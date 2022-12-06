ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"I didn't have the honor of playing her" - Swiatek on Serena Williams

Iga Swiatek never had the chance to play Serena Williams and it remains one of her dreams to do so as the American is her dream opponent. Iga Swiatek had hoped to play Serena Williams one day, but it's unfortunate that she hasn't played much tennis lately as Swiatek got on the tour. Williams is her ideal opponent because she was an admirer of what Williams could accomplish in tennis.
Nick Bollettieri Dead: Famed Tennis Coach of the Williams Sisters and Andre Agassi Was 91

Nick Bollettieri — who also coached household names including Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker and Anna Kournikova — died Sunday at his home after a series of health issues Nick Bollettieri, the famed tennis coach who helped guide Venus and Serena Williams to the top has died. He was 91. Bollettieri — who also coached household names including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker, Monica Seles and Anna Kournikova — died Sunday at his home after a series of health issues, his manager, Steve Shulla, said...
2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List - Swiatek, Gauff, Osaka & more

The 2023 Australian Open will be held without the defending champion on the WTA side but that won't make the event any less entertaining. From the January 16th through 29th, some of the best WTA players will fight for the first Grand Slam title of the season. Ashleigh Barty triumphed in Melbourne last year but retired only a few months after that and so she's not featured on the entry list and there will be someone else lifting a trophy in 2023.
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career

Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Nick Bollettieri, One of the Greatest Tennis Coaches of All Time, Dies at 91

Nick Bollettieri, who coached many of tennis’ greatest athletes, died Sunday at his home in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 91. Bollettieri, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014 despite never having played the game professionally, produced an astounding 10 international No. 1 players by the end of his career, from Andre Agassi to the Williams sisters. Nicholas James Bollettieri was born in Pelham, New York, on July 31, 1931 to a pair of Italian immigrants. Having barely touched a racket before, he began coaching the sport to support himself through law school, reportedly...
Pliskova re-hires Bajin as coach for 2023

Six months after they announced an end to their working relationship, former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova and coach Sascha Bajin are back together. The Czech announced the news on social media, with the pair set to work together in 2023, having spent 18 months together from the start of 2021 and July 2022, a year after she had reached her first Wimbledon final.

