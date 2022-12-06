ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says

By Ariel Parrella-Aureli
blockclubchicago.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
blockclubchicago.org

There’s Still Time For 3rd Ward Residents To Weigh In On The Red Line Extension

BRONZEVILLE — South Siders who wish to comment on the proposed extension of the Red Line can fill out an online questionnaire until Friday. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) launched the survey last week. The CTA is exploring the possibility of extending the popular line from 95th Street and the Dan Ryan to 130th Street, but the plan depends on funding.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

$99.5 million financing secured for Chicago trophy apartment tower acquisition

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $99.5 million financing of The Elle, a 496-unit, trophy, high-rise multi-housing community in the South Loop submarket of Chicago, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac Multifamily. The loan will...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ald. Matt Martin Will Run Unopposed For Second Term Representing North Side’s 47th Ward

NORTH CENTER — Ald. Matt Martin (47th) will not need to defend his City Council seat in 2023. Martin was the only candidate to submit nominating signatures by last week’s deadline for the aldermanic race representing parts of North Center, Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, Lakeview, Andersonville and Uptown, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

Polish man who vanished at party found dead in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a Polish man who vanished last weekend after attending a party at a Chicago bar has been found dead in Lake Michigan. Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office say 21-year-old Krzysztof Szubert, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at the Oak Street Beach early Wednesday and pronounced dead at a hospital. Szubert was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. WLS-TV reports he had ridden there with coworkers on a party bus to attend their company Christmas party. Szubert had worked in information technology for a global tech company. Police are investigating his death.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of multiple armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning everyone about a series of early morning armed robberies that happened on the West and Northwest Sides.Police say in each incident, a black KIA SUV pulled up and a gunman jumped out and demanded the victims' property.Wednesday's sidewalk robberies took place near Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park, and Austin - all happening in a four-hour time span.Incident times and locations:• 2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:08 a.m.• 1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:54 a.m.• 2700 block of W Augusta...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Oak Park resident robbed at gunpoint on Gunderson

An Oak Park resident was robbed at gunpoint by two men at 6:25 p.m., Nov. 28, while walking home in the 1000 block of Gunderson Avenue. The two men approached the victim, then one pointed a handgun at him and stated, “Give me everything,” according to police. The second man then asked the victim where his car was parked. The two men fled in the victim’s 2007 Lexus. The estimated loss of the victim’s property is $10,200.
OAK PARK, IL

