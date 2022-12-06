Read full article on original website
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Actor, where recent champions include Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”). Historically, five men share the category record with two wins apiece: Ed Asner (“Lou Grant”), John Forsythe (“Dynasty”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Telly Savalas (“Kojak”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony? Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes...
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
NBC Sitcom Stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez Will Announce This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations
The first talent involved with the revived 2023 Golden Globes have finally been revealed. As the ceremony returns to NBC in January after a year off, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Peacock network sitcom stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez to announce Golden Globes nominations on Monday, Dec. 12. The father-daughter duo are the stars of NBC’s freshman comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which premiered in November and was recently given a full season order. George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s...
‘Top Gun’ named best film by National Board of Review
NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” 2022′s biggest box-office hit, has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Though the National Board of Review, a long-running organization comprised of film enthusiasts and academics, has no overlap or correlation to other awards bodies, the win adds to the awards-season tailwinds for “Top Gun: Maverick” as not just a $1.5 billion worldwide smash but a legitimate Academy Awards contender. On Thursday, the Producers Guild Awards also announced that “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise will receive its David O. Selznick Achievement Award.
Nominated for an International Emmy Can ‘Missing 8’ Get an Oscar Nom Too?
In an unusual move, the Philippines’ Oscar entry “On the Job: TheMissing 8” was a nominee for the Intl. Emmys this year. It’s a sequel to Erik Matti’s 2013 “On the Job,” which took place in Manila and was reformatted into an eponymous miniseries that combines scenes from both films and is streaming on HBO Max. Nominated for television movie/miniseries, “Missing 8” was conceived as a film but due to the pandemic the filmmakers pivoted to the small screen. The six-part miniseries didn’t win at the I-Emmys but has garnered other prizes since its premiere as a film at Venice. “On the...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Colin Farrell’s Academy Moment Has Arrived, Paul Mescal and Adam Sandler Gain Traction
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 2, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Colin Farrell is working...
theplaylist.net
‘Tracy Flick Can’t Win’: An ‘Election’ Sequel Is In The Works At Paramount+ With Reese Witherspoon & Director Alexander Payne Returning
Few ’90s comedies are as beloved as Alexander Payne‘s cult classic “Election.” Now, Deadline reports that Payne and Paramount Pictures have a sequel to the film in the works over at Paramount+, with Reese Witherspoon also on board to reprise her iconic role as Tracy Flick.
Hollywood Flashback: Paul Dano Made Noise With ‘Little Miss Sunshine’
This year has been a memorable one for Paul Dano, who played the Riddler in The Batman and currently stars with Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen in Steven Spielberg’s awards contender, The Fabelmans. After starting his career as a child actor, Dano found a breakout role in the 2006 road-trip dramedy Little Miss Sunshine, alongside co-stars Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin and Alan Arkin. Hailing from co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the story focuses on a family traveling across the country in a Volkswagen bus to get youngest child Olive (Breslin) to Southern California to compete...
`Abbott Elementary' Tops TV Nominees for Critics Choice Awards
ABC's hit series "Abbott Elementary" collected a leading six nominations Tuesday in the television categories for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, including nods for best comedy series and a lead actress nomination for series creator Quinta Brunson.
Jerrod Carmichael To Host 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. After a year’s hiatus, the three-hour telecast will air live coast to coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal nominations Monday on the Today show. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, in a statement. “Jerrod is the...
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
‘The Woman King’s’ Viola Davis Set For Chairman’s Award At Palm Springs Film Festival
EXCLUSIVE: The Woman King Just got promoted to Chairman. The Palm Springs International Film Awards has selected Viola Davis as the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for The Woman King. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 16, 2023. The World Premiere of Paramount’s comedy 80 For Brady was named earlier this week as opening night film on January 6. “Whether as an actress or producer, Viola Davis brings powerful stories to the screen. In The...
