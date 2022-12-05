ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Duplin County swears-in first Republican sheriff in 124 years

By By Ena Sellers News Editor
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

KENANSVILLE – Sheriff Stratton Stokes took the oath of office as Duplin County Sheriff on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Duplin County Courthouse in Kenansville surrounded by more than 150 people.

The special ceremony opened with an invocation by Reverend and Mayor of Warsaw A. J. Connors, followed by a welcome speech by elected District Attorney Ernie Lee, who congratulated all elected officials in attendance asking them to stand for recognition.

“I am proud to be here this morning,” said Lee. “Being the elected sheriff is a tremendous honor, I congratulate Stratton and his family.”

Lee also commended former sheriff Blake Wallace, who is retiring after more than two decades of serving as sheriff. Lee spoke about the campaign trail and shared that he spent the last 19 months with Sheriff Stokes and his wife.

“Your hard work has paid off,” said Lee to Sheriff Stokes. “I’ve known Stratton for many years and I’ve seen his work as an SBI agent and also as an attorney. He has demonstrated the highest integrity and strong work ethic as an agent. I’ve worked with him on murder cases here in Duplin County as an SBI agent and he is a good law enforcement officer. As an attorney he has demonstrated nothing but the highest professionalism,” said Lee as he commended Stokes for the traits he brings to his new role “...integrity, strong work ethic, and professionalism show that he is ready to be the sheriff. Stratton, as the district attorney I look forward to serving with you sir.”

After Lee’s remarks, elected Clerk of Superior Court Katie Harrell was sworn in by Judge Henry L. Stevens, IV. Harrell thanked her husband, family and colleagues for their support.

“When I look around the courtroom, I see all this law enforcement — that’s family too, all of the court family I consider to be my family,” said Harrell. She thanked everyone for attending and added that she feels she has the best clerk’s office in the state. She then asked a group of assistant and deputy clerks to stand and raise their right hand and proceeded to swear them in. Harrell concluded with a few words about Sheriff Stokes.

“We’ve worked together for a number of years... when he called me one Saturday to tell me... I said, what would you want to do that for?” said Harrell playfully, about the time she learned Stokes wanted to run for Sheriff and wouldn’t be able to serve as her public administrator anymore. “He’s got a good heart and we are very blessed to have him,” said Harrell.

After Harrell’s speech, Judge Stevens, invited Stokes and his family to the podium. Sheriff Stokes was sworn in accompanied by his wife, Jennifer, and their son.

Stokes took to the floor and thanked his wife and family for their support, he also thanked the Sheriff’s Office. “...to the community, we are here to serve you. I know that there are a lot of challenges that we face but we will find common ground moving forward. I am here to make whatever I can to make this place safer to live, work, and enjoy our families,” said Sheriff Stokes. “...Deputies and staff, they are here for you but remember we can’t do it alone. The Sheriff’s Office can not reach its full potential without the support of the community, and we need you as partners. I need you as partners. And as we move forward, I ask for your prayers for myself, my family, and also my sheriff’s family.”

The room erupted in applause. Following Stokes’ speech, Judge Stevens administered the oath of office to deputies and detention officers.

Stokes is the first Republican sheriff to serve in Duplin County in 124 years. The last time Duplin had a Republican sheriff was in 1898.

“It is amazing,” said Stokes when asked for comment, adding that he was just thankful to the people of Duplin County emphasizing that “the sheriff serves all the people regardless of party affiliation. I look forward to working with the public,” said Stokes.

Lee shared that he is looking forward to working with Sheriff Stokes.

“He is an excellent individual and honorable person. He is going to be a great sheriff. I am really looking forward to working with him. We got a lot of big cases that happened in the last month,” said Lee. “He is the man for the job.”

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
