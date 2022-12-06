Read full article on original website
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
Fears skyrocketing formula milk costs will force babies into hospitals with serious illness
There are fears that the skyrocketing costs of formula milk will force babies into hospitals from malnourishment and serious illnesses.An independent inquiry by the charity Feed discovered struggling parents are already being forced to put their babies’ health at risk by missing feeds, diluting formula or giving them unsuitable food such as porridge as they cannot access formula.It comes as research carried out by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) found the cost of formula has soared from August 2021 to November 2022 - with the price of the least expensive brand rising by 22 per cent.BPAS, Feed, and Mumsnet...
Severe RSV illness possible in adults
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve talked a few times about children getting sick from RSV, respiratory syncytial virus. And how pediatric hospitals are filling up because the virus is spreading much earlier and faster this year. But RSV is actually more dangerous to adults. The CDC estimates between 100...
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
Covid cases spike in Georgia
Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Disarray in a manger! Fury as primary school imposes 'crazy' ban on parents of Year 1 pupils from attending nativity play while allowing parents of Year 2 due to outbreaks of 'cold, flu and Covid'
Parents are 'fuming' after a primary school banned them from watching their children in a nativity play. Birch Hill Primary School in Bracknell, Berkshire caused outrage when parents reported it would ban the parents of Year 1 children from attending, while inviting those of Year 2. The school's head teacher...
Parents refuse to let their 4-month-old baby get heart surgery if blood is donated by a vaccinated person, saying it would be 'tainted'
New Zealand's health agency is taking the baby's parents to court in a bid to get the surgery to go ahead.
ABC News
Mom describes daughter's hospitalization with RSV amid warnings of holiday 'tripledemic' surge
A New York mother is sharing details of her daughter's battle with RSV, a respiratory virus that health officials warn may continue to spread this holiday season, along with the flu and COVID-19. Anita Binayi-Ghiam said her 3-year-old daughter Ella began having difficulty breathing during the last week of October.
My little boy’s screams will always haunt me after Strep A infection – all mums need to know the signs
A LITTLE boy battled Strep A in hospital after doctors misdiagnosed the killer condition as thrush. George Higham, 5, was admitted to Grimsby Children’s Hospital, Lincolnshire, in August after his mum, Jenna, noticed something was seriously wrong. His GP had already diagnosed the George with thrush, but Jenna, 24,...
Pharmacists warns of major mistakes most people make treating colds and flu at home
IT'S that time of year again when people spend much of their time coughing, sneezing and wiping their noses. In the midst of scanning pharmacy shelves and reading online forums - it can be hard to figure out how best to treat ourselves. Two pharmacists have warned of some of...
Family block "urgent operation" for infant as authorities won't guarantee blood without COVID-19 vaccine
Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities on Tuesday launched a battle for custody of an infant whose parents are blocking life-saving surgery because blood donors may have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The New Zealand health authority took the bid for emergency custody to the High Court in Auckland in a case that has sparked local protest and underscored the potency of vaccine misinformation.
‘Poorliest girl in England’, four, comes off ventilator in Strep A battle, but remains in intensive care
A GIRL who has been fighting for her life after contracting Strep A is no longer on a ventilator. Four-year-old Camila Rose Burns - dubbed the "the poorliest girl in England" – contracted the deadly illness a week ago. She remains in intensive care as she tries to recover...
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
BBC
Scarlet fever: Three more cases at Carmarthenshire school
Three more cases of scarlet fever have been found in pupils at a primary school where two children have needed hospital treatment after an outbreak. It takes the total number of reported cases at Brynaman Primary School, in Carmarthenshire, to 33. There have been no further cases of invasive Strep...
Strep A: No 10 tells parents to look for signs of infection with reports of eighth death
Warning comes as health official says earlier start to cases in UK could be knock-on effect of pandemic
Fourth child dies from Strep A bacterial infection as family of second victim ‘heartbroken’
A fourth child has died after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection – the third in a week.Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, from Buckinghamshire, died of the bug on 14 November, it has been revealed. He died the day after Hanna Roap, aged seven, from Penarth, Wales, who died within 24 hours of falling ill.Their deaths come after a six-year-old girl died following an outbreak of the infection at Ashford Church of England Primary School in Surrey on 22 November.And the UK Health Security Agency has also confirmed the death of a pupil at St John’s School in Ealing, west...
WebMD
Beyond Babies, RSV Infections Put Older People at Risk, Too
Dec. 5, 2022 – The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “season” this year is notable for a number of reasons, including the relatively early and large spike in cases that is challenging the capacity of children’s hospitals nationwide. But the spotlight on pediatric cases is overshadowing how...
"Tripledemic" of flu, RSV and COVID-19 strains hospitals, worries doctors as cases spike
At Mass General Hospital for Children, the pediatric ICU is at full capacity. Most patients there are on oxygen or ventilators. "This past year has been unlike any other years in the past, with RSV season starting way, much earlier," said Dr. Laura Pugsley, nursing director of inpatient pediatrics at the hospital in Boston.
