Yardbarker
"I didn't have the honor of playing her" - Swiatek on Serena Williams
Iga Swiatek never had the chance to play Serena Williams and it remains one of her dreams to do so as the American is her dream opponent. Iga Swiatek had hoped to play Serena Williams one day, but it's unfortunate that she hasn't played much tennis lately as Swiatek got on the tour. Williams is her ideal opponent because she was an admirer of what Williams could accomplish in tennis.
Nick Bollettieri Dead: Famed Tennis Coach of the Williams Sisters and Andre Agassi Was 91
Nick Bollettieri — who also coached household names including Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker and Anna Kournikova — died Sunday at his home after a series of health issues Nick Bollettieri, the famed tennis coach who helped guide Venus and Serena Williams to the top has died. He was 91. Bollettieri — who also coached household names including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker, Monica Seles and Anna Kournikova — died Sunday at his home after a series of health issues, his manager, Steve Shulla, said...
2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
tennisuptodate.com
Return to action confirmed for Venus Williams, set to face Danielle Collins in inaugural Women's Tennis Classic Showcase at Dallas Open
After recently dropping hints at a tennis return in 2023, Venus Williams will at the very least play at the Dallas Open next February in the inaugural Women's Tennis Classic Showcase, it has been confirmed. Williams will face Australian Open finalist, Danielle Collins soon after the trip Down Under is...
Yardbarker
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List - Swiatek, Gauff, Osaka & more
The 2023 Australian Open will be held without the defending champion on the WTA side but that won't make the event any less entertaining. From the January 16th through 29th, some of the best WTA players will fight for the first Grand Slam title of the season. Ashleigh Barty triumphed in Melbourne last year but retired only a few months after that and so she's not featured on the entry list and there will be someone else lifting a trophy in 2023.
NBC Sports
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career
Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Nick Bollettieri, One of the Greatest Tennis Coaches of All Time, Dies at 91
Nick Bollettieri, who coached many of tennis’ greatest athletes, died Sunday at his home in Bradenton, Florida, at the age of 91. Bollettieri, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014 despite never having played the game professionally, produced an astounding 10 international No. 1 players by the end of his career, from Andre Agassi to the Williams sisters. Nicholas James Bollettieri was born in Pelham, New York, on July 31, 1931 to a pair of Italian immigrants. Having barely touched a racket before, he began coaching the sport to support himself through law school, reportedly...
tennisuptodate.com
"i'm very proud to be a part of it and witness history" - Kim Clijsters on Serena Williams' retirement at the US Open
The final career match of WTA legend Serena Williams took place at the 2022 US Open, where the American lost to Alja Tomljanovic in the third round. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters, who was in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is proud to have witnessed that historic moment. While...
tennismajors.com
Pliskova re-hires Bajin as coach for 2023
Six months after they announced an end to their working relationship, former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova and coach Sascha Bajin are back together. The Czech announced the news on social media, with the pair set to work together in 2023, having spent 18 months together from the start of 2021 and July 2022, a year after she had reached her first Wimbledon final.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP Entry List featuring Djokovic, Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev and Murray
The 2023 Adelaide International 1 tournament will offer a lot of players the opportunity to hone their skills prior to the Australian Open, as it kicks off the ATP season from January 1-8, 2023. An ATP 250 event, it will feature a star-studded list of players who will be hoping...
