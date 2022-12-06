Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
DP3 Architects Wins AIA South Carolina Award
DP3 Architects won a Design Award at the American Institute of Architects South Carolina (AIA SC)’s annual awards presented on December 02, 2022. DP3 Architects received a Merit Award in Interior Architecture for the design of a retail space located in Greenville, SC. AIA SC’s Design Awards recognizes individuals,...
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Hotel Hartness to Hold Additional Career Fair Receptions on December 12 and December 20
Hotel Hartness, a luxury boutique hotel situated within the award-winning Hartness community and set to open this winter 2023, is pleased to announce two additional Career Fair Receptions ahead of its debut. The property will offer an idyllic retreat in proximity to downtown and GSP Airport and boast the fine-dining restaurant Patterson Kitchen + Bar, the intimate Captain bar, the full-service Spa H, and over 16,000 square feet of dedicated space for meetings and events. Managed by Hay Creek Hotels, Hotel Hartness’ opening will bring over 100 jobs to Greenville.
'Original pogo stick company' to open $8M distribution center in Greenwood
Flybar Inc., a New Jersey-baded sporting toy company that is one of the largest manufacturers of pogo sticks, is investing $8 million to open new distribution operations in Greenwood County that will create 36 jobs. Founded in 1918 as the “original pogo stick company,” Flybar, Inc. manufactures an assortment of...
BASF’s Elba Lizardi named to Power 100 List of Women Leaders by Diversity Women Media
SENECA, SC –Elba Lizardi, Site Director for BASF in Seneca, has recently been named to Diversity Woman Media’s Power 100 List of Women Leaders for her outstanding contributions to business. The Power 100 List highlights “the brightest rising stars across all races, cultures and identities” and “women leaders throughout the country who are powering forward on the fast-track in their careers.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Ashley Hayes to the Company’s Spartanburg Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Ashley Hayes has joined the company’s Spartanburg office as a sales associate. Ashley is blessed to share that she was born and raised in the Upstate. Her love of real estate goes far beyond the homes. Ashley values relationships; she enjoys meeting new people and learning about their interests and goals. Ashley has the tools to help her clients find the perfect home that meets their needs. When Ashley is not hard at work, you can find her hanging out on the lake with her husband and three kids, cheering on the Clemson Tigers, or online shopping.
Greenville Housing Funds reports 2022 successes, looks forward to 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Housing Fund leaders reported a successful year in 2022 and laid out their 2023 goals and aspirations during a celebratory Annual Meeting Thursday morning. Chief accomplishments from the past year include the production of 246 affordable new apartments and homes in Greenville County and the...
Sisters of Charity Foundation Grants $20,000 to Greenville Homeless Alliance
The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina awarded a $20,000 Systems Level Change Grant to the Greenville Homeless Alliance (GHA) to support the coalition’s ongoing efforts to ignite systemic change, impact policies, and create initiatives that will make housing more accessible for every Greenville resident. GHA was one of 100 nonprofit organizations throughout the Palmetto State awarded grants totaling $837,000 by The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina.
Small earthquake shakes western North Carolina
The epicenter is about 22 miles south of Asheville and was about 4 miles deep.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
Medical providers, physicians break ground on Greenville surgery center
Bon Secours, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians found a small break in the weather to break ground this week on the Millennium Surgery Center. The new facility will offer orthopaedic, spine and ENT procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Historically, 100% of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital, according to a news release from Bon Secours.
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest
PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
Power restored for over 1K in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said almost 1,300 customers were experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning in Laurens County. The outage was first reported around 10:10 a.m. The company said the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines. The estimated time of restoration was 2:15 p.m. according […]
Hot Properties: Greer property sells for $4.6M
Edward Wilson of Wilson Kibler represented the buyer in the off-market purchase of 1521 S. Buncombe Road, a recently redeveloped 39,393-square-foot flex facility on a 10-year sale leaseback at $4,600,000. Spencer/Hines Properties has fully leased a 6,000-square-foot retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville. Suites A and B were taken...
City of Clinton adds two paid holidays but balks at a third day off at Christmas
Clinton City Council modified, on a 5-2 vote, the city staff’s recommendation regarding paid holidays in their monthly meeting on Monday night. The recommendation adds two holidays - Veterans Day and Juneteenth (a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States) - but also gives city employees three days off at Christmas.
Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
City of Greenville unveils redistricting map, now asking for public feedback
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville City Council has been working on a map andplan for redistricting, which happens every 10 years following the census. Through this process, districts are redrawn in order to accommodate the city's growth. "Greenville has exploded in growth,” city councilwoman Dorothy Dowe said. "We need to...
Congregation Beth Israel honors Barry Nocks
Long-time Greenville community leader and steward Barry Nocks was honored with the Leading from the Heart Award from Congregation Beth Israel this week. As part of the honor, numerous current city and state leaders spoke about Nocks’ tireless efforts in making the Greenville community better over the decades, and December 4, 2022 was proclaimed Barry C. Nocks.
