Grafton, West Virginia gallery encourages slowing down this holiday season with special event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council will discuss a pay increase for all city employees to combat inflation during Monday’s meeting. “It’s a 4 percent increase straight across the board for everyone. Then the next item on the agenda is the money that we’re reallocating from different places because we had some money set aside and contingencies and we’re just reallocating it to each department to cover these payroll costs,” said Brian Newton, city manager for the City of Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO