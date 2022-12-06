Lions Beef Up Defensive Line in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions upgrade their defensive line in latest 2023 mock draft.

Over the course of the last five weeks, the Detroit Lions (5-7) have looked like a different team.

They've won four of their last five games, and now have an outside shot at making the playoffs this season.

With just five weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL season, Dan Campbell's squad sits two games back of the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) for the last wild card spot in the NFC.

Despite the renewed focus of the Detroit fanbase on the present campaign, mock draft season is still in full bloom.

Currently, the Lions possess the No. 4 overall and the No. 15 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft . The fourth pick belongs to Detroit as the result of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams two offseasons ago.

In Damian Parson's latest mock draft for The Draft Network , he has Lions general manager Brad Holmes landing Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter at No. 4 and Florida State EDGE Jared Verse at No. 15.

In drafting Carter, Holmes would be acquiring the best interior defensive lineman prospect in the 2023 draft class.

In 11 games this season, the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has recorded 29 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and 25 QB hits.

As Parson writes, "The Rams are far worse than anyone could have imagined. As a result, the Lions are the beneficiaries with a top-five pick in this NFL mock draft. Aidan Hutchinson has been impactful as a rookie on this defense. Now imagine him rushing off the edges with Jalen Carter generating interior pressure on passing downs. Carter has an unreal blend of size, athleticism, arm length, and physical strength. He is a monster in the middle and will help bring the ROAR back to the Lions’ defense!"

Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

Detroit continues to bring the "ROAR" back to its defense , with the selection of Verse at No. 15 overall.

In my opinion, you can never have enough pass rushers. And, the Lions , which rank just 26th in sacks per game with 1.8, could certainly use some help in that department.

Enter Verse, who has produced 41 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games this year.

As Parson pens, "What a defensive facelift the Lions have undergone with this NFL mock draft. Carter was added to dominate on the interior and now adding Jared Verse should excite Lions’ fans. Verse plays with good leverage and understands how to win the edge. He is a tough and gritty player. A defensive front with Carter, Hutchinson, and Verse sounds like a heavenly trio for Detroit ."

Detroit has definitely upgraded its defensive line through this mock draft.

According to NFL Draft Bible , "Verse possesses an intriguing combination of speed and power that dominated the FCS level, but he needs to continue strengthening his anchor in run defense and building his pass rush arsenal."

Selecting Carter and Verse would bring some added excitement to a Lions fanbase that is starting to believe in the direction of the franchise.