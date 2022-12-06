ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

hernandosun.com

Local nurse receives National Nursing Excellence Award

Sandra Connor, a registered nurse at Bravera Health Brooksville for eight years, has received a national 2022 Nursing Excellence Award. Connor is one of ten national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization’s affiliates include Bravera Health Brooksville and 80 other hospitals in 16 states.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Chalk Talk 12/07/2022

Rabbi A. James Rudin on Nov. 20 became only the third American rabbi in history to be honored with the Papal Knighthood of the Order of St. Gregory for his work in interfaith relations, according to a news release. Bishop Mark O’Connell, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, conducted...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Wesley Chapel woman hailed as ‘inspiration’ for others

There’s a point in Pasco County Commission meetings when the county board passes resolutions to support a cause, or recognize an individual’s contributions. Commissioner Mike Moore, who left the board on Nov. 21, used his final resolution to draw attention to Brianna Somoano, an author and inspirational speaker, who also is a family friend.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

“Kidpreneurs” taking the marketplace by storm

These kids mean business. They are “Kidpreneurs” with self-owned startups selling homemade or resold products at marketplaces hosted by Tampa Children’s Business Fair (TCBF). The TCBF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with the sole purpose of empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. They organize marketplaces featuring...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco’s ‘Ready Sites’ program is attracting companies

Pasco County continues to attract manufacturers seeking a place to set up shop, and is heading into a new fiscal year that will show an increased focus on supporting workforce development efforts. Those were some key take-aways in a report delivered by Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Lights, joy and wonder

There’s Christmas songs on the radio — and, thousands of lights dancing to the tunes. That’s just part of the stunning, festive display at The Wonderland of Lights and America’s Christmas Village in Auburndale. Thousands of choreographed lights and holiday displays can be viewed from the...
AUBURNDALE, FL
police1.com

Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?

Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco bids adieu to tough litigator, after 20 years

She may not have been a household name around Pasco County, but Katherine “Kristi” Sims was a familiar face representing Pasco County at court hearings. During her 20 years with the Pasco County Attorney’s Office, the senior assistant county attorney litigated nearly 6,000 ordinance violations. But that’s...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Sending the perfect assist, on and off the field

Lexi Mangione knows she has a nice kit — and plenty of clothes. However, some, especially foster children, aren’t always afforded that. “Foster kids, they literally have nothing,” the Wesley Chapel High senior midfielder said. “Or the things they do have, they don’t even have a bag to put those things in — sometimes it’s just a garbage bag.”
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Christmas at the theater

The Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., in downtown Tampa, will celebrate the holiday season with these upcoming events:. Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.: “Elf” — Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of new, unworn socks. During the Central Park snowball fight scene, the house lights will come up for an audience-wide ‘sockball’ fight in the auditorium. Tampa Laundry Company will donate their services to wash the socks, which will benefit the homeless in the community.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Recycle your tree for the environment

Pasco County once again will offer the Trees to Trails program for anyone interested in recycling their live Christmas tree after the holiday, according to Sarah Andeara, public information officer Pasco County, in an email to The Laker/Lutz News. The trees are chipped for use in Pasco County parks, to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

