fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
fox9.com
80 crashes on Minnesota roads amid burst of snow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A burst of light snow made for slippery roads in some areas of the state Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 80 crashes between 6-10 a.m. Wednesday, including four that resulted in injuries. There were also 24 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road and one jackknifed semi-truck.
fox9.com
Watch: Snow turns red rocks white in Utah's Bryce Canyon
A white Christmas came a little early as snow fell on rocks in a popular park in Utah Tuesday night. Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah had two inches of snow Tuesday night, and its crimson-colored limestone cliffs were coated with snow. The NPS shared a video of the picturesque scene with the social news platform Storyful.
fox9.com
Magical ‘Night Trains’ event returns to St. Paul museum
The Twin City Model Railroad Museum has decked out its train layouts with holiday lights and a dusting of snow. Night Trains is the most popular event at the museum and takes place every Saturday through February 25th. Santa will visit on the 10th and 17th. And this year, the museum added a few extra days to coincide with winter break including December 19th, 21st, 23rd, 26th, 29th and 30th.
fox9.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to roll through the Twin Cities next week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will bring its live music and festive atmosphere to the Twin Cities for the first time in three years next week. The train, featuring live holiday music from Canadian country singer-songwriters Kelly Prescott and Alan Doyle, rolls into the Twin Cites metro with shows in Cottage Grove and St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 12. It continues the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with shows in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis (see the event details below).
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 9-11)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even with cold weather moving in, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan:. M Health Fairview Sports Center, Woodbury. December 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free...
fox9.com
Ballet Minnesota's 34th production of The Nutcracker is one weekend only
For one weekend only, you can catch Ballet Minnesota’s 34th production of The Nutcracker. The show features a cast of more than 100 including two guest dancers from the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Many of the iconic costumes are original, and some even include signatures on the inside of the other people who have played the same role. The Nutcracker performances are December 16th, 17th and 18th at The O’Shaughnessy.
fox9.com
Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years
(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
fox9.com
Xcel Energy’s $122 million interim rate increase withdrawal aproved by PUC
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has accepted the withdrawal of Xcel Energy’s proposed $122 million interim rate increase request, according to an announcement. Xcel originally proposed an additional 2023 interim rate increase of $122 million, or an additional 4%. Following the approval,...
fox9.com
Initial Thanksgiving western monarch butterfly count shows promise with highest total in 20 years
With the final tally of western monarch butterflies still ongoing, the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation shared some excellent news following the annual Thanksgiving butterfly count: Monarch butterfly numbers are the highest in 20 years. Volunteer scientists participate in the butterfly count every year in the three weeks around the...
fox9.com
22 dogs rescued from Minnesota breeder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 20 dogs were rescued from a breeder north of the Twin Cities and will soon be up for adoption through the Animal Humane Society. Sarah Bhimani, the communications strategist with the Animal Humane Society, told FOX 9 the organization rescued 22 dogs last week, including Labrador Retrievers, St. Bernards, setters, and a mix of doodles, from a breeder in a "rural county north of the Twin Cities."
fox9.com
Minnesota's budget surplus stands at $17.6 billion
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota budget officials will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Minnesota's budget surplus just keeps setting records. State budget officials on Tuesday projected that Minnesota has a surplus of $17.6 billion between now and June 2025....
fox9.com
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
fox9.com
Truffle Hill Chocolates reopening after burglars destroyed candies
TONKA BAY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular chocolate shop in Tonka Bay, Minnesota, will reopen on Friday after it was burglarized and all of its candies were destroyed last week. In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Truffle Hill Chocolates said after "much discussion, deliberation and even more work cleaning" it will reopen at noon on Dec. 9.
fox9.com
St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
fox9.com
Family of man shot by St. Paul PD demands release of body camera video
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say their body cameras were rolling as they fatally shot a man Monday night. Now, his family and local activists are demanding authorities release that footage. Standing mere feet away from where 24-year-old Howard Johnson was shot Monday, activists and his...
fox9.com
Company agrees to make changes after being accused of using child labor in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The company sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for using child labor at slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities in Minnesota and Nebraska has entered into an agreement related to the case. The Department of Labor says the injunction is to prevent Packers Sanitation Services from further...
fox9.com
St. Paul police shooting: Person rushed to hospital after being shot by officers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being shot by St. Paul police following an incident. In a tweet, police say officers were involved in the shooting on the 1000 block of Hudson Road shortly after 6 p.m. The person who...
fox9.com
Officials grant Los Angeles girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES - Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline. The...
fox9.com
St. Paul Police searching for suspect after man found shot dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department says it is looking suspect they believe shot and killed a man Monday evening. Police say officers responded to a report of a man down on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane. When police arrived on the scene, officers located a victim unconscious and not breathing.
