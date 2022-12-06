Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload
College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.
7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990
It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
Look: Joel Klatt Is 'Shocked' By Heisman Trophy Finalists Snubs
The list of Heisman finalists were released Monday. This led to banter and debate surrounding which players should have been in contention, and whether certain finalists should have been omitted from the list. One oft-mentioned snub from the list was Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. Valued voices ...
College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time. College football teams with most...
Georgia Football: When is the Heisman Trophy being presented?
It’s that time of year, Georgia Football fans! The Heisman Trophy presentation is almost upon the college football world and hopefully, this year, it’ll be a certain quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs. This year, all four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists are all quarterbacks. The finalists are C.J. Stroud...
Georgia Football's Heisman History: Bulldogs in New York
For one of the more storied programs in college football, Georgia's Heisman-history is relatively light. Stetson Bennett is the first Georgia finalist in three decades.
Blake Corum's Absence as a Heisman Finalist Exposes a Deep-Rooted Problem...Again
The Heisman Trophy has lost some favor with college football fans over the last few years, mainly because it's become a quarterback award. Since 2000, nineteen of the 22 Heisman winners were or will have been quarterbacks -- including 2022's winner, as the four finalists are all signal-callers. Almost identical...
Heisman Trophy preview: Analysis of each candidate, our picks and more
On Saturday night in New York, a new Heisman Trophy winner will be crowned. While we don't know for certain who will win, there are a couple of things we do know:. The winner will be a quarterback, as that is the position shared by all four finalists — Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud and Stetson Bennett.
The Heisman Finalists: Four Different Roads, Same Star Power
How Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams made the most of their different opportunities to contend for college football’s biggest award.
Alabama assistant to join Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff as defensive coordinator: report
Deion Sanders continues to build his staff at Colorado, reportedly hiring Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly to be his defensive coordinator.
