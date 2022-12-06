Read full article on original website
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
CNBC
Dollar gains broadly as upbeat U.S. data muddles Fed rate hike views
The dollar gained against the yen, the euro and the pound on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI increased...
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
Lebanon-Express
US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Recession is expected in Q1 2023: Bank of America
Bank of America economists expect a recession to emerge in the beginning of 2023. Here’s how to keep your finances on track.
Mortgage rates fall for fourth straight week ahead of Fed meeting
The average long-term mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and have dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%. The average long-term rate sat at 7.08% in early November, but has since had the steepest 4-week decline since 2008. “While the decline in rates has been large, homebuyer sentiment remains low with no major positive reaction in purchase demand to these lower rates,” said Sam Khater,...
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Mexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso will weaken only modestly in 2023 through a gathering economic slowdown as confidence in the country's moderate policies and manageable debt metrics remains high, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed.
msn.com
S&P 500 Down Over 1%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 250 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 33,694.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.57% to 11,063.55. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,954.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by just 0.1%...
US jobless claims up modestly last week
Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy.Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week’s 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and combined with other employment data, show that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment. That's despite an economy some see in danger of tipping into a recession due to the aggressive actions of the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy by raising interest rates.
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes
BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown. The country’s global trade surplus narrowed by 2.5% from a year earlier to $69.9 billion. Trade had been forecast to weaken as global demand cooled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to rein in surging inflation.
China's reported gold reserves rise for first time since 2019
Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday it had added 32 tonnes of gold worth around $1.8 billion to its reserves, the first time it has disclosed an increase since September 2019.
CNBC
Oil prices rose as much as 2% on hopes of China's reopening and as OPEC+ maintains output cut targets
Oil prices climbed as much as 2% on Monday after China signaled a broader relaxation of Covid curbs, OPEC+ announced its decision not to change oil production targets, and a price cap on Russian oil took effect. Both futures rose more than 2% in early Asia hours after OPEC+ agreed...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Exports of ethanol, distillers grains down in October
The U.S. exported 83.77 million gallons of ethanol and 798,100 metric tons of distillers grains in October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 6. Exports of both products were down when compared to the previous month and October 2021. The 83.77 million gallons of...
Oil prices fall to lowest level of the year
Crude oil futures fell to their lowest level of the year Wednesday amid growing concern about the state of the global economy. Why it matters: Crude oil prices are a tell on the global economy, which looks like it could be in trouble. Driving the news: The sell-off came despite...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold gains on softer dollar, more Fed policy cues eyed
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the U.S. dollar eased, although traders awaited more cues on the outlook for interest rates by the U.S. central bank. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,776.15 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold...
