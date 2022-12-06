Read full article on original website
Related
Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star
The Pitt Panthers are looking to bring another local star home.
wccsradio.com
BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL, WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
Conemaugh Valley nipped Marion Center, 54-53. Dakota Bracken scored 14 for the Stingers. Kamden Rozier and Evan Risnger each had 13. West Shamokin topped Apollo Ridge 44-32 as Devin Hatch-Cousins scored 16, Sean McCullough 15, and Brayden Rogers 13 for the Wolves. Jacob Mull scored 16 for the Vikings. GIRLS...
Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Robert “RJ” Sledge Jr. moved their son from Bishop Canevin in East Carnegie to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills for multiple reasons, including discrimination, finances and lack of inclusion — but basketball was not a factor in their decision process.
wccsradio.com
UNITED BOYS, MARION CENTER GIRLS PICK UP WINS; INDIANA HOCKEY FALLS TO NORWIN
The United Lions picked up a 64-48 win over Punxsutawney last night in Armagh. Leading the way for United was Tyler Robertson, who had 17 points. Brad Felix and Dylan Dishong each posted 14. United went ahead for good with a 25-point third quarter. The Lions also held Punxsy to...
wccsradio.com
SULAIMAN EARNS SECOND STRAIGHT DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOD
Accolades continue to pile on for one IUP basketball player. Sophomore forward Tomiwa Sulaiman was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. While no weekly awards were given last Monday, Sulaiman earns this award dating back to November 21, where he helped lead the third-ranked Crimson Hawks to three wins. He tallied nine defensive rebounds, three blocks and one steal.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
wccsradio.com
NAOMI (LEWIS) RODGERS, 91
Naomi J. (Lewis) Rodgers, 91 of Northern Cambria, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. She was the daughter of William and Agnes (Parkin) Lewis, born March 10, 1931, in Colver, PA. Naomi was an avid bowler and sports fan, especially of the...
wccsradio.com
IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE EXPLORATION OF POSSIBLE OSTEOPATHIC SCHOOL
The IUP council of trustees authorized the University to begin exploration of the possible development of a new school of osteopathic medicine. If all goes well with the research into the program, it could take 3 to 5 years before the first class of students could be enrolled. In other...
wccsradio.com
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR NEW RIVER VALLEY ATHLETIC COMPLEX
Members of the River Valley School District broke ground on the long-awaited athletic complex Wednesday afternoon. Eight helmets and shovels were lined up on the field in front of the high school, and at 4 p.m., the countdown to the new home of the Panthers officially began. Superintendent Phillip Martell...
wtae.com
Retired Pittsburgh's Action Sports anchor Guy Junker recognized by Allegheny County Council
Months after he retired from WTAE, former Pittsburgh’s Action Sports anchor Guy Junker was honored with a special proclamation recognizing his 44 years in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. The Allegheny County Council honored the Baldwin native's excellence in sports journalism in radio, TV and newspapers. Take a look at the...
wccsradio.com
GEORGEANN LONG, 85
Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
WJAC TV
'I was like, what?' Local student receives full scholarship to Ivy League college
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Christmas came early for a Richland Township high school student last week. Sierra Rodgers got the news of a lifetime when she found out she's been accepted to Dartmouth College and will be getting a full ride to the Ivy League institution. The news...
wccsradio.com
MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99
Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
wccsradio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
wccsradio.com
RIVER VALLEY APPROVES FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR SALTSBURG GARAGE
The River valley School board held its reorganization and regular meeting Wednesday night. There’s no change to the board leadership with Rick Harper once again elected president, and Molly styles was re-elected the board vice president. Those votes went five to four with Nathan Baird, Beverly Carnese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone voting no.
wccsradio.com
BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93
Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
7 (Actually Good) Movies Set In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh has been the setting or filming location for some of cinema's best movies. From the iconic Flashdance, about a Steel City welder-turned-dancer, to The Dark Knight Rises, the grand finale of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, these films capture the unique character of "the 'Burgh."
Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead coming to Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour. The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate. The bands will perform […]
Altoona Area School Board responds after faculty member escorted out of school
One guardian gave public comment at the Altoona Area School Board's monthly meeting Monday evening, regarding personal conduct issues of a faculty member who was escorted from the school.
Comments / 0