BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL, WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS
Conemaugh Valley nipped Marion Center, 54-53. Dakota Bracken scored 14 for the Stingers. Kamden Rozier and Evan Risnger each had 13. West Shamokin topped Apollo Ridge 44-32 as Devin Hatch-Cousins scored 16, Sean McCullough 15, and Brayden Rogers 13 for the Wolves. Jacob Mull scored 16 for the Vikings. GIRLS...
UNITED BOYS, MARION CENTER GIRLS PICK UP WINS; INDIANA HOCKEY FALLS TO NORWIN
The United Lions picked up a 64-48 win over Punxsutawney last night in Armagh. Leading the way for United was Tyler Robertson, who had 17 points. Brad Felix and Dylan Dishong each posted 14. United went ahead for good with a 25-point third quarter. The Lions also held Punxsy to...
TORTORELLA: ‘WE NEED LINEMEN’
On last night’s final episode of Hawk Talk, IUP football coach Paul Tortorella addressed a number of questions ranging from the disappointing end to the season — the loss to Shepherd — to a look at next year’s team. One question regarded the NCAA transfer portal,...
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR NEW RIVER VALLEY ATHLETIC COMPLEX
Members of the River Valley School District broke ground on the long-awaited athletic complex Wednesday afternoon. Eight helmets and shovels were lined up on the field in front of the high school, and at 4 p.m., the countdown to the new home of the Panthers officially began. Superintendent Phillip Martell...
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GIVE UPDATE ON FINANCIAL STATUS TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board will meet tonight for both their reorganization and committee meetings. The board will hold its reorganization meeting first with the election of officers. Following that will be the committee meeting. On the proposed agenda for tonight’s committee meeting is an update on the financial status for the school district in preparation for the 2023-24 budget, which will be given by Jennifer Sleppy, the district’s Business Manager.
CHAD GOSS, 33
Chad Valgene Goss, 33, of Marion Center, died suddenly, Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Born June 5, 1989 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Terry M. Goss and JoAnn (Stonebraker) Goss. Chad was a graduate of Marion Center High School and was employed as a welder with...
IUP COUNCIL OF TRUSTEES AUTHORIZE EXPLORATION OF POSSIBLE OSTEOPATHIC SCHOOL
The IUP council of trustees authorized the University to begin exploration of the possible development of a new school of osteopathic medicine. If all goes well with the research into the program, it could take 3 to 5 years before the first class of students could be enrolled. In other...
MARY (DAMERON) WEINELL, 99
Mary Kathleen “Kitty” (Dameron) Weinell, 99, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, in St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Alver R. and Eula M. (Graves) Dameron, was born on August 18, 1923 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kitty was a past member of...
BETTY MARY JANE NORMAND, 93
Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, PA passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano, PA. Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid...
GEORGEANN LONG, 85
Georgeann (Burkett) Long, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday Dec. 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late George and Bertha (Ness) Burkett, she was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Indiana. Georgeann worked as a nurse at Indiana Hospital as well as a hospital in Columbia, SC, before her children were born, at which point she took over the role of homemaker. She later worked for the Indiana Free Library as a library clerk for 36 years. Georgeann was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, where she regularly volunteered with different programs. She enjoyed golf in her younger years and was a lifetime lover of reading and gardening.
RIVER VALLEY APPROVES FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR SALTSBURG GARAGE
The River valley School board held its reorganization and regular meeting Wednesday night. There’s no change to the board leadership with Rick Harper once again elected president, and Molly styles was re-elected the board vice president. Those votes went five to four with Nathan Baird, Beverly Carnese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone voting no.
JAMES C. SMITH, 73
James C. Smith, 73 of Cherry Tree, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at UPMC Passavant Hospital. He was the son of James E. and Alice Smith, born June 21, 1949 in Spangler, PA. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delcabella (Peel) Smith, five children, James...
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD HEARS FINANCIAL UPDATE FROM BUSINESS MANAGER
During their committee meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board heard a presentation on the district’s financial state. The presentation was conducted by business manager Jennifer Sleppy and it came on the heels of a recent announcement from the Penns Manor Teachers Union, which authorized a strike over contract negotiations, which have been going on since mid-July.
LABOR AND INDUSTRY SECRETARY VISITS RIVER VALLEY STEAM ACADEMY
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier paid a visit to the River Valley STEAM Academy in Saltsburg this morning to take part in a tour of the building and participate in a roundtable discussion. Conversation focused on how the River Valley School District allows students to explore...
QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON MONDAY
After an active weekend for first responders, Monday was relatively quiet with only two calls reported during the day. Indiana Fire Association members were called out for a carbon monoxide alarm at 10:11 a.m. on Monday on South Coulter Avenue in Indiana Borough. The only major incident reported on Monday...
PENNDOT SEEKING RESPONSES TO SURVEY ON PAST YEAR’S SERVICES
PennDOT is looking for feedback from the public about construction services over the past 12 months. The public will be able to take a survey online through December 23rd. PennDOT is asking for feedback on construction projects throughout 2022 in the District 10 area, which includes Indiana, Armstrong, Clarion, Butler and Jefferson counties. The projects from Indiana County focused on in the survey include:
STATE POLICE ASK PUBLIC TO HELP IDENTIFY PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THEFT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft in Center Township. Troopers say between October 28th and 29th between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., an unknown actor took six used tires from Hanksters Hot Rods & Muscle Cars in Homer City, each valued at $50. The person also took several disposed tires from the store.
STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL TO APPROVE BUDGET TONIGHT
Indiana Borough’s budget is up for approval tonight at the regular Borough council meeting. Last month Indiana Borough council approved advertising the 2023 budget. The recommendation is that taxes are to be increased by half of a mil, which would represent a $77 increase for the average household. The reason for the tax increase is due to rising costs being seen by the borough.
