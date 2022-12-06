Grafton, West Virginia gallery encourages slowing down this holiday season with special event

Read full article on original website
2022 Hometown Holiday Celebration and Feast of the Seven Fishes kicks off Fairmont, West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend's Hometown Holiday Celebration and Feast of the Seven Fishes kicked off Thursday evening with the inaugural lighting of downtown Fairmont's new 18-foot Christmas tree. Hundreds of people gathered downtown to watch the tree lighting, with the honors going to Pleasant Valley Elementary...
Harrison County 4-H presents proceeds of September's Empty Bowls event to Mustard Seed, Clarksburg Mission
Members and leadership of Harrison County 4-H on Thursday presented checks to representatives of The Mustard Seed and the Clarksburg Mission. The funds were proceeds from 4-H’s second Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon event, which was held in September. Cathy Riley and Dolores Yoke accepted the $4,500 check on behalf...
Saw-whet owl study successful in 31st season
BITTINGER — The 31st season for the Northern saw-whet owl study at the 4-H Center near Bittinger has been a successful one this fall, according to Kevin Dodge, director of the Wildlife Technology program at Garrett College. “We’re up to 164 that we’ve caught this year,” Dodge said. “This...
Virginia Isabel Cross
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Isabel Cross, 90, of West Union, WV, went to Heaven on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born on March 15, 1932, in Salem, WV, a daughter of the late Earnest and Isabelle Davis Flanigan. In...
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council to consider city employee pay raise, Emergency Operations Plan update
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council will discuss a pay increase for all city employees to combat inflation during Monday’s meeting. “It’s a 4 percent increase straight across the board for everyone. Then the next item on the agenda is the money that we’re reallocating from different places because we had some money set aside and contingencies and we’re just reallocating it to each department to cover these payroll costs,” said Brian Newton, city manager for the City of Bridgeport.
Mountain Made Market set for Dec. 15 at MoonShadow
McHENRY — A group of Garrett County women-owned maker businesses have come together to create a new holiday shopping experience called Mountain Made Market. From 6-9 p.m. Dec. 15, the public is invited to visit MoonShadow Restaurant in McHenry and shop locally made goods while enjoying delicious food and drinks.
Holiday open house scheduled for Dec. 20
ACCIDENT — The Holiday Open House will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 at the Hickory Environmental Education Center in Accident. Tour the nature hall and view a short planetarium presentation.
New WVU athletic director Wren Baker addresses Gee's 5-7 comment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was the last thing Wren Baker needed on his plate during his introductory press conference as the man to replace Shane Lyons as West Virginia’s athletic director. That, however, was what he got, and it came in a rare poorly-expressed comment from...
David Robert Posey
JANE LEW- David Robert Posey, 70, of Roanoke, WV, passed in the comfort of his home on December 7, 2022, following an extended illness. David was born on December 12, 1951, a son of the late Oliver Robert “Peck” Posey and Anneita “Lorraine” (Jenkins) Posey. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Lew Leone and Steve Goldsmith; niece, Brittney Posey; and his father-in law, Hoy Robinson.
Aurora/Eglon News
A play, “Christmas Presence,” will be presented by the Brookside Brethren Church at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10, and again at 11 a.m. on Dec.11 at the church. The public is invited to come and enjoy this seasonal play. The Aurora Mountain Lions Club and the...
GCDC and GCCA announce new Drivers Ed Scholarships
OAKLAND — This month, “Let’s Drive!” scholarships will again be offered to Northern and Southern High School and home-schooled students provided by the Garrett County Democratic Club and Garrett County Community Action Inc. The scholarships provide students with a drivers education course to learn how to...
GRMC hosts event honoring Cindy's Fund for $1 million milestone
OAKLAND — The Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) hosted a special event on Tuesday evening to honor a milestone accomplished by Cindy’s Fund. Cindy’s Fund has now paid for over $1 million in cancer expenses for over a thousand people in Garrett County over the years.
Knights fall to Bees in season opener
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights fell to the East Fairmont Bees, 74-34, in Tuesday night’s high school boys’ basketball season opener. The Bees’ offense proved to be too much to handle as it scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters.
Collaborations cited at PAC grand opening
MCHENRY — It takes a community to create a performing arts center. That was a persistent theme in Saturday morning’s official grand opening of the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College. The roles played by the facility’s five founding partners, the Garrett College Foundation, the Garrett County Commissioners, and local state legislators were repeatedly cited as pivotal to the planning and construction of the PAC.
WVU athletic director Wren Baker hits ground running
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s early, yes, but not too early to find out who this guy Wren Baker is, into whose hands West Virginia University President Gordon Gee has placed the state’s most important asset, even including coal, by naming him athletic director. See, Baker...
Bridge dedication ceremony honors Weston soldier who perished in Pearl Harbor
A bridge dedication in honor of PVT. Thomas M. Wright was held in Weston on December 7. Wright lost his life in the Pearl Harbor attacks on December 7, 1941. He was a Weston resident, and his family still lives in the Buck Hill area. His niece and nephew, along with several other family members, were present for the ceremony.
Public Board of Education meeting set for Dec. 13
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. The board will meet in the Board Room at the Central Office. The meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed for public review.
GCDCC names new officers
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee (GCDCC) announced that Judy A. Carbone, Swanton, is the new chair of the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee and that Robert Spear, also of Swanton, is the new treasurer. The change in officers took place at the Nov. 28 Central Committee...
Former FCI Hazelton guard gets 5 1/4-year fed prison term for taking cash for providing inmate tobacco
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old former federal corrections officer bribed by an FCI Hazelton inmate in a swap of cash for tobacco has been sentenced to 5 1/4 years in federal prison. Eli Scott Villers was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh. The...
