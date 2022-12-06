Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
knsiradio.com
No Students Hurt In Kandiyohi School Bus Crash
(KNSI) – A Willmar man crashed his Ford F-250 pickup truck into a school bus Thursday morning in nearby Kandiyohi Township. The accident occurred at approximately 7:22. Minnesota State Patrol says 11 children were on board when the bus was hit. None were hurt. The drivers of both vehicles had non-life threatening injuries. 56-year-old Brian Hinrichs was treated at the scene. 66-year-old Debra Cronen was taken to CentraCare Willmar.
willmarradio.com
Gas selling for under 3 dollars a gallon in Stearns, Lac Qui Parle Counties
(Undated) -- Gasoline is selling for under three dollars a gallon at stations in several parts of Minnesota. Regular unleaded is going for two-dollars-and-54 cents in St. Peter and two-57 in Hastings. Triple-A Minnesota reports the statewide average is three-18 per gallon. The average price is under three dollars in Wabasha, Winona, Murray, Lac qui Parle, Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Carlton counties.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m . Monday on Highway 108 at Round Lake Loop in Otter Tail County. A Jeep was going north when it struck a 74-year-old man walking...
Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
battlelakereview.com
lakesarearadio.net
Tri-County Healthcare’s Ottertail Clinic set to Reopen after Extensive Damage from Severe Weather last Summer
WADENA (KDLM) – Tri-County Healthcare’s Ottertail Clinic will reopen to patients on December 15 after a severe storm last summer damaged the building and forced the clinic to close. High winds and heavy rain severely damaged the roof of the clinic in the storm June 20, 2022. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowshoeing workshop set for Friday at Lake Carlos State Park
(Carlos, MN)--You can learn the skill of snowshoeing this Friday and Saturday in Douglas County. A snowshoeing workshop will take place at Lake Carlos State Park in Carlos. Organizers say that the workshop is recommended for ages 10 and up will consist of two consecutive day sessions on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Visitor Center.
kvsc.org
New Interactive Project Site For Stearns County’s Capital Improvement Plan
Stearns County is introducing a new interactive and informative section on their website that tells the story of each individual project and how the county spends money on capital improvement projects. The Capital Improvement Plan is a flexible five-year guide in identifying the long-range capital needs of the county’s public...
2 Pedestrians Killed in Separate Crashes in Minnesota on Monday
Perham, MN (KROC-AM News) - There were two fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Minnesota Monday evening. The State Patrol today reported that a 74-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on a northern Minnesota Highway. The victim, who was from the town of Palisade, was walking in the traffic lane on Highway 78 south of Perham when he was hit. The deadly collision occurred in an area where the roadway runs between two lakes in Otter Tail County and there are dozens of lakeshore resorts and homes nearby.
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
battlelakereview.com
Kathy Staples – Clitherall, MN
Memorial services for Kathy Staples of Clitherall, formerly of Alberta, was Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris with Father Todd Schneider officiating. Visitation was Sunday from 5-7:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 at the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris and for one hour prior to services at the church Monday. Kathy was born September 17, 1952 in Morris Minnesota, to Raymond and Josephine (Murphy) Cline; she was 1 of 7 siblings. She attended Chokio-Alberta High School where she met the love of her life Steve. They were married February 26, 1972. Together they called Alberta their home and raised three children – Bob, Christy and Steph. Kathy worked a variety of jobs in Morris and decided to go back to school to be an LPN at Alexandria Technical College graduating in 1998. After she graduated, she worked at Stevens County Hospital. Eventually, Kathy and Steve decided to make their lake home their permanent residence on Clitherall Lake. Kathy began working in Fergus Falls at Lake Region Healthcare in the cardiology department until her retirement. After she retired, she became active with the City of Clitherall as the city clerk. She also dedicated her time to being an election judge. She was dedicated to being the best she could be no matter where she worked. Through the years, Kathy enjoyed spending time at the lake place with her family, fishing off the dock and watching the most beautiful sunsets. She also did everything she could to attend events for her grandchildren – she was one of their biggest fans! She loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens, canning, quilting, knitting, reading and decorating. Kathy was also a great cook. You never left her presence with an empty stomach. Kathy’s smile and contagious laugh will never be forgotten. She had a quiet zest for life. She loved to attend family weddings so she could get on the dance floor. Kathy was a family woman. She loved everyone! Kathleen Rae Staples, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully after a short and courageous battle with cancer at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the age of 70. Kathy is survived by her husband, Steve; children: Bob (Trudy) of Hancock, Christy (Tim) Steinbach of Marshall and Steph (Ryan) Popp of Richfield, MN; 6 grandchildren: Alexis and Kaitlyn Staples, Trey and Ashleigh Steinbach, Josie and Matthew Popp; sister, Geraldine (David) Hennen; brothers: Gerald (Audrey) Cline and Tim Cline; mother-in-law, Helen Staples; brothers-in-law: Richard (Mary) Staples, Ronald (Juanita) Staples, Ron Kussatz, Marvin Kisgen and Gordon Scribner; sisters-in-law: Jan Mahoney, Pam Staples and Pat Staples; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Raymond Cline; her brother, Ron; sisters: Patricia Kisgen and Pamela Kussatz; her father-in-law, Wally Staples; and sister-in-law, Cathy Staples. Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris was in care of arrangements for Kathy. To send condolences to the family online, visit www.pedersenfh.com.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
knsiradio.com
Central Minnesota Bull Rider Seriously Injured in National Competition in Las Vegas
(KNSI) — A bull rider from central Minnesota was seriously injured in the 2022 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. According to prorodeo.com, 28-year-old Reid Oftedahl was thrown forward and hit the bull’s head before being tossed onto the dirt. Oftedahl is originally from Pemberton but lives in Raymond, which is in Kandiyohi County.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Pemberton Law Firm: Neighbors Helping Neighbors Since 1883
The year 1883 was a momentous one for a small town in Outstate Minnesota called Fergus Falls. The first Northern Pacific Railway depot was constructed that year, the Fergus Falls Daily Journal began circulation and attorneys William L. Parsons and James A. Brown became partners in what was to be a successful law practice. Their legacy endures today in Pemberton Law Firm, one of the oldest firms in Minnesota and one of the largest outside of the Twin Cities.
Man Facing Threats Charges After Argument in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Mankato truck driver faces a felony threats charge after an incident with another driver at a Cold Spring distribution center. Police were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. Friday. The victim told officers that he got into...
