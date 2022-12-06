Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Leila Edwards
Leila Edwards, 87, Ligonier, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Avalon Village Nursing Home, Ligonier. She was born Jan. 25, 1935. Her husband, Philip Edwards, proceeded her in death. She is survived by her children Sue (Brent) Lambright, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jon (Kris) Edwards, Kimmell, Sara (Brad Geiger) Weeks, Albion,...
inkfreenews.com
Jerry T. Lamb
Jerry T. Lamb, 72, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at home. He was born July 20, 1950. He is survived by the mother of his children, Pam Lamb, Plymouth; children, Jerry (Michelle) Lamb, Tyner, Angela (Steve) Shorter, Argos, Travis Lamb, Argos and Tera (Sean) Douglass, Plymouth; brothers, Arnold (Shirley) Lamb, Don (Janet) Lamb, Terry (Kim) Lamb, Larry (Paula) Lamb and Rick (Tracy) Lamb; sisters, Carol (Bill Danner) Lamb, Charlotte (Denver) McCarty and Connie (Alan King) Lamb; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Linda J. Johnston — UPDATED
Linda J. Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. She was born March 10, 1951. On July 4, 1970, she married Terry G. Johnston. He survives. She is also survived by sons, William (Catherine) Johnston, Toccoa, Ga. and Daniel (Candice) Johnston, Rochester; seven grandchildren; an adopted granddaughter; one great-grandson; and two brothers, William H. Mack, Jr., Francesville and Dale (Terri) Mack, Winamac.
inkfreenews.com
Joan M. Phillips
Joan Marie Phillips, 91, Bremen, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1931. On Nov. 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney Phillips; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser, South Bend, Gary (Donna Rinker)...
inkfreenews.com
Edwin Gooding — UPDATED
Edwin Lee Gooding, known to most as “Ed,” died quietly just after 7 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Born June 3, 1934, in Muncie, he was the son of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He retired with 31 years of service from General Motors in Marion where he was a pattern maker.
inkfreenews.com
Randall L. Thrush
Randall L. Thrush, 70, rural Wabash, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born July 29, 1952. He married Vickie Hopkins on Aug. 12, 1972; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Sheryl (Matt) Hodson, Wabash, Serena (Jonathan) Acker, Westfield and David (Katie) Thrush, McCordsville; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Royce Thrush, Indianapolis and Rebecca Bulawa, Russiaville.
inkfreenews.com
Donna J. Rhodes
Donna Jarrette Polley Rhodes, 90, Rochester, died at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born May 10, 1932. In 1951, Donna married D. Ward Polley; he preceded her in death. In 1996, she married Bob Rhodes; he preceded her in death. Surviving are...
inkfreenews.com
Connie S. Foster
Connie S. Foster, 82, Columbia City, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born Feb. 20, 1940. On Sept. 13, 1958, she married William Foster; he preceded her in death. Connie is survived by her daughters, Billie Jo Cunningham and Jody (Gary) Burton; two...
inkfreenews.com
Lisa J. Strykul
Lisa J. Strykul, 60, Plymouth, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Plymouth. Lisa was born May 9, 1962. In March 1986, Lisa and John Strykul were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. Lisa is survived by her four sons, Matthew Prater, Wisconsin, Johnathon Daniel Strykul, Donaldson,...
inkfreenews.com
Thomas L. Dean — PENDING
Thomas L. Dean, 86, Tippecanoe, died at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Bill Caudill — UPDATED
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Faye Whitaker
Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker, 78, Warsaw, died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born March 3, 1944, in Denver, Ky., to Bethel (Hitchcock) Blair and Harlan Blair Jr. Bonnie was married on Dec. 20, 1964, to Jo Ed Hurd; they shared 38 years of marriage together before he died Feb. 4, 2003. Bonnie was blessed to share her life again with someone special and married Grover T. Whitaker on Aug. 7, 2009. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2012.
inkfreenews.com
James Lewis Thrush
James Lewis Thrush, 94, Wabash, died 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Sept. 28, 1928. Jim married Goldie DeLong on June 27, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Thrush and Lori (Terry) McCarty, both of...
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Gerrity Sr.
William “Bill” Gerrity Sr., 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 5, 1954. On June 19, 1978, Bill married Susan Morehead. She survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by a sister, Patty Marlowe, Syracuse; and his three adopted...
inkfreenews.com
Johanna G. Reed
Johanna G. Reed, 85, Nappanee, died at 4:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Oct. 20, 1937. On Dec. 22, 1957, Johanna married James Reed; he preceded her in death. Johanna is survived by her sons, Jeff Reed and Jamie (Pam) Reed, both...
inkfreenews.com
Joseph Lee Kronewitter
Joseph Lee Kronewitter, 57, South Bend, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in South Bend. He was born Sept. 22, 1965. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Whitney Leigh (Travis Earl) Culp, South Bend; two sons, Benjamin Paul (Dani Marie) Kronewitter, Buchanan, Mich. and Jacob Lee (Jessica Diane) Kronewitter, Lexington, S.C.; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Doris Shipley, Florida and Debra (Bob) Minder, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Virginia Lee Bish
Virginia Lee (Lewis) Bish, 89, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1933, in Greensburg, Kan., to Lillian Mae (Magnuson) Lewis and Albert Lewis. Virginia grew up in Kansas and graduated from Castleton High School in Castleton, Kan. After high school, she married the love of her life, Kenneth “Ken” Wilson Bish, on Aug. 17, 1952. They were blessed with four children and became grandparents and great-grandparents multiple times during the 67 years of marriage they shared before Ken died on July 13, 2020.
inkfreenews.com
Lucreda A. Hutton
Lucreda A. “Crete” Hutton, 96, Rochester, died at 4:59 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Jan. 5, 1926. On June 9, 1950, Crete married Dr. Charles E. “Chuck” Hutton; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Dr. Charles...
inkfreenews.com
Judith Middleton
Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Engle — PENDING
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
