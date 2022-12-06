Read full article on original website
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Days after yet another pedestrian is killed crossing a busy Burnsville intersection, the city's mayor says she's had enough. The corner of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue has been a problem for years. There were more than 100 crashes between 2016 and 2020, and that is far too many for Burnsville’s mayor.
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
Eleven people face charges after they were allegedly trespassing in the sewer system under Fridley Monday night. Men and women aged 18 to 35 are accused of gaining access by lifting a manhole cover, and said they were "exploring the sewers," according to the charges. The sewer area runs underneath...
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
MnDOT cameras captured back-to-back crashes on Hwy. 10 in Anoka Tuesday night. The first happened when the driver of a car struck a guardrail on eastbound Hwy. 10 near Greenhaven Road and then spun in front of a Metro Transit bus and was struck. Ninety seconds after the initial crash...
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE (WJON News) -- Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dakota County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville in Dakota County. A pickup was going west when it hit 39-year-old Jacob Witt of Burnsville who was...
(Undated) -- Gasoline is selling for under three dollars a gallon at stations in several parts of Minnesota. Regular unleaded is going for two-dollars-and-54 cents in St. Peter and two-57 in Hastings. Triple-A Minnesota reports the statewide average is three-18 per gallon. The average price is under three dollars in Wabasha, Winona, Murray, Lac qui Parle, Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Carlton counties.
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
A Burnsville family who experienced a terrifying car theft ordeal in Minneapolis were surprised with a trip to Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday. Derek Gotchie was dropping off a gift at a friend's house and was putting something in his trunk when a thief jumped into his car and drove off with his four kids – all of them under the age of five – still inside.
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has determined the 1 p.m. monthly test of the Meeker County outdoor warning sirens will be canceled for all sirens in Meeker County on December 7, 2022, January 4, 2023, and February 1, 2023, to avoid unnecessary strain and damage to the Outdoor Warning System (OWS). Monthly siren tests will resume March 1, 2023.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle Monday in Burnsville. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 13 near Nicollet Avenue.A motorist in a pick-up truck was heading westbound on the highway when they hit the victim, who was walking southbound.This is the third pedestrian-related crash, and second fatal crash, that has occurred at this intersection in the past five months.
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- An Apple Valley police officer suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a crash while responding to an assault call.The police department said two squads were responding to the call when one of them was struck on County Road 42 near Cedar Avenue. Both squads had their lights and sirens activated, police said.The injured officer was taken to a hospital, and the civilian driver was treated at the scene.
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man is accused of bringing a knife into Forest Lake High School on Tuesday morning.Charging documents say Eric Johnson entered the school around 8:15 a.m. and was seen on surveillance video going into the school restroom. He left the school about 15 minutes later.Officers found a compass and end cap in his pockets, and the documents go on to say they found shirts - some of which were cut up - and a knife tucked into the corner of a stall in the men's bathroom. The knife and compass end cap fit together.Johnson was taken into custody and faces one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.
