Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a Polish man who vanished last weekend after attending a party at a Chicago bar has been found dead in Lake Michigan. Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office say 21-year-old Krzysztof Szubert, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at the Oak Street Beach early Wednesday and pronounced dead at a hospital. Szubert was last seen about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. WLS-TV reports he had ridden there with coworkers on a party bus to attend their company Christmas party. Szubert had worked in information technology for a global tech company. Police are investigating his death.

