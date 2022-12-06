ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

wamwamfm.com

1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
ELNORA, IN
witzamfm.com

Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville

Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
SCHNELLVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer. They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County. The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15...
wevv.com

Two people injured in Evansville crash

Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fire reported in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
CHANDLER, IN
wevv.com

One dead after car crashes into building in Warrick County

Authorities were at the scene of a structure fire that broke out after a building was hit by a car in Warrick County, Indiana on Tuesday. Warrick County Central Dispatch says the fire broke out at a building near the intersection of IN-662 and Stacer Road after the crash, which happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
14news.com

House catches fire in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that fire we told you about in Henderson County. It broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Rucker Road 1 near Zion Larue Road. Baskett Fire officials say a single room was on fire at a house, but it was quickly...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say

Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they found around 2,000 fentanyl pills in a Vanderburgh County home where children were living. Officials say the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force had received tips about 27-year-old Andre "Squirt" Wright Jr. selling fentanyl and other pills, prompting an investigation that led to the discovery that Wright had been distributing large amounts of drugs.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

wevv.com

Truck hits train bridge in Henderson

Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck. The fire department said it appeared as if the top of...
HENDERSON, KY
vincennespbs.org

Deputies arrest a man for Rape

A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Evansville gas station

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday. Authorities were called to an armed robbery at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the gas station...
EVANSVILLE, IN

