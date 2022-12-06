Read full article on original website
Tiger Mauls 9-Year-Old Girl to Death and Drags Her Body into Forest
The incident took place in the Madhya Pradesh region of India.
Poisonous cobra dies after being bitten by 8-year-old boy
"As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," Deepak Ram told The New Indian Express. According to The New Indian Express, a venomous snake was killed last week after an 8-year-old boy bit it twice.
Elephant Attacks Man Hiding in Bush, Launching Him Into Air With Trunk
The wildlife official had gotten close to the herd of 11 elephants to take pictures before one of them charged.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
After boy loses arm to a shark, boys uncle does the unexpected
What would you do if you saw a loved one in grave danger?. To get his nephew's arm back, this uncle had to wrestle a shark. Jesse Arbogast, a young child, lost his arm to a shark in 2001. Before the paramedics arrived, his uncle lifted him out of the water and massaged his heart. What the uncle did next was unheard of and possibly very dangerous.
Man’s Tongue Amputated in Life-Saving Measure After Being Bitten by Snake
An Indian man is recovering after he had his tongue as a life-saving measure after he was bitten by a poisonous snake. According to the Daily Star, Dr. S Senthil Kumaran, chief physician of Erode Manian Medical Centre, stated the patent, who was from Gobichettipalayam, in the southern Indian province of Tamil Nadu, lost a part of his tongue after it had been severely damaged by the snake venom.
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Crocodile Try To Death Roll A Komodo Dragon
When you think about wild animals going head-to-head with a crocodile, the vast majority of the time, the croc will come out on top. Viewers of a Youtube Short featuring a Komodo dragon and a crocodile leave viewers shocked!. The Komodo dragon, which can grow up to 10 feet long...
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Watch Moment Huge Shark Jumps Onto Fishing Boat: 'We Were Lucky'
The skipper and his five passengers were relieved there was a windscreen between them and the shark as it thrashed around on deck.
Meet the elusive and rare "zebra giraffe" that the US is successfully breeding
The Okapi looks like a hybrid between a horse, giraffe, and zebra but it has actually been placed under the giraffe family, Giraffidae. It has been nicknamed the "zebra giraffe", "forest giraffe" or "Congolese giraffe."
a-z-animals.com
This Pack of Wild Dogs Sounds like Baby Birds As They Attack A Leopard
This Pack of Wild Dogs Sounds like Baby Birds As They Attack A Leopard. The most biologically diverse national park in Botswana is Chobe National Park. It is located in the north of the nation and, after Gemsbok National Park and Central Kalahari Game Reserve, is Botswana’s third-largest park. It contains one of the continent’s highest densities of wildlife.
Young Orca 'Lost and Grieving' Looking for Pod After Mom Died in Stranding
The young orca was returned to the sea after stranding but rescuers fear she will not survive without her mother
WATCH: Clever Sea Turtle Outlasts Aggressive Tiger Shark, Avoids Becoming Dinner
This loggerhead sea turtle craftily evades a tiger shark and avoids being eaten in this stunning video footage. The video was shot by drone back in April. It shows the sea turtle avoid this aggressive shark as it tries to make a meal on a Western Australian beach. Professional drone...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Leopard Leap Between Two Trees When Hunting Monkeys
Sabi Sands Game Reserve is a true wildlife gem! It’s located in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, South Africa, adjacent to the Kruger National Park. The reserve hosts lions, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros, zebras, giraffes, and many more species visitors can see!. Since all these species are in their natural habitats,...
Tree Hugger
Nuzzling Foxes and Huddling Monkeys Vie for Photo Award
Three golden snub-nosed monkeys huddle together to keep warm in the cold. Two red foxes snuggle in an intimate moment. A crested guineafowl enjoys a scratch from a friend. These photos are among the 25 shortlisted images that are vying for the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. They were chosen from 38,575 entries that came from 93 countries.
Lost and found: how a jungle trek led to first photo of fearless, fluffy-cheeked monkey
“They have a nice black eyebrow, but I especially liked the fluffy white hairs on their cheeks.” For Congolese primatologist Gaël Elie Gnondo Gobolo, seeing Bouvier’s red colobus monkey (Piliocolobus bouvieri) for the first time “was an unexpected moment, like being in a dream”. No...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hippo Chase a Boat With Shocking Speed and Strength
While they may look docile most of the time, hippopotamuses can be fierce, even aggressive animals. A boat on Lake Naivasha in Kenya found out just how fast these animals when a hippo chased them with surprising ferocity. The video begins by showing footage shot of hippos lounging in the...
