Rad Power Bikes unveils the RadTrike
SEATTLE (BRAIN) — Rad Power Bikes revealed its newest model, the RadTrike, fulfilling what the direct-to-consumer brand said was its most requested model. The electric tricycle "blurs the lines between e-bikes and light electric vehicles with familiar functionality of cars," Rad Power said. The step-thru steel frame RadTrike features...
Peaty’s Crew Expands
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Given the growth of Peaty’s Products in recent years the time has come to...
Continental tracks rubber supply chain to verify responsible sourcing
KORBACH, Germany (BRAIN) — Continental Tires teamed with a digital tracking platform to develop a technology to verify the origin of responsibly sourced natural rubber at every stage of the supply chain leading to the customer. Security Matters, the tracking platform developer, specializes in digital tracking by using unalterable...
