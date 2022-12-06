Lesley Briones names public safety, flood control as top priorities as Precinct 4 Commissioner

Read full article on original website
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
More challenges could be coming after another Republican contests Election Day loss in Harris County
A Republican judicial candidate who lost by a quarter of a percentage point in the Nov. 8 election has filed a lawsuit contesting the results, marking the second time in about a week that a losing Republican challenged the validity of Harris County's election results and asked for a new vote to be conducted.
Harris County GOP announces 2nd petition challenging election results
Political experts said it's the voters who will suffer in the battle of Republicans vs. Democrats in Harris County, here's why.
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
After a series of issues in Democratic-leaning Harris County on Election Day, Republican state leaders in Texas have suggested criminal charges may be warranted.
fox26houston.com
Proposed mandatory 10 years for gun crime draws Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg's support
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is looking to give prosecutors in the Lone Star State a powerful tool against violent criminals. "We have to put these people in jail a mandatory decade. Use a gun in a crime, ten years mandatory," said Patrick. SUGGESTED: Facebook parent...
fox26houston.com
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council passes ordinance requiring permits for outdoor music events
The Houston City Council approved on Wednesday to place firm new rules on outdoor music events held on private property with an attendance of 500 or more people by requiring permits. Houston City Council delayed making a vote on the ordinance last week due to At-Large Council Member Mike Knox...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Third Ward bike-lane project moving forward despite pushback from Houston City Council member
Council member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz has organized a townhall meeting Thursday to discuss the details of an ongoing road reconstruction project that includes the addition of bike lanes and reduction of vehicle lanes. But Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, putting up most of the money for the project, says it’s proceeding as planned.
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is in Washington but Houston police were at his River Oaks home on Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
cw39.com
Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
Investigative reporters find failures at TDCJ led to deadly prisoner escape
Investigators discovered that guards skipped both strip searches and a metal detector scan that might've uncovered the convicted murderer's two shanks in his pants before his killing spree.
Pearland City Council hires legal counsel and starts search for new city manager
The City Council seeks to hire a third party to investigate the fiscal year 2023 budget process in an effort to seek accountability for a county worksheet error that caused a deficit. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) The Pearland City Council authorized the hiring of legal counsel for potential litigation following a...
Family of Harris County Jail inmate hospitalized doesn't believe officers' story after incident
The 48-year-old is a coma after his family was told, to much skepticism, that deputies had to use force against him. There's also word that he might not even be recognized as an inmate death.
$5,000 solid bronze mascot statue stolen from Catholic school in north Harris County, officials say
Deputies say that the school's solid bronze falcon statue, which is worth more than $5,000, was sawed off of its platform on the campus.
Houston-area library becomes latest victim in Texas' book ban wars
League City Council members passed a measure paving the way to restrict books geared toward children.
houstonpublicmedia.org
EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health
The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
Conroe officials weary of pursuing Old Conroe Road project due to lack of county funds
According to previous reporting, Old Conroe Road will be connected to Sgt. Ed Holcombe Boulevard South with a pair of bridges across Lake Creek and the West Fork of the San Jacinto River. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Tommy Woolley, director of development and infrastructure for the city of Conroe, said during...
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Wharton ISD fires aide after investigating claims that she hurt students with special needs
The mom of one student is heartbroken about what she says her 5-year-old daughter with autism had to endure at Sivells Elementary School.
Comments / 0