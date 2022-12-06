Read full article on original website
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
Charles Loyce Blalack
Charles Loyce Blalack, 87, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, in Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Doug Rogers. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will begin at 1:00...
Leon Henry Pittman
Leon Henry Pittman, 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Beaumont,...
See Why Mosquitoes Are Invading Southeast Texas Right Now
Mosquitos are swarming the area.
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
Several communities in Louisiana have ordinances banning certain breeds of dogs, one Louisiana community is giving dog owners 48 hours to get their family pet out of town.
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
Leola Mae LaFleur
Leola Mae LaFleur, 90, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 4, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Visitation will...
OCI breaks ground on plant worth hundreds of millions and creating 1,000 construction jobs
BEAUMONT — OCI N.V. (Euronext: OCI) today announced that construction is starting on what currently will be the largest blue ammonia facility to come onstream in Texas, wholly owned by OCI N.V. Today’s groundbreaking puts the project on track for production to begin as scheduled in 2025. The project also received its air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on 1 December 2022, another significant milestone.
Christmas Strolls Start Dec. 6
Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will once again usher in the holiday season with the 2022 Christmas Strolls and Community Food Drive event. This FREE family-friendly event welcomes visitors with colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted community-decorated Christmas trees. You are cordially invited to join us...
Heritage House Reopens
After years of repairs because of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Heritage House Museum in downtown Orange reopened Wednesday just in time for their annual visits with Santa. Wednesday the Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the re-opening at 905 W. Division. The House is planning many things in the future, including tours.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Beaumont Animal Care in desperate need to find homes for the animals in their care
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is crying out for a helping hand this holiday season. The animal shelter is nearly full. The facility is at capacity with dogs and have just a few remaining cages available for cats. Beaumont Animal Care is the city’s shelter and they do...
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
Malissie Mae Bailey
Malissie Mae Bailey, 90, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 10, at First United Methodist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lani Rousseau. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Family of Edward Phillips seeking closure after his remains possibly found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are working to identify the remains found in a wooded area this week, which they believe may belong to a man last seen October 2021. Edward Theodore Phillips, 71, was last seen on October 20, 2021 on foot in the area of Marie and Waco Street in the Pear Orchard neighborhood.
Sulphur mobile home catches on fire
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal
First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...
Students Learn How To Interview
Orangefield High School and their partners participated in the first annual Student Mock Interview Event, hosted by Lamar State College-Orange. There were over 100 students interviewed, and the feedback from the students was tremendous. The students left this event with tangible tasks they can work on to improve their interviewing skills, but at the same time, were encouraged and energized.
