Miami Weather: Plenty of sun, highs near 80

By Lissette Gonzalez
 2 days ago

NEXT Weather forecast for Tuesday 12/6/2022 00:28

MIAMI - Tuesday morning was not as cool as Monday, but it was a comfortable start across South Florida with upper 60s and low 70s.

Another beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm highs in the low 80s. We'll enjoy mainly dry weather.

Wednesday the winds will increase out of the northeast and only a few showers will be possible on the breeze. Highs will remain near normal in the low 80s.

High pressure will lead to a quiet weather pattern this week. Late in the week into the weekend lows will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s. Highs will climb to the low 80s with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, afternoon highs in low 80s

MIAMI - It was a comfortable start across South Florida on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning.Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Spotty showers will be possible as the breeze builds out of the east, but the rain chance is not high.Wednesday night's lows will be mild with the upper 60s and low 70s.Thursday will be warm and mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be a little above normal in the 80s. Friday a few showers are possible with highs in the low 80s.This weekend lows will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will be close to the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday and we'll enjoy mainly dry weather.
Miami Weather: Cool start, seasonable afternoon high temps

MIAMI - South Florida woke to a cooler start with temperatures in the mid-60s across Broward and Miami-Dade, some inland areas saw the low 60s. A beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to around 80 degrees. A few showers will be possible later due to the northeast wind flow. But the rain chance is low. Due to the onshore flow, there is a high risk of rip currents. As high pressure builds in and provides dry, stable air Tuesday will be mainly dry with highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers are possible on Wednesday as the breeze builds. Late week lows will be slightly milder in the low 70s and highs will remain close to normal in the low 80s. Next weekend is looking seasonable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. 
FanSided

Miami football could sign high school-transfer brother tandems

The Miami football program could sign a pair of high school transfer brother tandems. Five-star Miami commit Francis Mauigoa‘s brother Francisco who was a linebacker at Washington State entered the transfer portal this week. Miami is targeting 2023 CB Damari Brown and his brother Davonte is transferring from UCF.
The Conversation U.S.

What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise

Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
WSVN-TV

Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
CBS Miami

South Florida iguana causes large scale power outage

One of Florida's infamous invasive iguanas wreaked havoc in one of the state's southern cities on Wednesday. The City of Lake Worth Beach announced that one of the scaly green creatures was responsible for a "large scale outage" of power."[Lake Worth Beach] Electric Utility is currently responding to a large scale outage caused by an iguana at our 6th Ave Substation," the city tweeted just before noon on Wednesday. "This outage is effecting customers in the South East area of our service territory. Our teams are working hard to repair the damage and restore the system." The city has not provided further...
CBS Miami

DJ Irie Weekend is back and better than ever

MIAMI – DJ Irie Weekend is back and better than ever.Irie Weekend is one of South Florida's highly anticipated weekends of the year. For the past 16 years, Irie Weekend has brought together notable VIPs, celebrities, professional athletes and world-renowned musical artists to create South Florida's biggest celebration, with proceeds benefiting the Irie Foundation. The weekend moves to December this year, and it will bring some holiday cheer to everyone who attends. CBS4's Jim Berry sat down with DJ Irie to talk about the upcoming weekend and more. It all kicks off this Friday at the Miami Beach Golf Club...
flkeysnews.com

Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’

For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Hollywood, Florida

Suppose you’re looking to take a trip down south but aren’t sure what to do once you get there; never fear. We have put together this list of things to do in Hollywood, Florida, to make your trip a guaranteed success!. If you’re from somewhere other than Florida...
miamitimesonline.com

FHSAA state championship playoffs near the end

The final Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football championship round is nigh as we head toward the end of a thrilling 2022 season at Traz Powell Stadium. The state semifinals round took place at “The Mecca” and game play did not disappoint. The top-rated Miami Central Rockets defeated the Lakewood Spartans (St. Petersburg) 39-21.
HipHopDX.com

Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home

Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
Ash Jurberg

The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Housing Community Opens in Miami

Residences at Dr. King Boulevard sits in an Opportunity Zone within the Liberty City neighborhood. Co-developers Atlantic Pacific Communities and Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp., alongside partners Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Citi Community Capital and Wells Fargo, have completed Residences at Dr. King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable housing community in Miami. An opening ceremony is scheduled for December 12th.
margatetalk.com

Holiday Fantasy of Lights Returns to Tradewinds Park

Holiday Fantasy of Lights, Florida’s largest festive drive-thru, returns to Coconut Creek. Held at the Tradewinds Park until January 1, the drive-thru is open every evening from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. and features three miles of giant animated holiday displays and illumination. This year, the event is...
CBS Miami

JBR Solutions recalling Aduro surge protectors

MIAMI – Surge protectors should protect your electronics from being blown out, not pose a threat to burn down your house!JBR Solutions has recalled about 51,700 Aduro Surge Wall Charging Towers.The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice stated, "The surge protectors contain incorrect polarization and poorly soldered connections."JBR knows of one report of incorrect polarization, but no injuries or fires.  If you own one, immediately stop using the product and contact JBR Solutions for a full refund.You can reach JBR Solutions toll-free at (877) 522-3876 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also email productrecall@jbrsol.com or visit aduroproducts.com.
