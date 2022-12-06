Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Maduro Could Miss Lula Inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with...
Guilty of fraud, Argentina's Kirchner banned from seeking office
An Argentine court on Tuesday sentenced Vice President Cristina Kirchner to six years in jail for corruption, banning the country's best-known politician from seeking public office after a trial she dismissed as a political witch hunt. As vice president, Kirchner is head of the country's Senate and enjoys immunity as a lawmaker, something she would lose if she does not run again.
Brazil’s Incoming President Vows to Restore a Disbanded Cultural Ministry
As the Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva prepares to step into the presidential office next month, the country’s cultural sector has high hopes that he will undo the damage causes by his predecessor, the right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro, the Art Newspaper reports. On his first day in office, in 2019, Bolsonaro dissolved the Brazilian ministry of culture, a move that da Silva, who is known throughout the country as simply “Lula,” promised to reverse during his campaign. The cultural set also hopes that funding for the Rouanet Law, a federal tax incentive that funds cultural projects, will be given a sorely needed...
Brazil's Lula to announce some Cabinet names on Friday, aide says
BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to start announcing some members of his Cabinet on Friday, the head of his Workers Party (PT) said on Thursday, as he seeks to end speculation about key ministerial appointments.
Argentina awaits VP Cristina Fernández corruption verdict
All eyes in Argentina were on federal court on Tuesday, where three judges prepared to announce their verdict in the corruption trial of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. She’s accused of running a criminal organization and fraudulently directing about $1 billion in public works projects during her presidency to a construction magnate with close ties to her family.The prosecution asked for 12 years in prison and a lifetime ban from public office if at least two judges vote to convict on both charges. But an appeal is certain no matter the verdict, and meanwhile she'll remain immune from...
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
Washington Examiner
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after coup attempt; vice president sworn in
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested by security forces shortly after he attempted a coup and dissolved the country's Congress just hours before the country's right-wing Congress was set to vote on its third impeachment of the president. Peruvian Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn into office shortly afterward, becoming...
Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges
When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
US News and World Report
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested
LIMA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Peru swore in a new president on Wednesday after a day of political drama that saw leftist leader Pedro Castillo arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial following his last-ditch bid to cling to power by dissolving Congress.
Peruvian politician Boluarte sworn in as president after Castillo's removal
LIMA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Peruvian politician Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president on Wednesday, hours after Pedro Castillo was removed in an impeachment trial during a day of high political drama in the Andean nation.
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
Peru's Castillo detained in same jail as ex-leader Fujimori, source says
LIMA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ousted Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo has been detained in a police prison in Lima where another former president, Alberto Fujimori, is also being held, a judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.
BBC
Pedro Castillo: Peru's leader ousted over 'rebellion attempt'
In a dramatic turn of events in Peru, Pedro Castillo, who less than 24 hours ago was president, is in police custody facing likely charges of rebellion. His fall from power was swift. Facing an impeachment vote by the opposition-controlled Congress, he announced he was dissolving the legislative body. Congress...
Argentina's Kirchner: powerful, divisive, and tainted by fraud
During two decades at the core of Argentine politics, Cristina Kirchner has drawn adoration and hatred in equal measure, and even a fraud conviction is unlikely to push her out of the corridors of power anytime soon. Cristina became vice-president to her former chief of staff Alberto Fernandez in 2019, however the two have engaged in a bitter and public power struggle with Kirchner often criticizing his decisions.
Bank of Mexico sees Citibanamex sale finalized next year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Governor Victoria Rodriguez on Wednesday said that the sale of Citigroup's (C.N) Mexican retail bank Citibanamex is "complicated" and the sale process should be completed next year.
France's Macron to renew Lombard at helm of public sector lender Caisse des Depots
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron is planning to renew Eric Lombard as head of public-sector lender Caisse des Depots (CDC), his office said on Thursday. Lombard, a former advisor in Socialist governments in the 1990s and a former head of insurer Generali’s French businesss was named to lead Caisse des Depots in 2017.
US News and World Report
Free-Speech Group Article 19 Says Mexico Members Have Been Threatened
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19's Mexico and Central America director, said...
Explainer-What happens to Peru's former president Castillo now?
LIMA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru's former president Pedro Castillo was ousted from power on Wednesday in an impeachment vote after failing in his bid to stay in power by dissolving Congress.
