What we learned after Bruce Cassidy ended the Bruins’ home win streak
"That’s something I’ll get choked up about, probably in about three seconds. I appreciate it." Bruce Cassidy returned to his old stomping grounds and did something that 14 other teams couldn’t do on TD Garden ice. But first, the Vegas Golden Knights had to survive a ferocious...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Smith Returning; McAvoy Facing Retribution?
Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith is set to return to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday in Denver. Should he have to worry about protecting his teammate Charlie McAvoy?. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best
The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
Yardbarker
Haggs: Boston Bruins Must Avoid Bogaerts Situation With Pastrnak
Nobody is going to blame Boston Bruins fans if they’re wincing a little bit while watching the Xander Bogaerts situation play out with the Boston Red Sox on a tough Thursday in the Hub. Red Sox management misread the landscape with a homegrown, MVP-level player in Bogaerts a year...
MassLive.com
Bruins head west to face banged-up Avalanche
Boston Bruins (20-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-9-1, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins after Alexander Newhook’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss. Colorado has a 5-3-1 record in home games...
FOX Sports
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Round 1 To Cassidy; Marchand Gets His Wish
Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy out-coached his successor, Jim Montgomery, in his first game against the Bruins since they fired him and the Vegas Golden Knights went home with a 4-3 shootout win. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston...
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23
Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
Yardbarker
Should the Penguins Trade Away Danton Heinen?
As the 2022-23 NHL season grinds along, the Pittsburgh Penguins are beginning to find some traction and consistency in the win column. With every year that passes, trades are made throughout the NHL as every team eyes to improve their personnel; the Penguins may be quiet on the trade front this year, but there is a name that sticks out as an easy contender.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
Yardbarker
Can the Maple Leafs catch the Bruins in the Atlantic?
On Thursday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live, co-hosts Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk welcomed former Toronto Maple Leafs' analyst Cam Charron onto the show for a chat about the Leafs’ goaltending and whether they can catch the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs and Bruins...
Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups, TV, radio, game info
OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida PanthersWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings will continue their Florida trip with a matchup tonight against the Florida Panthers. The Red Wings are looking to pick up the third straight win and a fifth road win in a row. The Red Wings enter this one coming off their biggest win of the season, a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings again got a goal from each line for the second consecutive game, with goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonathan Berggren, Adam Erne, and David Perron.
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospect Lysell To Play At World Juniors Again
Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell is headed to the Swedish IIHF U20 World Junior Hockey Championships for a second-straight year. Lysell, 19, was named to the Swedish roster on Wednesday and will report to a quick training camp next week and the tournament will take place in Moncton and Halifax from December 26-January 5. Sweden’s first game will be against Austria on Dec. 26 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Lysell had two goals and four assists in seven games for Sweden at the 2022 World Juniors this past summer and helped his native country win Bronze.
Yardbarker
Linus Ullmark, Bruins blank short-handed Avalanche
Taylor Hall had two goals and an assist, Linus Ullmark had 23 saves for his second shutout of the season and sixth of his career, and the Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Denver on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic had a goal and an assist, David Pastrnak also...
