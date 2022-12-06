Read full article on original website
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
The most expensive drug in the world has a $3.5 million price tag. 2 potential patients share their hopes and fears for the one-time treatment.
Patients with the blood disorder hemophilia told Insider they're excited about the new gene therapy but worried over the $3.5 million price.
The Jewish Press
Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Wins FDA Priority Review
Pfizer Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its biologics license application for RSVpreF – its new vaccine to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by the RSV virus in people ages 60 and up. The decision followed the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation of...
Healthline
Covid Arm After Moderna or Pfizer Shot: What to Know
COVID arm is a harmless delayed skin reaction to the COVID vaccine. It happens about one week after the first or second shot of the Moderna vaccine but may also occur after Pfizer. If you didn’t get it before, you’re less likely to get it after a booster shot.
Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease
Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Therapy and Beyond Panel: November 13, 2022
This panel was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl, and included Dr. Dickran Kazandjian, from Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Dr. Benjamin Diamond, from Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Kahl: So we'll start with Dr. Kazandjian. We had a question come in: The treatments that you talked about, are they...
cohaitungchi.com
Drugs Commonly Used In the Treatment of Hypertensive Emergencies
Hypertensive emergency is a clinical situation in which the elevated blood pressure (BP) is immediately life-threatening and needs to be lowered to a safe level (not necessarily to normal) within a matter of minutes to hours using parenteral antihypertensive medications. Symptoms associated with hypertensive emergency are highly variable and reflect the degree of damage to specific organ systems.
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
Experimental drug appears to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease in clinical trial but raises safety concerns
The experimental drug lecanemab shows "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment, according to new Phase 3 trial results, but the findings raise some safety concerns because of its association with certain serious adverse events.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
hcplive.com
Fighting for Sight: Geographic Atrophy Drug Development Meets Its Future
After decades of unmet needs in the progressive form of vision loss, the complement inhibitor drug class is nearing the market for affected patients. The long and winding road in drug development may span generations and lead down many avenues before a promised treatment is available to the public. By regulatory standards, the timeline may often be accelerated, but for the patients, the debilitating effects can be far-reaching.
contagionlive.com
Looking Beyond C difficile: The Potential of the Gut Microbiome
Dr. Elizabeth Garner speculates the FDA approval of RBX2660 for recurrent C difficile infection will pave the way for more restorative microbiome therapies. This is part 2 of an interview regarding the FDA approval of RBX2660 (Rebyota). To watch part 1 of Dr. Elizabeth Garner’s interview, click here. Last...
MedicalXpress
Engineers' new capsule aims to deliver drugs—and hope—to GI patients
A 3D printed drug-delivery system using a sensor, heating element and wave spring sounds like a machine wheeled into the doctor's office, not something popped in your mouth. Yet a University of Maryland engineering team has developed a futuristic new capsule that can be ingested, guided and activated to detect, monitor and treat chronic problems in the gastrointestinal tract.
NASDAQ
Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its highly selective, oral menin inhibitor, revumenib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia in adult and pediatric patients harboring a KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2Ar). Following this, revumenib became the first and only investigational treatment...
psychreg.org
New Study Finds Promising Treatment for Cognitive Deficits Associated with Cholestatic Liver Disease
Patients with cholestatic liver disease such as primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) can experience significant impairment of bile flow and may develop neurological symptoms including fatigue and cognitive decline. Little is known about why these symptoms develop in some patients, and there is no current therapy. In a new study published...
NASDAQ
Nkarta - Engineering Allogeneic Natural Killer Cells To Beat Cancer
(RTTNews) - Nkarta Inc. (NKTX) is scheduled to report updated clinical data from its ongoing clinical trial of NKX019, its CD19-directed CAR NK cell therapy candidate, today, December 5. The company is developing allogeneic engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer. NKX019 is an investigational, off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy...
contagionlive.com
FDA Approval of First Fecal Microbiota Product Ensures Safety in Standardization
Ferring Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Elizabeth Garner explains the FDA approval of recurrent C diff treatment RBX2660 provides more than a treatment option, it’s a promise of safety and standardization. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first-ever fecal microbiota product—Ferring’s RBX2660 (Rebyota) for recurrent...
