Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
McGinnis Files For Caucus For WL Council Vacancy
WINONA LAKE — Ashley McGinnis has filed for a GOP caucus to fill a vacancy on the Winona Lake Town Council. McGinnis announced her candidacy in a press release sent on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Ward 2 seat was recently vacated by Denny Duncan, who had to resign due to winning a seat on the Warsaw Community School Board.
inkfreenews.com
Special Meeting Set For Turkey Creek Conservancy District Board
SYRACUSE — The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The meeting will be at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation office, 11566 N. SR 13, Syracuse. The purpose of the special meeting will be...
inkfreenews.com
Mentone Mulls Recycling Services
MENTONE — Mentone is looking at recycling proposals. The Mentone Town Council discussed that issue at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It came up due to the Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District deciding to remove all its collection containers from around the county, including Mentone, at the end of the year.
inkfreenews.com
APC Approves Rezoning, Three Final Plats
WARSAW — Despite some concerns, a rezoning was given favorable recommendation at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, Dec. 7. Ransbottom Family Farm’s petition to rezone property from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved by the board 8-0. The 20.76-acre...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Redevelopment Commission Recognizes Jeremy Mullins For Years Of Service
WARSAW — Warsaw’s Redevelopment Commission recognized Board Member Jeremy Mullins for his years of service to the commission during a brief Dec. 5 meeting. Mullins, who served on the commission as a Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees representative, will no longer be a commission member as he is stepping down from the school board.
inkfreenews.com
Moriarty Named ‘Outstanding Highway Supervisor’ By IACC
NASHVILLE — Kosciusko County Highway Department Superintendent Steve Moriarty was recently named the Indiana Association of County Commissioners’ “2022 Outstanding County Highway Supervisor of the Year.”. According to an IACC press release, “the award is in recognition of his contributions made to county government throughout his years...
inkfreenews.com
Sheriffs Of Kosciusko County Through 1959
The following is information from a 1958 article from the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. It appears that between 1836-1959, Kosciusko County had 33 different sheriffs. The first sheriff was Isaac Kirkendall in 1836. He lived east of Leesburg and used to ride a grey horse to Warsaw...
inkfreenews.com
OrthoWorx Announces New Chairman Of The Board
WARSAW — OrthoWorx announces Terry Schlotterback as the newly elected chairman of the board of directors. Schlotterback joined the OrthoWorx Board early in the second quarter of 2022. OrthoWorx’s activities are funded in part by a recent grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to continue efforts that enhance the Warsaw-based...
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Gerrity Sr.
William “Bill” Gerrity Sr., 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 5, 1954. On June 19, 1978, Bill married Susan Morehead. She survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by a sister, Patty Marlowe, Syracuse; and his three adopted...
inkfreenews.com
Public Provides Input On US 30 Future Via ProPEL Meeting
WARSAW — No official decisions have been made yet regarding the future design of U.S. 30. That was something speakers at a meeting held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Warsaw emphasized during their presentation. Organizers estimated about 150 people attended the event at Lincoln Elementary School’s gym, which also allowed for public input.
inkfreenews.com
Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy To Meet Wednesday
SYRACUSE — Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District Board of Directors will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 7, at Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation Office, 11586 SR 13, Syracuse. The purpose of the meeting is for the district’s governing board to receive and potentially tentatively approve the plans,...
inkfreenews.com
Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Receive Further Training On C.A.R.E.S. Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Police Department has received further training on the county’s Community Assistance, Resources and Emergency Services program. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory EMS Chief Chris Fancil addressed questions regarding the C.A.R.E.S. program during a Dec. 6 WWFT board meeting. Fancil said C.A.R.E.S. representatives provided two training sessions to WPD officers on Monday, Dec. 5.
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club Donates To AWL
LEESBURG — The Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club invited Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Board President John Lantz to speak at its recent meeting at the United Methodist Church in Leesburg. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge, Lantz spoke to a full house of club members...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
inkfreenews.com
W.R. Hall Has Ribbon-Cutting For New Location
WINONA LAKE — Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Monday for W.R. Hall Insurance. The ribbon-cutting was to celebrate W.R. Hall Insurance relocating to 2426 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, from its Mariners Drive, Warsaw, location. Mike Hall, president of W.R. Hall, said the insurance company didn’t own...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw’s Bill Cook Named Kosciusko Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — William “Bill” Cook is the December Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Cook, of Warsaw, who served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was recognized during the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell presented Cook with a certificate and read biographical information on him.
inkfreenews.com
Bill Caudill — UPDATED
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
inkfreenews.com
Betty Engle — PENDING
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Kettleheads Homebrew Club Donates To CCS
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Kettleheads Homebrew Club held its annual Christmas meeting Dec. 3. Amongst the festivities was collection of donations to Combined Community Services. Presenting a gift bag full of $1,530 worth of cash and gift cards to CCS.
Comments / 0