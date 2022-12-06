Read full article on original website
Apple has seen $165 billion in market value erased in less than a week as investors grow concerned about building iPhone shortages due to China Covid protests
"The reality is Apple is... at the mercy of China's zero Covid policy which remains a very frustrating situation," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.
Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC semiconductor plant
President Joe Biden will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to announce the opening of a semiconductor plant, which will be one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.
Taiwan Semiconductor announces 2nd Phoenix factory during Biden visit. Company plans $40B investment
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s massive economic investment in Arizona is about to get much bigger. The company announced construction of another factory during a visit by President Biden on Tuesday, where the president cited the massive complex as a sign that "American manufacturing is back, folks." ...
TSMC to up Arizona investment to $40 billion with second semiconductor chip plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
Asian shares slip after tech stock slump on Wall St
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street sagged under weakness in tech stocks. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rebounded. Japan revised upward its GDP data to show the economy contracted less than earlier reported in July-September, in a sign the country weathered its latest big COVID wave with less damage than had been thought.
Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again
One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
Apple, AMD Back TSMC’s Tripled Investment, Tech Upgrade in Arizona
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has more than tripled its overall investment in Arizona to about $40 billion for two chip facilities with the support of customers like Apple and AMD, stoking a U.S. effort to revive domestic chip production.
China boosts gold reserves for the first time in over 3 years in possible attempt to diversify away from dollar
For the first time in over three years, China reported an increase in its gold reserves. The People's Bank of China boosted its gold holdings by 32 tons in November compared to the previous month. The bullion market had recently seen secret big buyers snapping up gold, and now China...
Taiwan Semiconductor soars 14% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $4 billion stake
Taiwan Semiconductor soared 14% on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed a stake. The Omaha-based conglomerate purchased a $4 billion stake in the company last quarter. The purchase comes amid heightened concerns that China might invade Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor stock surged as much as 14% on Tuesday after Warren...
Griner heads home after release from Russia in prisoner swap
American basketball star Brittney Griner was headed back to the United States on Thursday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
These Five Technology Stocks Give Investors More Reward For Their Risk as Big Tech Flames Out
Cisco, Oracle and Other Companies With Decades of Experience Have Proven To Be Relatively Resilient. Earnings season for the technology sector is just about over. It’s been a mixed bag. Slower economic growth and higher interest rates put a damper on revenue. Some of the biggest names in tech...
Exclusive: Paul Whelan tells CNN he is 'disappointed' that more has not been done to secure his release
Detained American Paul Whelan expressed his frustration that more has not been done to secure his release in an exclusive CNN interview hours after another detained American, Brittney Griner, was freed. Whelan said he was happy that Griner was released, but told CNN, "I am greatly disappointed that more has...
European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall
European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Soared 35% Higher Last Month
The chipmaker's shares are still on sale.
3 Tech Stocks That Could Use a New CEO Immediately
It’s been a challenging year for tech companies in 2022. For some of these firms, the best solution to revive their businesses and share prices is to hire a new CEO. Here are three examples that make total sense. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is down more than 63% year-to-date....
Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
