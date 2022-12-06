With 5 grams of sugar, or a little more than a teaspoon, in every medium-sized sweet potato, they certainly earn the name. But that hasn't stopped Americans from finding ways to make the orange tuber an even more sweet part of their diet. It's a longstanding tradition, with "American Cookery," a 1796 cookbook, including a recipe for a really sweet "potato pudding." The recipe called for a pound of mashed sweet potatoes and a half-pound of sugar, along with butter, milk, nutmeg, and eggs. A century later, per Mental Floss, the fascination with making sweet potatoes even sweeter was continuing, as the first edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook from 1896 included "a recipe for glazed or candied sweet potatoes."

