Memorial services for Kathy Staples of Clitherall, formerly of Alberta, was Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris with Father Todd Schneider officiating. Visitation was Sunday from 5-7:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 at the Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris and for one hour prior to services at the church Monday. Kathy was born September 17, 1952 in Morris Minnesota, to Raymond and Josephine (Murphy) Cline; she was 1 of 7 siblings. She attended Chokio-Alberta High School where she met the love of her life Steve. They were married February 26, 1972. Together they called Alberta their home and raised three children – Bob, Christy and Steph. Kathy worked a variety of jobs in Morris and decided to go back to school to be an LPN at Alexandria Technical College graduating in 1998. After she graduated, she worked at Stevens County Hospital. Eventually, Kathy and Steve decided to make their lake home their permanent residence on Clitherall Lake. Kathy began working in Fergus Falls at Lake Region Healthcare in the cardiology department until her retirement. After she retired, she became active with the City of Clitherall as the city clerk. She also dedicated her time to being an election judge. She was dedicated to being the best she could be no matter where she worked. Through the years, Kathy enjoyed spending time at the lake place with her family, fishing off the dock and watching the most beautiful sunsets. She also did everything she could to attend events for her grandchildren – she was one of their biggest fans! She loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens, canning, quilting, knitting, reading and decorating. Kathy was also a great cook. You never left her presence with an empty stomach. Kathy’s smile and contagious laugh will never be forgotten. She had a quiet zest for life. She loved to attend family weddings so she could get on the dance floor. Kathy was a family woman. She loved everyone! Kathleen Rae Staples, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully after a short and courageous battle with cancer at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the age of 70. Kathy is survived by her husband, Steve; children: Bob (Trudy) of Hancock, Christy (Tim) Steinbach of Marshall and Steph (Ryan) Popp of Richfield, MN; 6 grandchildren: Alexis and Kaitlyn Staples, Trey and Ashleigh Steinbach, Josie and Matthew Popp; sister, Geraldine (David) Hennen; brothers: Gerald (Audrey) Cline and Tim Cline; mother-in-law, Helen Staples; brothers-in-law: Richard (Mary) Staples, Ronald (Juanita) Staples, Ron Kussatz, Marvin Kisgen and Gordon Scribner; sisters-in-law: Jan Mahoney, Pam Staples and Pat Staples; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Raymond Cline; her brother, Ron; sisters: Patricia Kisgen and Pamela Kussatz; her father-in-law, Wally Staples; and sister-in-law, Cathy Staples. Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris was in care of arrangements for Kathy. To send condolences to the family online, visit www.pedersenfh.com.

