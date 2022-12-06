ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia's Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision

Former Brunswick High Pirate Warren McClendon has been a stalwart on Georgia’s offensive line for three seasons now, starting at right tackle for a program that’s looking to defend its national title. Following the College Football Playoff, McClendon seems destined for the NFL. The Georgia coaching staff dipped back into the Brunswick well for a potential replacement. 6’7 Jamal Meriweather.
ATLANTA, GA
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be...
ATLANTA, GA
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Shooting outside an Atlanta-area Walmart leaves at least 1 injured, police say

At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart near the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County Police said. Police in a tweet initially reported several injuries, but Deputy Chief Ben Cohen later said at least one person was shot and transported in a private vehicle to a hospital 5 miles away. The person's condition is not known.
MARIETTA, GA
Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

What a difference a year makes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
EVERYDAY HERO: Rockdale businessman Muddessar Ahmad proud to be community servant

Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Rockdale Citizen, Newton Citizen,...
ATLANTA, GA
'Wednesday' Faces Backlash After Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had COVID While Filming Viral Scene

Wednesday emerged as a huge hit for Netflix following its debut on November 23. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Ashley Graham's Optical Illusion Dress Will Make Your Head Spin

Ashley Graham is absolutely stunning in her latest look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup

Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Takes to Instagram After Waiver Claim

It’s been quite the year for Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newton County, Covington to fund warming shelter for homeless

COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community. The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
COVINGTON, GA
NOTICE OF ADOPTION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF BARROW COUNTY THE STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: PETITION FOR THE ADOPTION OF M.B.F.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF BARROW COUNTY THE STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: PETITION FOR THE ADOPTION OF M.B.F. and E.C.W. ADOPTION NO. 22-A-46-P TO: Jessica Lauren Williams, biological mother of M.B.F. and E.C.W. whose last known addresses are 25 Riverbend Drive, Covington, GA 30014 and/or 45 Danielle Drive, Oxford, GA 30054. You are hereby notified that the Petition for the Adoption of M.B.F. and E.C.W., which has been filed in the Superior Court of Barrow County, Georgia Adoption number 22-A-46-P to adopt M.B.F. and E.C.W. and filed pursuant to O.C.G.A. §§19-8-10(a)(1), (a)(5), (b)(1) and (b)(2) and 19-8-13 is set for hearing. You are further notified that the hearing date for final consideration of the termination of your parental rights to the minor children and the adoption of the children by Petitioners is January 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the courtroom assigned to the Honorable Nicholas Primm, Superior Court of Barrow County, 652 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, Georgia 30680. Prepared and submitted by: Dawn H. Taylor, Georgia Bar No. 378468, Attorney for Petitioners, 3453 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suite A, Suwanee, Georgia 300234, 770-910-9969 (tel.) 678-868-2213 dawn@dawntaylorlaw.com. 901-89147 12/7 14 21 2022.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Driver in triple fatality faces charges

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 29 - Dec. 5, 2022:. • Simeon Abebe, 38, 3040 Brownmoore Drive, Marietta; DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane,...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7:. • Jamie Thomas Alford, 39, Emory Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

