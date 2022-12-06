For one weekend only, you can catch Ballet Minnesota’s 34th production of The Nutcracker. The show features a cast of more than 100 including two guest dancers from the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Many of the iconic costumes are original, and some even include signatures on the inside of the other people who have played the same role. The Nutcracker performances are December 16th, 17th and 18th at The O’Shaughnessy.

