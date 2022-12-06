ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Tuesday, 12/6 – Swampscott Dedicates Memorial to Jared Raymond – Gloucester's Middle Street Walk is Saturday – Sports – Phots

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
msonewsports.com

Nahant Police Department Invites Community to Annual Tommy Hutton Christmas Parade

NAHANT – The Nahant Police Department invites the community to get into the holiday spirit at the annual Tommy Hutton Christmas Parade later this month. The Parade steps off on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. from the Nahant Village Church, 27 Cliff St. The Parade route follows main roads in Town and ends back at the Church.
NAHANT, MA
CBS Boston

Child struck by car at Beverly High school

BEVERLY - Police are investigating how a fifth-grade child was hit by a car at Beverly High School on Wednesday afternoon.Police said the child was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed on the scene.The identity of the child and the extent of the injuries are still unknown.
BEVERLY, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: My Brother’s Table 40 Years of Nourishing Neighbors – Hear from Dianne Kuzia Hills, Executive Director

LYNN – My Brother’s Table in Lynn has been nourishing their neighbors since 1982 an they are serving meals 365 days a year. In this podcast Dianne Kuzia Hills, executive director, shares information on the organization and the services that they provide. My Brother’s Table does not take any government funding and has grown significantly over the last 40 years in the number of annual meals they serve. They are currently open Noon to 6 p.m. serving takeout meals. In 2019 they served 200,000 meals however by 2021 they served 1,023,000 meals. 2022 will also mark over 1 million meals served. My Brother’s Table has numerous ways for the community to contribute to the organization and to aid in their mission to address domestic hunger. Options include online donations as well as volunteering at My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA. The podcast also provides information on a few items in the MBT “Shop” that can make for great gifts this holiday season. Use our links or go to the MBT website.
LYNN, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Neil Harrington Begins Campaign for Salem Mayor – Shares Views on Key Issues for the City

SALEM (Podcast) Former Salem Mayor Neil Harrington is running to replace current Mayor Kim Driscoll who will become the state’s next Lt. Governor in January. Harrington is currently the Salisbury Town Administrator. In this podcast interview Harrington shares insights on the importance of local city and town government in the lives of residents and discusses key issues facing Salem such as affordable housing and the public schools. Harrington also reflects back on his years as Salem Mayor (1990-97) and the issues facing the city at that time and several of the key accomplishments during his time in office.
SALEM, MA
WHAV

Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence Receive State Grants to Stem Youth Gang Violence

Haverhill and Methuen will share nearly $300,000, while Lawrence will receive $250,000 to combat youth violence. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded the Sen. Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative grants to 15 cities across the Commonwealth. According to the state, the money “supports regional and multi-disciplinary approaches to youth violence intervention, prevention, enforcement, prosecution and reintegration services.” It is targeted to youth between the ages of 10 and 24 living in a community identified as “a hot-spot and who are at-risk or high-risk of gang involvement.”
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Two-Alarm Portland Street, Haverhill, Fire Displaces Seven; Cause May be Wood Stove

Four adults and three children were displaced late Monday afternoon when a fire broke out at a single-family home on Portland Street in Haverhill. The fire, which went to two alarms, was reported at 5:18 p.m., at 26 Portland St. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said arriving firefighters found flames on the first floor, which penetrated into the wall, and smoke on the second. As a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Link called a second alarm, bringing in another ladder truck and mutual aid from Lawrence, Georgetown and Groveland. The fire was contained by 6 p.m.
HAVERHILL, MA
iheart.com

Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains

CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
CONWAY, NH

