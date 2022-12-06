ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

kogt.com

Charles Loyce Blalack

Charles Loyce Blalack, 87, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, in Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Doug Rogers. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will begin at 1:00...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Leon Henry Pittman

Leon Henry Pittman, 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Beaumont,...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
107 JAMZ

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana

5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Leola Mae LaFleur

Leola Mae LaFleur, 90, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Visitation will...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

OCI breaks ground on plant worth hundreds of millions and creating 1,000 construction jobs

BEAUMONT — OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced that construction is starting on what currently will be the largest blue ammonia facility to come onstream in Texas, wholly owned by OCI N.V. Today’s groundbreaking puts the project on track for production to begin as scheduled in 2025. The project also received its air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on 1 December 2022, another significant milestone.
kogt.com

Christmas Strolls Start Dec. 6

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will once again usher in the holiday season with the 2022 Christmas Strolls and Community Food Drive event. This FREE family-friendly event welcomes visitors with colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted community-decorated Christmas trees. You are cordially invited to join us...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Heritage House Reopens

After years of repairs because of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Heritage House Museum in downtown Orange reopened Wednesday just in time for their annual visits with Santa. Wednesday the Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the re-opening at 905 W. Division. The House is planning many things in the future, including tours.
ORANGE, TX
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
12NewsNow

29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Malissie Mae Bailey

Malissie Mae Bailey, 90, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 10, at First United Methodist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lani Rousseau. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur mobile home catches on fire

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
SULPHUR, LA
therecordlive.com

Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal

First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...
kogt.com

Students Learn How To Interview

Orangefield High School and their partners participated in the first annual Student Mock Interview Event, hosted by Lamar State College-Orange. There were over 100 students interviewed, and the feedback from the students was tremendous. The students left this event with tangible tasks they can work on to improve their interviewing skills, but at the same time, were encouraged and energized.

