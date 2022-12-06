Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says

Read full article on original website
101-Room Pullman Hotel Project, The Far South Side’s First In 40 Years, Gets $5 Million City Grant
PULLMAN — A rare new hotel planned for the Far South Side is getting a major boost from a city grant. The Pullman Hotel Group received $5 million through the city’s Community Development Grants in November to help build a 101-room hotel at 11030 S. Doty Ave. The...
blockclubchicago.org
There’s Still Time For 3rd Ward Residents To Weigh In On The Red Line Extension
BRONZEVILLE — South Siders who wish to comment on the proposed extension of the Red Line can fill out an online questionnaire until Friday. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) launched the survey last week. The CTA is exploring the possibility of extending the popular line from 95th Street and the Dan Ryan to 130th Street, but the plan depends on funding.
Financial boost for West Side grocery store's expansion plans gains City Council committee approval
CVS left the building on Grand more than a decade ago. Central Park Foods has been in Humboldt Park just across the street for 35 years. The grocer wanted to expand, and the City Council’s Economic Development Committee approved a tax incentive.
blockclubchicago.org
Bally’s Casino Plan Cuts Unpopular Outdoor Music Venue, Adds Riverfront Park Instead
RIVER WEST — An updated proposal for Chicago’s first casino has cut plans for a 1,000 seat outdoor music venue, replacing it with a riverfront park after residents spent months advocating against it. Casino proposal updates were revealed at a two-and-a-half hour community meeting Monday night, held at...
Skokie mall plans to move beyond retail and 'evolve … into a micro-cityscape'
Skokie’s Old Orchard shopping center wants to make the transition from outdoor mall to neighborhood. The owner of Old Orchard has unveiled plans to turn the shopping mall into a residential and retail space with restaurants and entertainment venues.
rejournals.com
$99.5 million financing secured for Chicago trophy apartment tower acquisition
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $99.5 million financing of The Elle, a 496-unit, trophy, high-rise multi-housing community in the South Loop submarket of Chicago, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to secure the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac Multifamily. The loan will...
blockclubchicago.org
Construction Starts On Curb-Protected Bike Lanes, Bus-Only Lane On Edgewater’s Clark Street
EDGEWATER — A curb-protected bike lane and pedestrian upgrades are coming to a portion of Clark Street in Edgewater after neighbors and commuters complained about the original bike lane’s safety and layout. Crews began work last week on an overhaul of the bike and other public infrastructure on...
cwbchicago.com
Cousins stashed $2.3 million worth of pot in a South Loop storage locker — and got busted because they didn’t pay the rent on time, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say two Chicago cousins stored more than $2.3 million worth of pot inside a South Loop storage locker but got caught because they didn’t pay the rent on time. Safeguard Self Storage, 1353 South Wabash, has a standing policy: If a customer doesn’t pay their...
blockclubchicago.org
Former Bears Player Part Of Team Bringing Hotel, Stores, Apartments To Motor Row Landmark Building
SOUTH LOOP — A historic Motor Row building owned by former Bears defensive end Israel Idonije is getting a tony makeover. The four-story, 38-unit complex in the storied Hudson Motor Building, 2222 S. Michigan Ave. received key city zoning approval in mid-November. It now awaits a full City Council vote before moving forward.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Matt Martin Will Run Unopposed For Second Term Representing North Side’s 47th Ward
NORTH CENTER — Ald. Matt Martin (47th) will not need to defend his City Council seat in 2023. Martin was the only candidate to submit nominating signatures by last week’s deadline for the aldermanic race representing parts of North Center, Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, Lakeview, Andersonville and Uptown, according to the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The Hill of Western Springs breaks ground, marketed exclusively by BHHS Chicago
The Hill of Western Springs, a new boutique condominium, broke ground on Nov. 3. Diana and Chuck Ivas and Michael Lampariello, brokers with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Hinsdale office, are the exclusive marketing agents. “Chuck, Michael and I are delighted to represent The Hill of Western Springs. It represents...
CTA management accused of calling police on union leader multiple times
Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) management has been accused by a candidate for president of one of the CTA workers’ unions of illegally attempting to thwart his campaign. The union official said the police have been called on him repeatedly.
Dying Oak Tree That’s Older Than The City Of Chicago To Be Removed From Lincoln Park Zoo
LINCOLN PARK — Chicagoans have just a few months to say goodbye to one of the city’s oldest residents: a centuries-old oak at the Lincoln Park Zoo that predates Chicago’s 1837 founding. The bur oak tree stands about 45 feet tall over the zoo’s south lawn, across...
wglc.net
Polish man who vanished at party found dead in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a Polish man who vanished last weekend after attending a party at a Chicago bar has been found dead in Lake Michigan. Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office say 21-year-old Krzysztof Szubert, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at the Oak Street Beach early Wednesday and pronounced dead at a hospital. Szubert was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. WLS-TV reports he had ridden there with coworkers on a party bus to attend their company Christmas party. Szubert had worked in information technology for a global tech company. Police are investigating his death.
CTA bus schedule disruptions are more common on South Side routes, data shows
A lot of CTA bus riders are finding "ghost buses" and service disruptions are increasingly common, especially on the South Side.
Woman, 29, crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
Police issue alert of multiple armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning everyone about a series of early morning armed robberies that happened on the West and Northwest Sides.Police say in each incident, a black KIA SUV pulled up and a gunman jumped out and demanded the victims' property.Wednesday's sidewalk robberies took place near Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park, and Austin - all happening in a four-hour time span.Incident times and locations:• 2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:08 a.m.• 1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022, at 2:54 a.m.• 2700 block of W Augusta...
Woman critical in Hyde Park apartment fire with hoarder conditions: officials
CHICAGO — One person was critically injured in an extra-alarm apartment fire in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at a three-flat apartment complex in the 5100 block of South Kenwood. A fire commissioner said the blaze was especially difficult to strike due to a hoarding situation inside the […]
Carscoops
Chicago Drivers Face Over $56,000 In Penalties And Fees After City Tows 242 Vehicles In One Night
Every year from December 1st until April 1st, the city of Chicago bans street parking on some 107 miles worth of arterial roads around downtown. On the very first night of the ban this year, the city towed 242 vehicles. In total, all of these owners together will pay at least $56,870 to get them back.
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Oak Park resident robbed at gunpoint on Gunderson
An Oak Park resident was robbed at gunpoint by two men at 6:25 p.m., Nov. 28, while walking home in the 1000 block of Gunderson Avenue. The two men approached the victim, then one pointed a handgun at him and stated, “Give me everything,” according to police. The second man then asked the victim where his car was parked. The two men fled in the victim’s 2007 Lexus. The estimated loss of the victim’s property is $10,200.
