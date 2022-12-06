ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Victim of fatal pedestrian accident in Columbia identified

Columbia Police have identified the man who died while crossing a road Wednesday night on the city’s east side. Police report Louis Estrada, Jr., 63, of Columbia, was attempting to cross Clark Lane around 7 p.m. when he entered the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver, who’s cooperated with authorities, is currently not facing charges. Further circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
One man killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Columbia

One man is killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 last night. When officers arrived on the scene, they began to provide medical assistance to the man, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
Bond denied for Columbia murder suspect

Bond continues to be denied for a Columbia murder suspect. Corey Blueitt, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia. Badolato was shot in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday night. Blueitt was arraigned in a Boone County...
Columbia Police arrest man early Tuesday in fatal Monday shooting

A man hospitalized from a shooting late Monday died, and Columbia Police made an arrest Tuesday morning. The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening near the 2000 block of Newton Drive, according to a CPD report on social media. When officers arrived on the...
Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in the 2000 block of Newton Drive in northern Columbia. At least 10 police officers were at the scene. One officer told an ABC17 News reporter that one person had been shot. CPD told ABC17 that there is no threat to the public and no one in custody.
Morning collision restricts traffic near schools on Jefferson City's westside

One person is injured during a two-vehicle collision this morning near Jefferson City’s Lawson Elementary. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, was driving on W. Edgewood Drive just before 7 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, causing the two to collide.
Columbia police search for person in Cosmo Park who crashed alleged stolen truck after chase near Primrose Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash occurred near the intersection of Primrose Drive and North Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday night after officers discovered a pickup truck that was allegedly stolen and a chase ensued, Columbia police told ABC 17 News. The truck ended up going off the road and crashed, facing northwest. The suspect ran out The post Columbia police search for person in Cosmo Park who crashed alleged stolen truck after chase near Primrose Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers are looking for the driver of a Jeep after a crash in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route B near Oakland Church Road. Troopers said the Jeep and an SUV driven by Phyliss J. Caudle, 73, of The post Troopers looking for driver after crash on Route B in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged after multi-agency police chase Sunday

A Columbia man is facing charges for a multi-agency police chase Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a trooper was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Highway 63, just south of Ashland, when he spotted a car driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off toward Hartsburg.
Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia. James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault

Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
UPDATE: Missouri’s governor signs extradition paperwork involving Columbia cold case suspect

Extradition papers have been signed in a high-profile Columbia cold case that dates to 1984. Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that the governor has signed the papers involving 59-year-old James Wilson, a former Columbia resident. The Rock Bridge graduate is charged with the horrific 1984 kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a woman who was abducted while walking to work. Court documents describe the victim as a complete stranger to Wilson.
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together

Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
