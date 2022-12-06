Read full article on original website
nyspnews.com
Plattsburgh female arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine 3rd, and CPCS 7th
On December 7, 2022, around 3:00 p.m., State Police members patrolled to McMartin Street in the city of Plattsburgh for a possible methamphetamine lab. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, age 28, of city of Plattsburgh was found to be producing methamphetamine within her residence. Lagree was arrested and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine 3rd degree, and Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th degree. Lagree was arraigned in the City of Plattsburgh Court and placed on pre-trial release. This case is being handled by the NYSP Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Homemade Security Investigators (HSI).
WCAX
Suspect arrested in deadly downtown stabbing
nyspnews.com
Rouses Point male arrested for Grand Larceny 3rd
On December 6, 2022, Troopers arrested Ernest L. Guerin Jr., age 49 of Rouse Point, NY for grand larceny 3rd. On October 20, 2022, Trooper responded to Lake Street, in the town of Rouses Point for a larceny of a vehicle complaint. An investigation determined the victim was involved in a car deer accident and brought the damaged gray 2018 Ford F150 to EZ Auto for repairs. Guerin owner of the shop received money to complete the repairs for the vehicle but failed to do so.
suncommunitynews.com
Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
newportdispatch.com
Glover teen reported missing
GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police release photos of shooting suspect
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police looking for help with information about a shooting Tuesday night in Orleans County. It happened near Church and Maple streets in the village of Orleans. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They say he or she fired a number of gunshots at a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating murder in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in Burlington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance and assault at Piesanos restaurant on Main Street at around 3:10 a.m. Police say they found a man seriously injured and bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.
willistonobserver.com
St. Hilaire pleads not guilty
Williston Selectboard member Gordon St. Hilaire appeared in Chittenden County Criminal Court in Burlington last Thursday and pleaded not guilty to stalking and unlawful mischief. St. Hilaire was released under condition that he not attempt to contact the alleged stalking victim and not go within 300 feet of her. St....
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on Vermont Route 100 in Troy
TROY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Troy yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 6:20 p.m. Police say that Gregory Dunn, 43, of Troy, was traveling north when Justin Morale, 30, of Lowell, crossed the center line causing the collision. Morale was...
mynbc5.com
Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
One hurt in Plattsburgh nightclub stabbing
Details about the incident at Retro Live on Margaret Street remain scarce.
Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam
The caller has employed the names of actual Vermont sheriff’s deputies and judges when requesting that people pay a fine for missing jury duty. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office warns Vermonters of scam.
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
Police in Upstate NY Want to Brighten Your Day – After They Pull You Over!
If you drive a car, more than likely you've broken the law - these are just facts!. Maybe you were using a cell phone illegally, or perhaps didn't come to a complete stop at the intersection - or maybe you had a bit of lead foot that day as you hurried to your next appointment.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Police Union collects $13K worth of toys during annual drive
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — It's the season of giving, and for the sixth year in a row, the Plattsburgh Police Union is getting in on the holiday spirit by collecting toys for area children. So far, the union has collected more than $13,000 worth of toys, all donated by North...
North Country Public Radio
Long-awaited traffic light at busy Plattsburgh intersection goes live
A much-anticipated traffic light in Plattsburgh is now fully operational. The town energized the light at the intersection of Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive Friday morning. Ampersand serves as an entrance to and exit from Consumer Square. That plaza is home to Walmart, many other chain stores and restaurants. Rugar Street connects the town and city of Plattsburgh, running from Plattsburgh West to SUNY Plattsburgh.
vtcynic.com
Hand sanitizer dispenser set ablaze in residential hall, sprinkler water damage displaces students
A hand sanitizer station in Millis Hall was intentionally set on fire in the early morning hours Dec. 4, according to an email from Michael Schirling, chief safety and compliance officer. The activated sprinkler system extinguished the fire and spread water into several rooms, the email stated. Damage caused by...
WCAX
Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Still no arrest in the deadly stabbing of a man inside a Burlington restaurant after the bars closed Sunday morning. I spoke with the mayor and the business community following the city’s fifth homicide this year. “I want to offer my condolences to the Sharrif...
WCAX
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
