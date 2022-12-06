Tuesday, 12/6 – Swampscott Dedicates Memorial to Jared Raymond – Gloucester’s Middle Street Walk is Saturday – Sports – Phots

Read full article on original website
Thursday, 12/8 – Bertucci’s Closes Local Restaurant – Nahant to Take Decisive Action (Kill) Against Coyotes – Community Updates
Weather – National Weather Service – While most areas experienced their daily highs around midnight, temps will still remain seasonably mild this afternoon! Upper 40s & low 50s are forecast under sunny skies. PS: Dec 8th is the earliest sunset of the year here in S. New England! It’s all uphill from here.
Sports Updates: Endicott Rugby National Semifinals – High School Schedules – Belichick Prepares for Arizona
HOUSTON, Texas — The No. 5 nationally ranked Endicott men’s rugby team fell to No. 3 Cal Poly Humboldt, 41-28, in the National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) Small College National Semifinals on Friday afternoon at AVEVA Stadium. Jonathan Taylor (Chicago, Ill.) paced the offense with a pair of tries...
Friday, 12/9 – State House Race Recount Flips Outcome – More Nahant Coyote Information – Newburyport Weekend Notes – Snow Update
Weather – (Friday 5 p.m. Update) Snowfall Update: There is increasing confidence for accumulating snow areas west of I-495, with the greatest amounts across far western MA & northwest CT. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports. Destination Salem – New window art is up at Gulu-Gulu...
Wednesday, Dec. 7th – Beverly to Buy Waterfront Property – Danvers Taxes to Increase – Local Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Expect rain showers to stick around much of the day before a cold front passes through tonight! Conditions will clear out for Thursday and Friday before unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Highs today mid 50s. Community News Notes – Photos –...
Nahant Police Department Invites Community to Annual Tommy Hutton Christmas Parade
NAHANT – The Nahant Police Department invites the community to get into the holiday spirit at the annual Tommy Hutton Christmas Parade later this month. The Parade steps off on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. from the Nahant Village Church, 27 Cliff St. The Parade route follows main roads in Town and ends back at the Church.
Child struck by car at Beverly High school
BEVERLY - Police are investigating how a fifth-grade child was hit by a car at Beverly High School on Wednesday afternoon.Police said the child was taken to the hospital and the driver stayed on the scene.The identity of the child and the extent of the injuries are still unknown.
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
1 person dead and four injured in Raynham crash Wednesday
One person died and four others were injured in a crash in Raynham.
Endicott Men’s Basketball Tops Salem State 77-63, Local Players Lead Gulls to Win
SALEM — The Endicott College men’s basketball team defeated Salem State, 77-63, in non-conference action on Thursday evening at Twohig Gymnasium. Jalen Echevarria (Lynn) led all scorers with 18 points (8-17 FG) to go along with five assists and five rebounds. Mark Barrett (Brookline) filled the stat sheet...
Fifth-grader hospitalized after being struck by car at Beverly High School
A fifth-grader was hospitalized after being struck by a car at Beverly High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a Beverly Fire Department spokesperson, the child was conscious while they were transported to Beverly Hospital. Officials responded to the call at 3:30 p.m. and the driver stayed at the scene, according...
Man Killed By Haverhill Commuter Rail Train Near Melrose/Cedar Park Station: MBTA
One man is dead after they were hit by a Commuter Rail train close to an MBTA station just north of Boston, authorities said. The man was hit by a Haverhill Line outbound train near Melrose/Cedar Station around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, an MBTA Transit Police Spokesperson told Daily Voice.…
Podcast: My Brother’s Table 40 Years of Nourishing Neighbors – Hear from Dianne Kuzia Hills, Executive Director
LYNN – My Brother’s Table in Lynn has been nourishing their neighbors since 1982 an they are serving meals 365 days a year. In this podcast Dianne Kuzia Hills, executive director, shares information on the organization and the services that they provide. My Brother’s Table does not take any government funding and has grown significantly over the last 40 years in the number of annual meals they serve. They are currently open Noon to 6 p.m. serving takeout meals. In 2019 they served 200,000 meals however by 2021 they served 1,023,000 meals. 2022 will also mark over 1 million meals served. My Brother’s Table has numerous ways for the community to contribute to the organization and to aid in their mission to address domestic hunger. Options include online donations as well as volunteering at My Brother’s Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA. The podcast also provides information on a few items in the MBT “Shop” that can make for great gifts this holiday season. Use our links or go to the MBT website.
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
Podcast: Neil Harrington Begins Campaign for Salem Mayor – Shares Views on Key Issues for the City
SALEM (Podcast) Former Salem Mayor Neil Harrington is running to replace current Mayor Kim Driscoll who will become the state’s next Lt. Governor in January. Harrington is currently the Salisbury Town Administrator. In this podcast interview Harrington shares insights on the importance of local city and town government in the lives of residents and discusses key issues facing Salem such as affordable housing and the public schools. Harrington also reflects back on his years as Salem Mayor (1990-97) and the issues facing the city at that time and several of the key accomplishments during his time in office.
Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence Receive State Grants to Stem Youth Gang Violence
Haverhill and Methuen will share nearly $300,000, while Lawrence will receive $250,000 to combat youth violence. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration awarded the Sen. Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative grants to 15 cities across the Commonwealth. According to the state, the money “supports regional and multi-disciplinary approaches to youth violence intervention, prevention, enforcement, prosecution and reintegration services.” It is targeted to youth between the ages of 10 and 24 living in a community identified as “a hot-spot and who are at-risk or high-risk of gang involvement.”
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
Two-Alarm Portland Street, Haverhill, Fire Displaces Seven; Cause May be Wood Stove
Four adults and three children were displaced late Monday afternoon when a fire broke out at a single-family home on Portland Street in Haverhill. The fire, which went to two alarms, was reported at 5:18 p.m., at 26 Portland St. Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said arriving firefighters found flames on the first floor, which penetrated into the wall, and smoke on the second. As a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Link called a second alarm, bringing in another ladder truck and mutual aid from Lawrence, Georgetown and Groveland. The fire was contained by 6 p.m.
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
Chelmsford Hiker Rescued From White Mountains
CONWAY, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Chelmsford hiker is safe after being rescued by New Hampshire officials in the White Mountains earlier this week. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Mary Ellen Morris was hiking with her husband on the Peaked Mountain Trail above North Conway just after noon on Monday when she slipped and fell on an icy rock.
