Colorado State

earth.com

Pollen allergies will be intensified by climate change

A team of researchers led by the Rutgers Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute has simulated how climate change will affect the distribution of two major allergens – oak and ragweed pollens – across the United States. The analysis revealed that, by 2050, climate change will significantly increase the amount of airborne pollen, with some of the largest surges occurring in regions where pollen has been historically uncommon.
TEXAS STATE
HealthDay

More Americans Are Moving to Wildfire-Prone Areas

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some Americans appear to be moving from areas with frequent hurricanes and heat waves to places threatened by wildfire and rising heat. They’re trading in the risk of one set of natural disasters for another because the wildfires are only beginning to become...
COLORADO STATE
earth.com

Herbivores limit tropical forest growth by reducing nitrogen

In a new study led by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, researchers have found that nitrogen-fixing trees experience more herbivory than other trees in tropical forests. By selectively feeding on these particular trees, insects and other animals reduce nitrogen availability, which can limit forest growth. “Recent observations suggest that...
San Francisco Examiner

The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Scientists call for action after billions of sea stars perish on West Coast

ASTORIA, Ore. -- Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines.Experts say a sea star wasting disease epidemic that began in 2013 has decimated about 95% of the population from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, The Astorian reported.The decline triggered the International Union for Conservation of Nature to classify the species as critically endangered in 2020. A petition to list the species under the federal Endangered Species Act was filed in 2021.Steven Rumrill, shellfish program leader at...
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

New research shows people, wildlife, and marine environment benefit when island-ocean connections are restored

Restoring and rewilding islands that have been decimated by damaging invasive species provides benefits to not only the terrestrial ecosystem but to coastal and marine environments as well. Linking land and sea through coordinated conservation efforts may offer unrealized and amplified benefits for biodiversity, human well-being, climate resilience and ocean health, and provides a microcosm for the untapped potential of ecosystem restoration on a larger scale. This new era of conservation focuses on the interconnectedness of all ecosystems, rather than pursuing individual pieces through siloed efforts.
natureworldnews.com

Sunflower Sea Stars Suffer from Population Decline; Scientists Call for Urgent Help in Species Conservation

The population decline of sunflower sea stars has raised concerns among West Coast scientists, urging an immediate conservation and restoration plan for the said species. The sunflower sea stars are considered one of the largest globally, measuring up to 3 feet. According to NOAA Fisheries, the species of sunflower sea stars have suffered in massive decline due to disease.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Forest in the United States

There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
ALASKA STATE
earth.com

Modern bird skulls retain some dinosaur traits

Birds evolved from theropod dinosaurs during the mid-Jurassic Period, around 160 million years ago. Today, birds are very different from their dinosaurian ancestors, and have a small, lightweight body and wings with a covering of feathers. Although most research on evolutionary changes in birds has focused on their flight ability, there is another aspect of bird morphology that sets them apart from dinosaurs – birds have kinetic skulls. This means that they can move their skull bones relative to each other and, as seen in most modern birds, they can lift the upper beak independently of the brain case.

