FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Morocco Vs Spain

By Luka Foley
 2 days ago

The final Round of 16 match takes place this afternoon as Morocco take on Spain. Here's where to go to give it a watch.

It's the Group F winners against the Group E runners-up, but the order of the teams is not what many thought it was going to be.

Morocco managed to top Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium, with the latter exiting the competition after they failed to beat Croatia on Matchday 3.

Chelsea target and Belgian forward Leandro Trossard's World Cup dream was ended at the first hurdle

IMAGO / East News

Spain's group could not have been any crazier if it tried - when Costa Rica took the lead against Germany on Matchday 3, Luis Enrique's side were heading out of the World Cup with Germany, but Die Mannschaft turned it around to win 4-2 and keep Spain in the knockout spots. Despite losing 2-1 to Japan, the Spanish made it through along with their opponents, as Costa Rica and Germany were sent packing.

Today's game is between two teams who had very entertaining group stage encounters, but who will come out on top this afternoon? Here's where to watch the match.

Where To Watch

In the United Kingdom, the game is live on ITV1, the programme beginning at 14:00 BST, with kick-off at 15:00.

For online viewing, the match is live on ITVX.

If you miss the match, highlights are available from today's two matches at 23:35 on BBC One.

Can Hakim Ziyech lead Morocco to their maiden World Cup quarter-final?

IMAGO / Sipa USA

In the United States , the crunch match begins at 10:00 ET with coverage on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

FuboTV and the Fox Sports App are the English channels for streaming, while FuboTV also offers Spanish commentary as a streaming option along with Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.]

