Baskett Fire officials say a single room was on fire at a house, but it was quickly...
wevv.com
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say
Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they found around 2,000 fentanyl pills in a Vanderburgh County home where children were living. Officials say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had received tips about 27-year-old Andre "Squirt" Wright Jr. selling fentanyl and other pills, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery that Wright had been distributing large amounts of drugs.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at Vanderburgh County job site
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
wevv.com
Truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck. The fire department said it appeared as if the top of...
wevv.com
Teen facing felony after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County
The 18-year-old suspect is accused of grabbing the child by the hair and hitting them with a closed fist.
vincennespbs.org
Deputies arrest a man for Rape
A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
wevv.com
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Evansville gas station
Evansville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday. Authorities were called to an armed robbery at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the gas station...
