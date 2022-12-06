Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
hernandosun.com
Local nurse receives National Nursing Excellence Award
Sandra Connor, a registered nurse at Bravera Health Brooksville for eight years, has received a national 2022 Nursing Excellence Award. Connor is one of ten national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization’s affiliates include Bravera Health Brooksville and 80 other hospitals in 16 states.
The Laker/Lutz News
Chalk Talk 12/07/2022
Rabbi A. James Rudin on Nov. 20 became only the third American rabbi in history to be honored with the Papal Knighthood of the Order of St. Gregory for his work in interfaith relations, according to a news release. Bishop Mark O’Connell, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Boston, conducted...
The Laker/Lutz News
Wesley Chapel woman hailed as ‘inspiration’ for others
There’s a point in Pasco County Commission meetings when the county board passes resolutions to support a cause, or recognize an individual’s contributions. Commissioner Mike Moore, who left the board on Nov. 21, used his final resolution to draw attention to Brianna Somoano, an author and inspirational speaker, who also is a family friend.
The Laker/Lutz News
“Kidpreneurs” taking the marketplace by storm
These kids mean business. They are “Kidpreneurs” with self-owned startups selling homemade or resold products at marketplaces hosted by Tampa Children’s Business Fair (TCBF). The TCBF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded with the sole purpose of empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. They organize marketplaces featuring...
usf.edu
How increases to Social Security benefits will impact seniors in the greater Tampa Bay region
Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023 to adjust for cost-of-living increases. The latest data show inflation in Tampa's metro surpassed the national average with a 10.5 percent increase in prices. Starting in January, more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide can expect a larger Social Security check.
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
Since early September, Duke Energy Florida has experienced at least six different "substation intrusion events," according to an incident report obtained by NewsNation.
How a local business is helping people avoid homelessness across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — About 30 years ago, Chloe Coney started Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa or CDC Tampa. She wanted to eliminate blight and poverty in areas across the Tampa Bay region. Decades later, people like Kyra Williams and her family are benefitting from Coney’s efforts and the...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco’s ‘Ready Sites’ program is attracting companies
Pasco County continues to attract manufacturers seeking a place to set up shop, and is heading into a new fiscal year that will show an increased focus on supporting workforce development efforts. Those were some key take-aways in a report delivered by Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco...
floridapolitics.com
State regulators place United Property and Casualty under administrative supervision
United Property and Casualty Insurance Co. reported nearly $170M in losses last quarter. United Property and Casualty Insurance Company was placed into administrative supervision by state regulators Monday. The consent order from the Office of Insurance Regulation states the St. Petersburg company had seen at least $35 million in losses...
The Laker/Lutz News
Lights, joy and wonder
There’s Christmas songs on the radio — and, thousands of lights dancing to the tunes. That’s just part of the stunning, festive display at The Wonderland of Lights and America’s Christmas Village in Auburndale. Thousands of choreographed lights and holiday displays can be viewed from the...
fox13news.com
Plastics company to bring more than 500 jobs, builds up Pasco County as manufacturing hub
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A plastics company will soon hire more than 500 people and grow Pasco County’s manufacturing hold in the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, Pasco Economic Development Council announced Gary Plastic Packaging Corp will move into the new North Pasco Corporate Center in Spring Hill. "This...
Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon Location Closing Temporarily
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Brandon branch, located at 3030 N. Falkenburg Road, will be temporarily closed starting Monday, December 12, to make much-needed improvements to sound quality at the facility. The Brandon facility’s open ceiling will be lowered from 20 feet
Mysuncoast.com
Emergency order from state shuts down assisted living facility in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Families are scrambling after a Bradenton assisted living facility is being ordered to close. Everyone must be out by 5 p.m. Monday, meaning 40 residents must find new places to stay if they have not already made arrangements. The Cottages of Bradenton were ordered closed for...
police1.com
Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?
Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco bids adieu to tough litigator, after 20 years
She may not have been a household name around Pasco County, but Katherine “Kristi” Sims was a familiar face representing Pasco County at court hearings. During her 20 years with the Pasco County Attorney’s Office, the senior assistant county attorney litigated nearly 6,000 ordinance violations. But that’s...
The Laker/Lutz News
Sending the perfect assist, on and off the field
Lexi Mangione knows she has a nice kit — and plenty of clothes. However, some, especially foster children, aren’t always afforded that. “Foster kids, they literally have nothing,” the Wesley Chapel High senior midfielder said. “Or the things they do have, they don’t even have a bag to put those things in — sometimes it’s just a garbage bag.”
The Laker/Lutz News
Christmas at the theater
The Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., in downtown Tampa, will celebrate the holiday season with these upcoming events:. Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.: “Elf” — Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of new, unworn socks. During the Central Park snowball fight scene, the house lights will come up for an audience-wide ‘sockball’ fight in the auditorium. Tampa Laundry Company will donate their services to wash the socks, which will benefit the homeless in the community.
The Laker/Lutz News
Recycle your tree for the environment
Pasco County once again will offer the Trees to Trails program for anyone interested in recycling their live Christmas tree after the holiday, according to Sarah Andeara, public information officer Pasco County, in an email to The Laker/Lutz News. The trees are chipped for use in Pasco County parks, to...
Angry St. Pete residents want harsher punishment for yard covered in ‘junk’
Residents of a St. Petersburg neighborhood are frustrated with a lack of enforcement on a property they claim has been covered with piles of debris for more than a year.
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
Comments / 0