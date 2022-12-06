ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poisonous cobra dies after being bitten by 8-year-old boy

"As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," Deepak Ram told The New Indian Express. According to The New Indian Express, a venomous snake was killed last week after an 8-year-old boy bit it twice.
After boy loses arm to a shark, boys uncle does the unexpected

What would you do if you saw a loved one in grave danger?. To get his nephew's arm back, this uncle had to wrestle a shark. Jesse Arbogast, a young child, lost his arm to a shark in 2001. Before the paramedics arrived, his uncle lifted him out of the water and massaged his heart. What the uncle did next was unheard of and possibly very dangerous.
Man’s Tongue Amputated in Life-Saving Measure After Being Bitten by Snake

An Indian man is recovering after he had his tongue as a life-saving measure after he was bitten by a poisonous snake. According to the Daily Star, Dr. S Senthil Kumaran, chief physician of Erode Manian Medical Centre, stated the patent, who was from Gobichettipalayam, in the southern Indian province of Tamil Nadu, lost a part of his tongue after it had been severely damaged by the snake venom.
