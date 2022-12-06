ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
CNBC

Dollar gains broadly as upbeat U.S. data muddles Fed rate hike views

The dollar gained against the yen, the euro and the pound on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI increased...
Lebanon-Express

US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
New York Post

Mortgage rates fall for fourth straight week ahead of Fed meeting

The average long-term mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and have dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%. The average long-term rate sat at 7.08% in early November, but has since had the steepest 4-week decline since 2008. “While the decline in rates has been large, homebuyer sentiment remains low with no major positive reaction in purchase demand to these lower rates,” said Sam Khater,...
msn.com

S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,694.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 11,063.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,954.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by just 0.1%...
The Independent

US jobless claims up modestly last week

Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy.Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and combined with other employment data, show that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment. That's despite an economy some see in danger of tipping into a recession due to the aggressive actions of the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
The Associated Press

China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown. The country’s global trade surplus narrowed by 2.5% from a year earlier to $69.9 billion. Trade had been forecast to weaken as global demand cooled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to rein in surging inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ethanol Producer Magazine

USDA: Exports of ethanol, distillers grains down in October

The U.S. exported 83.77 million gallons of ethanol and 798,100 metric tons of distillers grains in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6. Exports of both products were down when compared to the previous month and October 2021. The 83.77 million gallons of...
Axios

Oil prices fall to lowest level of the year

Crude oil futures fell to their lowest level of the year Wednesday amid growing concern about the state of the global economy. Why it matters: Crude oil prices are a tell on the global economy, which looks like it could be in trouble. Driving the news: The sell-off came despite...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold gains on softer dollar, more Fed policy cues eyed

(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the U.S. dollar eased, although traders awaited more cues on the outlook for interest rates by the U.S. central bank. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,776.15 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy