The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 9 and beyond
• Fantasia, Joe: Feb. 11, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $64+. • André Rieu: Sept. 13, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, $84+. • Metallica: Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, 2023, Ford Field, Detroit, $235+. On sale 10 a.m. Dec. 9. • Comedian Druski: March 10, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $35.75+. • Jill Scott:...
The Oakland Press
Lighted parade, cookie crawl, Santa coming to downtown Royal Oak
More than 50 different organizations are slated to take part in a lighted parade in downtown Royal Oak along with related holiday events Saturday lasting into the night. A Winter Market in a heated tent will be set up with live entertainment, and a popular cookie crawl will be part of the festivities, along with a visit from Santa, live reindeer, and horse-drawn carriage rides.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Birmingham design firm marks 10th anniversary volunteering where it all began; WeatherGard announces $50K charity campaign
Birmingham-based DesignTeam Plus celebrated their 10th anniversary by volunteering at Yad Ezra food pantry, where the firm originated. Team members had volunteered 10 years ago at Berkley-based Yad Ezra food pantry when the idea for the business sprouted. “We’ve always prioritized volunteerism,” said Shari Stein, co-owner of DesignTeam Plus in...
The Oakland Press
Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?
Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County kitten diagnosed with rabies
An unvaccinated Oakland County kitten has been diagnosed with rabies and euthanized, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The six-month-old kitten was found as a stray about six weeks prior to its diagnosis. It was taken to a veterinary practice when it was not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and unable to use its hind limbs. The kitten became more ill and was euthanized, the release said.
The Oakland Press
Dozen Oakland County players earn Division 3-4 all-state honors from AP
DETROIT (AP) — Dante Moore entered Detroit King High School with a bright future predicted and an offer from Michigan. He ended his high school career as a two-time champion. After leading King to a Division 3 state title over DeWitt last season, he led a rout of Muskegon...
The Oakland Press
Top Macomb Co. leaders call for Oakland County to reduce sewage overflows
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts and the Macomb County Board of Commissioners have joined Candice Miller’s calls to get Oakland County to stop dumping sewage into a drain that flows into Macomb. Fouts on Monday said he may have to resort to a lawsuit or building a dam to prevent...
The Oakland Press
Farmington Hills adds director of communications and community engagement
Vickie Sullen-Winn was named to the newly created role of director of communications and community engagement for the City of Farmington Hills. “We are excited to have selected Vickie to serve in this new key role and welcome her as part of our leadership team,” Farmington Hills City Manager Gary Mekjian said in a press release.
The Oakland Press
Grand River Avenue renovation holding open house Tuesday afternoon
Wixom and Lyon Township residents – and commuters who use Grand River Avenue between Napier and Wixom roads – can learn about Grand River’s renovation next year at an open house this afternoon. County road commission officials will host the meeting, from 4 to 7 p.m. today,...
The Oakland Press
Over $77K raised so far for Madison Heights police officer with brain tumor
Community members and fellow officers are showing their support for a young Madison Heights police officer who suddenly suffered symptoms and learned he has a brain tumor. Detective Kyle Kreger, 32, is to undergo brain surgery on Friday. A family man with a wife and three young daughters, Kreger’s sister...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Lake Orion at Oxford boys basketball
Lake Orion opened up the 2022-23 boys basketball season on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 with a 50-37 win at Oxford.
The Oakland Press
Next court date for former WWE wrestler, MSU football player Kyle Rasmussen
The next court date is scheduled for a former WWE wrestler and MSU football player accused of assaulting a driver from the backseat of his vehicle. Arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court on Dec. 7, Kyle Garrett Rasmussen 41, of Metamora, is due back on Dec. 21 for a pretrial hearing before Judge Nanci Grant. Last week, he waived his right to a preliminary exam in 52-3 District Court, and the case was bound over.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from South Lyon Unified at Walled Lake Northern hockey
South Lyon Unified tied things up 1-1 with Walled Lake Northern early in the second but the Knights picked up the next four goals and took home a 5-2 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Waterford.
The Oakland Press
Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long
A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Auburn Hills Avondale at Birmingham Groves boys basketball
Birmingham Groves hosted Auburn Hills Avondale for an Oakland Activities Association basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. residents urged to correct FCC high-speed internet access map
A new FCC map of Michigan is supposed to show which households have access to high-speed internet, often simply called broadband. The map suggests that close to 500,000 Michigan residents don’t have broadband, and the consequences range from limited educational opportunities, jobs, healthcare and other resources. Now, the FCC...
The Oakland Press
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
The Oakland Press
Troy man dies in rollover crash on I-696
A Troy man died in a rollover crash after he apparently attempted to pass a semitruck in a construction zone on I-696 and struck it. Michigan State Police troopers were called to westbound I-696 at Halsted Road in Farmington Hills at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The 40-year-old Troy...
The Oakland Press
Officials ID Pontiac woman found shot to death Sunday morning
As the search for her killer continues, the Pontiac woman found dead outside a home early Sunday has been identified by officials as Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans. Roselle-Goans, 22, was found fatally shot on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West Columbia Avenue after Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies received a call reporting shots fired shortly before 4:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
