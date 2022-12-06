ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., evicted from $2M Miami apartment

Wendy Williams’ son was evicted from his $2 million apartment in Miami after he failed to pay $70,000 in rent. Kevin Hunter Jr. was hit with an eviction lawsuit in August after failing to pay monthly rent since February, documents obtained by Page Six reveal. The complaint includes a copy of Hunter’s lease, which shows Williams paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment. Hunter’s response, which was filed about two weeks later, owns up to the failed rent and explains that he was unable to pay it because his famed mother went through “some health issues” that resulted...
How Did Marshmallows End Up On Sweet Potatoes?

With 5 grams of sugar, or a little more than a teaspoon, in every medium-sized sweet potato, they certainly earn the name. But that hasn't stopped Americans from finding ways to make the orange tuber an even more sweet part of their diet. It's a longstanding tradition, with "American Cookery," a 1796 cookbook, including a recipe for a really sweet "potato pudding." The recipe called for a pound of mashed sweet potatoes and a half-pound of sugar, along with butter, milk, nutmeg, and eggs. A century later, per Mental Floss, the fascination with making sweet potatoes even sweeter was continuing, as the first edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook from 1896 included "a recipe for glazed or candied sweet potatoes."

