Lakers News: Anthony Davis Doesn't Want All The Credit For His 55-Point Massacre Of The Wizards

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 2 days ago

How considerate of him.

There was no question who was the man primarily responsible for your Los Angeles Lakers' decimation of the Washington Wizards in a 130-119 Sunday afternoon win that was actually a bit more dominant than that final margin might make it look.

L.A. All-NBA center Anthony Davis continued his Player Of The Week run, scoring 55 points against Washington while shooting 22-of-30 from the field and 9-of-9 from the charity stripe. He also grabbed 17 boards and rejected three shot attempts from opposing players.

After the game, Davis spoke with the Lakers' official social media team while heading into the opposing team locker room at Capital One Arena:

"Great time win," Davis said modestly. "We started taking our foot off the pedal a little bit in the fourth, but picked it back up. It was a good test for us, coming off a great win in Milwaukee, great heavyweight bout in Milwaukee, then coming to an arena , to a team who's been struggling but also playing well. Good test, just coming out and trying to do my part and help the team win."

Among AD's teammates, the standouts were All-Star power forward LeBron James (29 points on 12-of-26 shooting, eight rebounds and six rebounds), starting small forward Lonnie Walker IV (20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor), and reserve point guard Russell Westbrook chipped in 15 assists, seven rebounds and just six points).

Whether or not Davis wants to accept solo credit, the fact remains that he was the tide that lifted all ships Sunday.

Can Davis keep this up? Maybe it's unfair to expect a 55-point, 17-rebound explosion tonight against the very good Cleveland Cavaliers, though they are without starting center Jarrett Allen, but Davis certainly seems likely to once again be the focal point of the Lakers' attack. L.A. would be hard-pressed to win without him.

