Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Related
Detroit Pistons: Would this Bojan Bogdanovic trade really help?
The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding team that has several useful veteran players, so it makes sense that they are going to be mentioned in trade rumors. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and even Cory Joseph could all help contending teams, so the Pistons are sure to be getting more calls as the trade deadline inches closer.
NBA Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Becoming The Best Team In The Western Conference
New Orleans has won all of its last five games with the latest coming against the Detroit Pistons.
10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December
NBA Rumors are starting to get interesting and it is just matter of time before we see a blockbuster trade.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell
Los Angeles Lakers discussed trading for Terry Rozier in the summer in a deal involving Donovan Mitchell.
Lakers News: Three Lakers Make Draymond Green’s All-Time NBA Top Five
Golden State Warriors veteran has three Lakers in his top-five list
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
The New York Knicks are in an interesting position. They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but missed the postseason in 2022. Right now, they are 11-13 and tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius...
Yardbarker
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
Magic Big Man Bol Bol: Most 'Unique' Player in NBA?
Once touted as a top five draft pick, Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol struggled to find a footing over first three NBA seasons, but has seemed to find a home in year number four.
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
Kevin Durant never lost a game against 344 NBA players.
Yardbarker
NBA Introduces New Award For Best Record - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The NBA unveiled revamped and renamed honors and trophies, the batch headlined by a new award that will honor the team with the best regular season record. Similar to the NHL's Presidents' Trophy, the award will be named the Maurice Podoloff Trophy after the first president of both the NBA and its predecessor, the Basketball Association of America. The trophy is a crystal ball cut into 82 panels, representing the number of games in a standard NBA season, sitting on a pedestal of rings meant to represent the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Stephen Curry reveals his all-time starting five
Stephen Curry is a four-time NBA champion who has played on some of the best basketball teams in the game's history. But if Curry could create a lineup consisting of all-time greats to play alongside, who would he choose?. This week, Curry answered that very question when asked by Sports...
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Raptors Preview: Anthony Davis & LeBron James Out In Second Of Back-To-Back
All of the odds are stacked against the Los Angeles Lakers as they head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis left last night’s contest in Cleveland due to flu-like symptoms and is out for this game. Additionally, LeBron James will also sit on this second night of a back-to-back with left ankle soreness while Patrick Beverley is doubtful with right knee soreness.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Predicting the final five games of Philadelphia Eagles regular season
Many NFL pundits see the Philadelphia Eagles’ final five games as being winnable. Well, this season flew by, didn’t it? It seemed like we were watching the Detroit Lions run around on HBO’s Hard Knocks series a month ago. Here we are. Thanksgiving is behind us which means the Philadelphia Eagles are nearing the regular season’s home stretch.
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0