The 2023 Australian Open will be held without the defending champion on the WTA side but that won't make the event any less entertaining. From the January 16th through 29th, some of the best WTA players will fight for the first Grand Slam title of the season. Ashleigh Barty triumphed in Melbourne last year but retired only a few months after that and so she's not featured on the entry list and there will be someone else lifting a trophy in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO