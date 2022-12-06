Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Ustby scores 16, No. 8 North Carolina beats UNC Wilmington 64-42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and No. 8 North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season and beat UNC Wilmington 64-42 on Wednesday night. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who dropped a 24-point decision at undefeated Indiana last week and played their first home game in three weeks.
Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball
The Pitt Panthers will tip-off at noon in their ACC home opener.
Marquette defeats North Carolina Central behind Prosper’s 25-point performance
North Carolina Central has no answer for Marquette late in the game, falling on the road Monday night. The post Marquette defeats North Carolina Central behind Prosper’s 25-point performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State LB target decommits from North Carolina
Another commit from the 2023 class has de-committed from a Power 5 program. Kaveion Keys, a Varina High School senior linebacker is officially back on the market for any Division-1 school for the 2023 football season. Keys committed to North Carolina on Aug. 29 of this year but has de-committed...
backingthepack.com
Three NC State baseball players hit the transfer portal
NCAA Division I baseball rosters will be back to the 35-person pre-covid limits in 2023. With NC State holding a fall roster of 42 players, it was only a matter of time until some players hit the exits ahead of the roster crunch that will have to take place ahead of the team’s season opener on February 17th against Wagner.
Duke basketball: Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule
After playing 11 games across the first 30 days of the 2022-23 Duke basketball season, the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) have only three contests on tap between now and the end of the month. The program announced Wednesday that the last of those 2022 outings has a...
thecomeback.com
UNC star QB Drake Maye makes huge decision
The North Carolina Tar Heels have had one of the most prolific offenses in college football this season, and much of that success has come from the emergence of sophomore quarterback Drake Maye. Maye has had a terrific 2022-23 campaign, finishing the regular season with 4,115 passing yards, 35 passing...
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
anonymouseagle.com
GAME THREAD: RV Marquette vs North Carolina Central
THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3) vs North Carolina Central (5-4) THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats. THE LINE:...
anonymouseagle.com
2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: #1 Texas vs #4 Marquette
#1 Texas Longhorns (24-1, 15-1 Big 12) vs #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (29-3, 17-1 Big East) Time: 1:30pm Central, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of Minnesota/Ohio State. Television: ESPN2, with Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak on the call. Streaming: WatchESPN.com. Live Stats: NCAA.com, because the NCAA is weird about...
Good news for North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown got some good news Wednesday. While players have flooded into the transfer portal, one of the top players in the ACC won't be one of them. The ACC Player of the Year, (...)
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
balldurham.com
Duke Basketball Game Tonight: Duke vs. Iowa Injuries, Odds, Prediction
The Duke basketball team battles Iowa in an anticipated neutral site showdown. The lights shine the brightest on the Duke basketball program and there are no bigger lights in the sport than those at Madison Square Garden. The No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes...
chapelboro.com
Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo, O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Leaving UNC Football Program
More big names are leaving the UNC football program, but this time it’s not players. Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who joined the coaching staff with head coach Mack Brown in 2019, is leaving to take the same position with Wisconsin. UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr., who joined the staff in 2021, is reportedly going with him. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports first reported the news Wednesday evening.
NC State student named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
RALEIGH, N.C. — A NC State University student is one of this year’s honorees for the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Ritika Shamdasani is a student with the NC State College of Textiles. She shares the honor with her older sister, Niki. The two are co-founders...
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers Maintaining Push for More Pay, No More Parking Fees
Kaiser Htoopo says he’s worked at Carolina since 2005. Each day, he cleans specific buildings and coordinates with his supervisor. For eight hours, he and other housekeepers do a variety of tasks – ranging from emptying trash and cleaning bathrooms to intense disinfection following the spread of COVID-19.
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $95.6M Financing for The Forest at Duke in Durham, North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $95.6 million in bond financing for The Forest at Duke, a continuing care retirement community in Durham. The community sits on 47 acres just south of Duke University. First opened to residents in 1992, the property serves over 360 residents across 154 apartments, 81 cottages (235 total independent living units), 32 assisted living units and 58 licensed skilled nursing beds.
triangletribune.com
Raleigh's Black Historic Neighborhoods
RALEIGH — Black Oak Society hosted a book talk with Raleigh native, author and public historian Carmen Wimberly Cauthen to discuss her debut book, “The History of Raleigh’s Black Neighborhoods.”. Cauthen read excerpts from her book, answered questions about her journey and writing process, and signed purchased...
triangletribune.com
AIDS in the Black community
RALEIGH — Community leaders, researchers and affected individuals gathered at The Blount Street Community Center on World AIDS Day to educate the community about the epidemic and discuss how to achieve the White House plan to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The Reverend Vance Haywood Jr. moderated the discussion in...
