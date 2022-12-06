ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares slip after tech stock slump on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street sagged under weakness in tech stocks. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rebounded. Japan revised upward its GDP data to show the economy contracted less than earlier reported in July-September, in a sign the country weathered its latest big COVID wave with less damage than had been thought.
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
techaiapp.com

Apple, AMD Back TSMC’s Tripled Investment, Tech Upgrade in Arizona

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has more than tripled its overall investment in Arizona to about $40 billion for two chip facilities with the support of customers like Apple and AMD, stoking a U.S. effort to revive domestic chip production.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Griner heads home after release from Russia in prisoner swap

American basketball star Brittney Griner was headed back to the United States on Thursday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for an arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, told Bout in a video message that he was aware that the arms dealer had been subjected to "powerful physical and moral pressure" while in prison, Russian news agency TASS reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall

European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
tipranks.com

3 Tech Stocks That Could Use a New CEO Immediately

It’s been a challenging year for tech companies in 2022. For some of these firms, the best solution to revive their businesses and share prices is to hire a new CEO. Here are three examples that make total sense. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is down more than 63% year-to-date....
Reuters

Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
TEXAS STATE

