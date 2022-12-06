ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged in deadly Miramar Hit and run

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

Arrest made in deadly Miramar hit and run crash 00:20

MIAMI - A woman sought in a deadly hit and run crash in Miramar has been arrested.

Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez was struck and killed Sunday, Nov. 27th, as he crossed the 6500 block of Pembroke Road around 2:15 a.m. Ortega, 35, had only been in the U.S. for a year after moving from Nicaragua.

On November 30th, police said that they were looking for Janae Lewis, 28, the registered owner of the vehicle that struck Martinez.

Police said Lewis was seen driving the vehicle involved in the fatal crash. They said the vehicle was found in North Augusta, South Carolina and that Lewis had been seen in the area of Augusta, Georgia.

On Tuesday, police said that Lewis was arrested at the home of a family member late Monday night. She's charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death.

Stefanie Veronica McCray
2d ago

All you had to do was stay on the scene and render service to that dying man. I don't care if you were drunk, no license, no insurance or no registration. Just sad.

