Durham, NC

WRAL News

Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
WILMINGTON, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina

Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

Three NC State baseball players hit the transfer portal

NCAA Division I baseball rosters will be back to the 35-person pre-covid limits in 2023. With NC State holding a fall roster of 42 players, it was only a matter of time until some players hit the exits ahead of the roster crunch that will have to take place ahead of the team’s season opener on February 17th against Wagner.
RALEIGH, NC
thecomeback.com

UNC star QB Drake Maye makes huge decision

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had one of the most prolific offenses in college football this season, and much of that success has come from the emergence of sophomore quarterback Drake Maye. Maye has had a terrific 2022-23 campaign, finishing the regular season with 4,115 passing yards, 35 passing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
anonymouseagle.com

GAME THREAD: RV Marquette vs North Carolina Central

THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3) vs North Carolina Central (5-4) THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats. THE LINE:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: #1 Texas vs #4 Marquette

#1 Texas Longhorns (24-1, 15-1 Big 12) vs #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (29-3, 17-1 Big East) Time: 1:30pm Central, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of Minnesota/Ohio State. Television: ESPN2, with Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak on the call. Streaming: WatchESPN.com. Live Stats: NCAA.com, because the NCAA is weird about...
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
chapelboro.com

Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program

More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees

Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Cummings High School drum major leads marching band

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
BURLINGTON, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges $95.6M Financing for The Forest at Duke in Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $95.6 million in bond financing for The Forest at Duke, a continuing care retirement community in Durham. The community sits on 47 acres just south of Duke University. First opened to residents in 1992, the property serves over 360 residents across 154 apartments, 81 cottages (235 total independent living units), 32 assisted living units and 58 licensed skilled nursing beds.
DURHAM, NC
triangletribune.com

Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods

RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
RALEIGH, NC
triangletribune.com

AIDS in the Black community

RALEIGH — Community leaders, researchers and affected individuals gathered at The Blount Street Community Center on World AIDS Day to educate the community about the epidemic and discuss how to achieve the White House plan to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The Reverend Vance Haywood Jr. moderated the discussion in...
RALEIGH, NC

