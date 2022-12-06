ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Commanders Tie vs. Giants 'Feels Like a Loss', Says QB Taylor Heinicke

By Nathaniel Marrero
Commander Country
Commander Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JAWB_0jZ4sDJD00

A 20-20 tie against the New York Giants drew mixed feelings for the Washington Commanders.

When the clock hit triple zeros, 70 minutes wasn’t enough to decide the game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

A potential 58-yard game-winning field goal from Graham Gano fell short at the end of overtime, and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. The tie brought mixed feelings throughout Washington’s locker room.

“It’s a weird feeling,” Taylor Heinicke said. “It pretty much feels like a loss, but obviously, in the bigger picture, it doesn’t count as one. We’ll move on from this. We’ve got a bye week, and then we’ve got them again, so we’ve got to get ready for them again.”

After the tie, Washington finds itself on the outside looking in, in the NFC playoff picture. The Commanders dropped from the seventh seed to the eighth seed behind the Seattle Seahawks. New York stayed in the sixth seed with the tie.

The tie wasn’t because of a lack of opportunities. New York and Washington had the ball in opposing territory in the fourth quarter before penalties derailed those drives.

“We missed the opportunities; I mean it happens,” Ron Rivera said. “We overthrow a couple of guys, we miss a couple of blocks and stuff like that. Those are things that we’ve got to get shored up, we’ve got to get them fixed and get them ready to go.”

Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown that gave the Commanders a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. He echoed Heinicke’s feelings toward a tie.

“It’s a little weird,” McLaurin said. “After the game, you don’t really know what to do next. Even the fans are still standing in the stands. Do we go to PKs? What do we do?”

After a bye week, Washington hosts New York on Dec. 18 on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. After the tie on Sunday, the winner of the matchup on Dec. 18 would hold the tiebreaker at the end of the season.

Get your Washingt on Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Cowboys 'good possibility' while at Mavericks game with Micah Parsons

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cowboys have been doing so much public flirting that you might be able to convince some people the former Giants star already plays for Dallas. Soon enough, that might actually be true. In the middle of a two-day visit with America's Team, the free agent wide receiver joined Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at a Mavericks game Monday night. While there, Beckham admitted "it's a good possibility" he will end up signing with Dallas, according to ESPN.
DALLAS, TX
nbcsportsedge.com

What changes with Brock Purdy under center for the 49ers? Efficiency.

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
CHARLOTTE, NC
theScore

Mayfield could be active for Rams on TNF, Donald out again

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is "leaning toward" quarterback Baker Mayfield being active for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. McVay acknowledged Wednesday it'd be unprecedented for Mayfield, whom the Rams claimed off waivers Tuesday following his release...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Receiver unlikely to play until postseason for new team, per report

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. The 30-year-old wideout coming off his second ACL injury won't be ready to play before the playoffs begin, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News. ESPN also reported Dallas has concerns Beckham wouldn't be ready to play until "mid-January", which equates to the Cowboys making a run to the NFC Championship Game, something they haven't done since the 1995 season. Additionally, the second part of ESPN's report notes that there's a "possibility" that signing him now wouldn't help the team until next season in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy