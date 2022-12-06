Read full article on original website
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
46 Magical Things To Do In Miami This December
In the spirit of the season, we wanted to gift you with what we know how to do best — unveiling the coolest things to do in Miami! Looks like December and the holidays are going back to normal this year and there’s plenty of merry and bright things to do about town. So without further ado here are some wonderful things to do in Miami this December!
Aqua Art Miami 2022 opens in South Beach
What happens when you put one-of-a-kind modern art, traditional craftsmanship and a UM student all in the same room? You get this review of Aqua Art’s VIP preview from The Miami Hurricane. Although every artist and gallery in attendance is to be commended for their outstanding work, a few artists and their stories stood out among the rest.
Art Basel's Best Party Was a Giant Adult Sleepover
Basic.Space's mystical sleepover at Art Basel Miami Beach was a complete dream. This past weekend, the community-driven social commerce app teamed up with the folks at alternative educational institution Secular Sabbath — an intentional community focused on the "healing properties of ambient music" — to host a giant adult sleepover at the annual art fair. And we would call it the ultimate exhibition of style and spirituality, as proven by a guest list that included a number of famous faces, such as Diplo, Eric Andre and Evan Mock.
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
Cruisin’ Tikis prepares to ride in style at Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiki bar is getting set to sail as part of a South Florida holiday tradition. The folks with Cruisin’ Tikis are getting their boat ready to float down the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. “This took many months of planning, as...
Things to Do in Hollywood, Florida
Suppose you’re looking to take a trip down south but aren’t sure what to do once you get there; never fear. We have put together this list of things to do in Hollywood, Florida, to make your trip a guaranteed success!. If you’re from somewhere other than Florida...
Miami's Best New Dishes of 2022
Meet our 12 favorite dishes from the last year. We met hundreds of new dishes this year during the course of our job. Some were good, some were great, and some were so bad they made us want to hide underneath the table like a chihuahua who just heard thunder. But very few—12, to be exact—stuck out as the hands-down best new dishes of the year. You’ll find those on this guide. They range from pizza to crudo to one hell of a sandwich. Some are from new spots and some are just new menu items from restaurants we already loved. But they all made this year so much better, one bite at a time.
Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery Offers Traditional Greek Fare in a Casual Setting
Meraki Hospitality has opened Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery, a casual restaurant that serves authentic Greek fare in South Beach. Meraki Greek Gyro & Bakery is the third Meraki concept created by co-owners Alexander Karavias and Giannis Kotsos after their success with Meraki Bistro in Coconut Groove and Downtown Miami. This iteration, however, comes with a twist.
This Little Havana Spot Was Named One Of The Best Decorated Restaurants In The U.S. For The Holidays
With sunny blue skies and 85-degree temps in the middle of December, it’s not easy getting into the Christmas spirit in Miami. But Casa Juancho on Calle Ocho manages to provide an escape and make it feel “more North Pole than South Beach,” according to OpenTable. And we totally agree.
Mitch Novick alleges agreement involving public right-of-way for Seagull Hotel project required voter approval. Miami Beach’s deal to hand over a public right-of-way to the Bulgari hotel developers violated the city charter, a recent lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit, filed against the city of Miami Beach in Miami-Dade Circuit Court...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
Tis the season of fun in Greater Fort Lauderdale
December 2022 — With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, there is something to be said for taking a moment to have some fun. Despite the not-so holiday-ish weather of the region, Greater Fort Lauderdale has several festive activities for the entire family to enjoy and Invest: has put together a few of the region’s favorites.
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022
The Croqueta Palooza festival celebrates everything that is special about living in South Florida!. "This is the 9th annual Croqueta Palooza festival. When the idea for Croqueta Palooza popped into my head in 2013, who would’ve thought this event about life in the 305 would still be so loved? I mean, I kinda did 🤣 So here we are my friends; let’s get together once again and celebrate croquetas and everything that makes Miami special!
The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
Fleming’s Steakhouse Fort Lauderdale Florida Opens
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is bringing its culinary mastery, signature style and unrivaled attentive service to Fort Lauderdale’s premier shopping and dining destination on Las Olas Blvd with a new restaurant location. Situated in the Las Olas Central Business District, Fleming’s invites the community of Fort...
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
