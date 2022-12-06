ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crypto-economy.com

Serious Plan from Goldman Sachs to Buy Crypto Companies After FTX Crash

After the FTX fiasco, Goldman Sachs has been searching for bargain crypto firms to buy after its search for crypto stocks failed, according to Reuters. Although the collapse of the FTX exchange has impacted valuations and dampened investor interest, Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on buying and investing in crypto companies.
crypto-economy.com

ICE Chief Asserts Crypto Will be Regulated as Securities

The head of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), Jeffrey Sprecher has reportedly claimed that most cryptocurrencies will be regulated under the existing securities laws. The ICE Chief exec has also suggested traditional financial giants such as the New York Stock Exchange may enter “tokenized trading”. Following the implosion...
WASHINGTON STATE
crypto-economy.com

US FTC Looking for Misleading Ads from Crypto Firms

Bloomberg reported that the US Federal Trade Commission is investigating several cryptocurrency companies over allegations that their advertisements were misleading or deceptive. Is this another attempt by the government to interfere in the market?. Stricter Regulation. According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, laws are enforced that ensure the truthfulness...
22 WSBT

China eases off 'zero COVID' strategy following nationwide protests

BEIJING (AP) — China rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places Wednesday in a dramatic change to a strategy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. The...
bitcoinist.com

Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse

While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
crypto-economy.com

Cryptocurrency Prices Drop As Traditional Markets Swim in Red

The cryptocurrency market was back in the red while the broader financial market tanked sharply as concerns regarding the possibilty that Federal Reserve may continue to hike intersest rates. A Year of Doom and Gloom. 2022 has proved to be a tumultuous year for the digital asset industry that has...
ihodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Hires El Chapo's Attorney as US Regulators Probe FTX

Former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has hired a defense attorney as US financial regulators are probing the crypto exchange, Reuters reports, citing Bankman-Fried's spokesperson Mark Botnick. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTX Founder has reportedly hired Mark...
WASHINGTON STATE
freightwaves.com

Regional Rail to acquire 3 Midwest short-line railroads

Pennsylvania-based Regional Rail, a short-line owner and operator backed by U.K. investment firm 3i Infrastructure, plans to acquire three short-line railroads in the Midwest. The move to acquire Agracel Rail Holdings’ three railroads — Effingham Railroad Co., South Point & Ohio Railroad and Illinois Western Railroad Co. — will expand Regional Rail’s footprint farther into the Midwest. In October, Regional Rail began freight operations at its new Burns Harbor Railroad subsidiary, which operates at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Extends Three Firms' Export Ban Over China Exports

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China. The extension came after new concerns about Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S....
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

