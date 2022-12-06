Read full article on original website
Meet the extinct sea cow that cultivated Pacific kelp forests
A sketch of the extinct Steller's Sea Cow from a book published in 1896. Biodiversity Heritage Library/California Academy of SciencesUnderstanding the ancient creature's impact could help aid conservation efforts.
Pollen allergies will be intensified by climate change
A team of researchers led by the Rutgers Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute has simulated how climate change will affect the distribution of two major allergens – oak and ragweed pollens – across the United States. The analysis revealed that, by 2050, climate change will significantly increase the amount of airborne pollen, with some of the largest surges occurring in regions where pollen has been historically uncommon.
More Americans Are Moving to Wildfire-Prone Areas
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some Americans appear to be moving from areas with frequent hurricanes and heat waves to places threatened by wildfire and rising heat. They’re trading in the risk of one set of natural disasters for another because the wildfires are only beginning to become...
Despite Biden’s promises, logging still threatens old forests and U.S. climate goals
On Earth Day 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect important but overlooked partners in the fight against climate change: mature and old-growth forests that sequester carbon, without charging a dime. It came as a major relief to advocates, after four years of conservation rollbacks and climate...
Herbivores limit tropical forest growth by reducing nitrogen
In a new study led by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, researchers have found that nitrogen-fixing trees experience more herbivory than other trees in tropical forests. By selectively feeding on these particular trees, insects and other animals reduce nitrogen availability, which can limit forest growth. “Recent observations suggest that...
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City
Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
World War II boat appeared in drought-stricken California Lake - Experts are calling it a ghost boat
World War II boat found in California LakePhoto by All That Interesting. It has been more than 77 years since World War II ended but still, it doesn't cease to surprise us.
California's depleted, drying Salton Sea to get $250 million in federal drought funding
The federal government says it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around the drying Southern California lake, fed by the depleted Colorado River.
Scientists call for action after billions of sea stars perish on West Coast
ASTORIA, Ore. -- Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines.Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, The Astorian reported.The decline triggered the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as critically endangered in 2020. A petition to list the species under the federal Endangered Species Act was filed in 2021.Steven Rumrill, shellfish program leader at...
New research shows people, wildlife, and marine environment benefit when island-ocean connections are restored
Restoring and rewilding islands that have been decimated by damaging invasive species provides benefits to not only the terrestrial ecosystem but to coastal and marine environments as well. Linking land and sea through coordinated conservation efforts may offer unrealized and amplified benefits for biodiversity, human well-being, climate resilience and ocean health, and provides a microcosm for the untapped potential of ecosystem restoration on a larger scale. This new era of conservation focuses on the interconnectedness of all ecosystems, rather than pursuing individual pieces through siloed efforts.
Stop burning trees for energy, scientists urge ahead of UN Biodiversity Conference
Forests are more valuable alive than dead, at least according to the more than 670 scientists who signed a letter urging world leaders to quit burning trees for energy. The plea comes as delegates gather for the United Nations Biodiversity Conference that begins today in Montreal. The scientists want to...
California set for more brown lawns and water restrictions as state issues 5% allocation
The Department of Water Resources announced an initial allocation of just 5% of requested supplies from the State Water Project.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
What successful forest restoration looks like
Deforestation is responsible for around 20 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions every year. PexelsNot all trees are planted the same.
Sunflower Sea Stars Suffer from Population Decline; Scientists Call for Urgent Help in Species Conservation
The population decline of sunflower sea stars has raised concerns among West Coast scientists, urging an immediate conservation and restoration plan for the said species. The sunflower sea stars are considered one of the largest globally, measuring up to 3 feet. According to NOAA Fisheries, the species of sunflower sea stars have suffered in massive decline due to disease.
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
Modern bird skulls retain some dinosaur traits
Birds evolved from theropod dinosaurs during the mid-Jurassic Period, around 160 million years ago. Today, birds are very different from their dinosaurian ancestors, and have a small, lightweight body and wings with a covering of feathers. Although most research on evolutionary changes in birds has focused on their flight ability, there is another aspect of bird morphology that sets them apart from dinosaurs – birds have kinetic skulls. This means that they can move their skull bones relative to each other and, as seen in most modern birds, they can lift the upper beak independently of the brain case.
